Equinox : Launches Bespoke Travel Experiences

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinox, the high performance lifestyle leader, today announced its further move into the lifestyle space with the unveiling of bespoke luxury travel experiences, featuring domestic and international multi-day journeys. The offering, which will launch in April 2019 with a summit-chasing adventure in Morocco, comes as Equinox expands its global brand beyond luxury fitness clubs and into hospitality with the opening of Equinox Hotels in Spring 2019.

A true expression of the brand's philosophy that "It's Not Fitness. It's Life," the new experiences promise travel to sublime destinations and undiscovered corners of the globe, all grounded with fitness and lifestyle programming that aligns with Equinox's holistic approach to high performance living.

"Equinox is already recognized globally for transforming the lives of our members with immersive experiences within the four walls of our clubs, so our move into travel is a natural—and almost inevitable—extension of our unmatched lifestyle proposition," said Harvey Spevak, Executive Chairman, Managing Partner, Equinox. "Equinox single-handedly invented the concept of fitness-as-lifestyle nearly 30 years ago, and now we are expanding our purview to include active, covetable experiences that empower our discerning members to connect with the world—and themselves."

Conceived with its member community in mind, the Equinox travel experiences are intended for sophisticated travelers who want to explore destinations through the lens of transformational health and life maximization. Equinox will also offer completely custom trip concepts and urban retreats developed in close consultation with Equinox curators and based on an individual or group's unique fitness and lifestyle goals. Trips will vary from physically intense adventures such as an Ethiopian journey that traces the birth of elite running and jet-serviced Adirondacks high-alpine hiking, to regenerative and mindfulness excursions to exquisite locales such as India.

Each one-of-a-kind itinerary is being developed in conjunction with, and will be led by Equinox's top talent, grounding each adventure with unique touch points such as expertly harmonized meals, premium transportation, tailored fitness programming and bespoke service in an intimate environment. A sample multi-day itinerary may include exclusive access to a personalized training session with a champion athlete, an exploration of ultra-seasonal cooking with a foraging experience hosted by a renowned local chef, and a transformative mountaintop meditation at sunrise. Equinox Hotels will also offer a coordinated program of urban-based travel experiences, giving members and guests added opportunities for high performance activity while travelling for work or pleasure.

Equinox has enlisted Leah Howe, formerly of Toronto-based Butterfield & Robinson and New York's Van Wyck & Van Wyck to helm this effort. For nearly twenty years, Leah has brought to life off-the-beaten path experiences that embody the epitome of luxury for a who's who list of well-heeled travelers. Under Leah's leadership, the curated collection of innovative domestic and international travel experiences will be rooted in Equinox's mission and brand ethos and available to book in early 2019.

IT'S NOT FITNESS. IT'S LIFE: Founded in 1991, Equinox was built on the notion that fitness can empower a life well-lived and foster a strong community of high performance individuals. Nearly 30 years later, Equinox continues to lead and disrupt the category it singularly defined, operating 95 full-service clubs globally across major US cities including New York, LA, Miami and San Francisco as well as London, Toronto and Vancouver, each featuring bespoke design in an unparalleled luxury environment. Grounded in the core tenets of Movement, Nutrition and Regeneration and backed by a Health Advisory Board of industry-leading experts across these disciplines, the company offers a holistic approach to fitness, inclusive of Equinox signature group fitness classes, personal training, Pilates, spa services, apparel, experiential travel and food & beverage. In 2019, Equinox will unveil Equinox Hotels as a true culmination of its lifestyle brand promise, redefining the luxury hospitality experience to be a seamless extension of high-performance living. For more information, visit www.equinox.com .

