Equipment Finance Leader, NFS Leasing, Inc. Provides Critically Needed Funding to Gravity Diagnostics for COVID-19 Testing

03/24/2020 | 12:55pm EDT

NFS Leasing Inc. a Beverly, Massachusetts leader in equipment finance has partnered with Gravity Diagnostics, a state-of-the-art CLIA laboratory providing innovative laboratory services including testing of COVID-19. NFS Leasing has financed a total of $2.2MM to date for Gravity Diagnostics.

As the outbreak of COVID-19 has rapidly spread across the world and into the U.S., so has the discussion on COVID-19 testing availability, including materials and equipment to support that testing.

“Different people and businesses have different roles to play in a crisis such as COVID-19. For Gravity that role is to assist in ensuring that Americans have rapid testing and results, as ordered by a licensed clinician,” says Tony Remington, CEO of Gravity Diagnostics. “In the past we have partnered with NFS Leasing to help fuel our growth. This time we specifically needed NFS to quickly help finance Thermo Fisher systems that enable testing for COVID-19. Once again, NFS helped us find a finance solution fast.”

“These are obviously unprecedented times for many businesses and when we heard Gravity’s story and its urgent need for equipment finance to meet testing demands, we took immediate action to get it done quickly,” states David DePamphilis, Executive Vice President Sales at NFS Leasing. “As a story lender, we listen to customers that are in unique situations and in need of critical equipment finance, every day. Supporting Gravity in this particular situation is something the NFS Team is extremely proud of. We hope that this equipment will help facilitate the additional and much needed testing of potential COVID-19 patients.”

To contact NFS Leasing, Inc. for a custom finance solution, visit their website here: https://nfsleasing.com/contact/

ABOUT NFS LEASING, INC.

NFS Leasing is a privately held North American leader in Equipment Finance with more than 18 years’ experience. NFS provides solutions supporting businesses and organizations with challenged credit including early stage, start-up & pre-revenue, financially distressed companies and turn-arounds. NFS uses its own balance sheet capital and provides fast flexible credit decisions. Since 2001, NFS Leasing is proud to have created thousands of jobs and infused almost $1,000,000,000 of capital into credit challenged firms, a segment of the economy that struggles to secure critically needed financing. Contact us today and tell us your story. www.nfsleasing.com

BOSTON HEADQUARTERS

900 Cummings Center Suite 226-U Beverly, MA 01915


© Business Wire 2020
