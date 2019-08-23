Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Equipment Leasing and Finance Association's Survey of Economic Activity: Monthly Leasing and Finance Index

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 08:01am EDT

July New Business Volume Up 15 Percent Year-over-year, Down 5 Percent Month-over-month and Up 3 Percent Year-to-date

The Equipment Leasing and Finance Association’s (ELFA) Monthly Leasing and Finance Index (MLFI-25), which reports economic activity from 25 companies representing a cross section of the $1 trillion equipment finance sector, showed their overall new business volume for July was $9.4 billion, up 15 percent year-over-year from new business volume in July 2018. Volume was down 5 percent month-to-month from $9.9 billion in June. Year to date, cumulative new business volume was up 3 percent compared to 2018.

Receivables over 30 days were 2.0 percent, up from 1.70 percent the previous month and up from 1.90 percent the same period in 2018. Charge-offs were 0.37 percent, up from 0.33 percent the previous month, and up from 0.31 in the year-earlier period.

Credit approvals totaled 75.7 percent, down from 77.0 percent in June. Total headcount for equipment finance companies was down 2.3 percent year-over-year.

Separately, the Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation’s Monthly Confidence Index (MCI-EFI) in August is 58.9, up from the July index of 57.9.

ELFA President and CEO Ralph Petta said, “Despite early warning signs of a much-discussed economic downturn, a representative sample of companies in the equipment leasing and finance industry report strong mid-summer origination activity. While credit quality in these portfolios is something to monitor carefully, business owners continue to invest in productive assets to grow their businesses and increase operational efficiency.”

David Normandin, President and CEO, Wintrust Specialty Finance, said, “MLFI data illustrates that following a slow Q1, the market appears to have stabilized with a strong Q2 and July continued that result. While there was a slight seasonal volume decrease in July from June, it was significantly less than the last two years for the same period. At the same time, the market is experiencing a slight uptick in delinquency but charge-offs remain low. Credit quality is an increasing focus of risk professionals. In spite of relentless political rhetoric, stock market volatility and trade war concerns, the U.S. economy remains solid and demand for equipment finance is strong.”

About the ELFA’s MLFI-25

The MLFI-25 is the only index that reflects capex—the volume of commercial equipment financed in the U.S.—and is released as a complementary economic indicator the day before the U.S. Department of Commerce releases the durable goods report.

To read a detailed description and methodology of the MLFI-25, visit http://www.elfaonline.org/Data/MLFI/

About ELFA

The Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) is the trade association that represents companies in the $1 trillion equipment finance sector, which includes financial services companies and manufacturers engaged in financing capital goods. ELFA members are the driving force behind the growth in the commercial equipment finance market and contribute to capital formation in the U.S. and abroad. Its 575 members include independent and captive leasing and finance companies, banks, financial services corporations, broker/packagers and investment banks, as well as manufacturers and service providers. For more information, please visit www.elfaonline.org.

Follow ELFA:
Twitter: @ELFAonline
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/groups?gid=89692
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ELFApage


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:20pSECURITY MATTERS : Olowo's installation 'll be hitch-free, says Ondo govt
AQ
01:20pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : driver charged with theft of church's N12m equipment'
AQ
01:20pMTN : and other telecom companies boom on the Nigerian stock market
AQ
01:20pASHMORE GLOBAL USD : Opportunities Ltd - Result of AGM
PR
01:20pZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY : Ld - 2019 Interim Results Announcement
PR
01:19pVIDEO : AMCON takes over Donald Duke's flats
AQ
01:18pSOLID BASIS FOR A SUCCESSFUL PROFESSIONAL LIFE : Reisner trains three refrigeration mechatronics
PU
01:18pNOK AIRLINES PCL : Plan and Progress Report in Solving C Caution Nok Airlines Public Company Limited
PU
01:18pABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS INVSTMT : Announcement regarding shares in public hands
PU
01:18pACI WORLDWIDE : Payments Intelligence Solution Wins 2019 Global Banking and Finance Award
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD : Shares in Peppa Pig owner rise past Hasbro offer
2DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : DHL stops deliveries for Amazon Fresh in Germany
3SALESFORCE.COM : Salesforce Offers Upbeat Signal On Prospects for Tech Spending -- WSJ
4CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC. : CADENCE DESIGN : Huawei says U.S. curbs to cut smartphone unit's revenue by ove..
5ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL AS : ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL : Positive H1 performance amidst market volatility

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group