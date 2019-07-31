Equita S p A : Notice on the execution of a new shareholders agreement

NOTICE ON THE EXECUTION OF A NEW SHAREHOLDERS' AGREEMENT AND SIMULTANEOUS TERMINATION OF OTHER SHAREHOLDERS' AGREEMENTS

E XECUTION BY SHAREHOLDERS OF E QUITA G ROUP S. P .A. OF A NEW SHAREHOLDERS ' AGREEMENT UNDER A RTICLE 122, P ARAGRAPH 1 AND 5, L ETT . A ), B ), C ) AND D ) OF L EGISLATIVE D ECREE N O . 58/1998 ("TUF")

XECUTION BY SHAREHOLDERS OF QUITA ROUP P OF A NEW SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT UNDER RTICLE ARAGRAPH AND ETT A B C AND D OF EGISLATIVE ECREE O S IMULTANEOUS TERMINATION OF "F IRST S HAREHOLDERS ' A GREEMENT " AND "S ECOND S HAREHOLDERS ' A GREEMENT "

Milan, 31st July 2019

On 31st July 2019, 28 shareholders of Equita Group S.p.A. ("Equita Group"), including managers and employees - namely Vincenzo Abbagnano, Fabio Carlo Arcari, Gianmarco Bonacina, Marco Clerici, Fulvio Comino, Marcello Daverio, Martino De Ambroggi, Luigi De Bellis, Fabio Enrico Deotto, Edward Giuseppe Duval, Stefano Gamberini, Matthew Jeremiah Geran, Domenico Ghilotti, Matteo Ghilotti, Stefano Giampieretti, Stefano Lustig, Giuseppe Mapelli, Sergio Martucci, Gaia Mazzalveri, Stefania Milanesi, Francesco Michele Marco Perilli, Claudio Pesenti, Giovanni Razzoli, Cristiano Rho, Simone Riviera, Alberto Schiesaro, Andrea Attilio Mario Vismara and Carlo Andrea Volpe - have signed a new shareholders' agreement (so-called "First Shareholders' Agreement-Bis"), under Art. 122, Paragraph 1 and 5, Lett. a), b), c) and d) of TUF, concerning all Equita Group shares held by them, directly and / or indirectly, until the expiry of the First Shareholders' Agreement-Bis (with the exception of any financial instruments that have not been acquired by such shareholders following an offer and/or assignment and/or contribution and/or financing of any nature made by companies of the Equita Group).

The First Shareholders' Agreement-Bis concerns no. 23,375,439 Equita Group ordinary shares, equal to 46.75% of the share capital and to 51.43% of the share capital with voting rights.

The execution of the First Shareholders' Agreement-Bis has taken place upon the simultaneous termination of the "First Shareholders' Agreement" and the "Second Shareholders' Agreement" executed on 25th October 2017 and 15th November 2017, respectively. The "Third Shareholders' Agreement" and the "Fourth Shareholders' Agreement" shall both remain in force without any modification.

For more details regarding the First Shareholders' Agreement-Bis, please refer to the essential information prepared pursuant to Article 130 of the CONSOB Regulation No. 11971/1998, available on the website www.equita.eu(Corporate Governance section, Shareholders' Agreements area) within the terms of law. This notice is also available on the website www.equita.eu(Investor Relations section, Press Release area).

* * *

Equita Group Close to Media Investor Relations - Andrea Graziotto Adriana Liguori ir@equita.eu adriana.liguori@closetomedia.it

Equita is the leading Italian independent investment bank, reference partner of Italian companies and institutional investors. Thanks to its 45 years of experience, Equita can offer a clear and focused business model: Global Markets, with its Sales & Trading and Proprietary Trading business lines, offers brokerage on equities, bonds, derivatives and ETFs for domestic and international institutional customers, market making, specialist and liquidity provider services. To such activities, Equita offers a high profile Investment Banking platform, dedicated to advisory to companies and financial institutions. The Alternative Asset Management division, which provides traditional portfolio management along with innovative private debt and private equity portfolio management, such as the special acquisition vehicle (SPAC), completes the range of special and synergic services offered. Then, all business lines are continuously supported by a Research team recognized for its excellence. Independent advice and deep knowledge of capital markets grant Equita credibility among domestic and international institutional investors, ensuring a unique positioning in the Italian market, with a focus on mid & small caps.