Equita S p A : Publication of the 2019 financial calendar

12/22/2018 | 11:30am CET

PRESS RELEASE

PUBLICATION OF THE 2019 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Milan, 22nd December 2018

The 2019 Financial Calendar of Equita Group S.p.A. (the "Company") reported below has also been published on the authorised storage mechanism eMarket Storage and on the Company's website (www.equita.eu, Investor Relations section, Financial Calendar area). Any change will be promptly communicated to the market.

Date

Event

13 March 2019

Board of Directors

Approval of the Draft Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements as of 31st December 2018

30 April 2019

Shareholders' Meeting

Approval of the Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements as of 31st December 2018

9 May 2019

Board of Directors

Approval of the Additional Information as of 31st March 2019

12 September 2019

Board of Directors

Approval of the Half-Year Financial Statements as of 30th June 2019

6 November 2019

Board of Directors

Approval of the Additional Information as of 30th September 2019

* * *

Equita Group

Close to Media

Investor Relations - Andrea Graziotto

Ufficio Stampa - Adriana Liguori

ir@equita.eu

adriana.liguori@closetomedia.it

Equita is an independent investment bank, reference partner for Italian companies and institutional investors, with 45 years of experience. The business model is clear and focused: Sales & Trading on equities, bonds and derivatives for domestic and international institutional customers is combined with a high profile Investment Banking platform dedicated to advisory to companies and financial institutions. Proprietary Trading, with market making activities and advice on valuation of financial instruments, and Alternative Asset Management, providing traditional portfolio management on concentrated positions along with innovative private debt and private equity portfolio management, such as the special acquisition vehicle (SPAC), complete the range of specialized and synergic services offered. Moreover, all business lines are continuously supported by a Research team recognized for its excellence. Independent advice and deep knowledge of capital markets grant Equita credibility among domestic and international institutional investors, ensuring a unique positioning in the Italian market, with a focus on mid & small caps.

Equita Group S.p.A.| Via Turati, 9 - 20121 Milan | Tel. +39 02 6204.1 |ir@equita.eu| www.equita.eu

1

Disclaimer

Equita Group S.p.A. published this content on 22 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2018 10:29:03 UTC
