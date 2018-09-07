Equita S p A : Publication of the notice of summons and documentation related to the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

PUBLICATION OF THE NOTICE OF SUMMONS AND DOCUMENTATION RELATED TO THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Milan, September 7th, 2018

Equita Group S.p.A. (the "Company") announces that today the notice of summons for the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, summoned at the Company's registered office in Milan, via Filippo Turati no. 9, in first call, on September 25th, 2018, at 18.00, and, if needed, in second call, on September 26th, 2018, at 12.00, has been published on the Company's website (www.equitagroup.it, Corporate Governance section, Shareholders' Meeting area). The notice of summons has also been published, pursuant to applicable law, on the authorised storage system eMarket Storage and, in abstract, on the newspaper "Milano Finanza".

The Company also announces that the documentation related to the first and unique item on the agenda has been made available to the public at the Company's registered office in Milan, Via Filippo Turati no. 9, and on the Company's website (www.equitagroup.it, Corporate Governance section, Shareholders' Meeting area).

Equita is an independent investment bank, reference partner for Italian companies and institutional investors, with 45 years of experience. The business model is clear and focused: Sales & Trading on equities, bonds and derivatives for domestic and international institutional customers is combined with a high profile Investment Banking platform dedicated to advisory to companies and financial institutions. Proprietary Trading, with market making activities and advice on valuation of financial instruments, and Alternative Asset Management, providing traditional portfolio management on concentrated positions along with innovative private debt and private equity portfolio management, such as the special acquisition vehicle (SPAC), complete the range of specialized and synergic services offered. Moreover, all business lines are continuously supported by a Research team recognized for its excellence. Independent advice and deep knowledge of capital markets grant Equita credibility among domestic and international institutional investors, ensuring a unique positioning in the Italian market, with a focus on mid & small caps.

