Equita S p A : The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Equita Group S.p.A. has approved unanimously the appointment of KPMG S.p.A. as independent audit firm for the 2018-2026 fiscal period

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF EQUITA GROUP S.P.A. HAS APPROVED UNANIMOUSLY THE APPOINTMENT OF KPMG S.P.A. AS INDEPENDENT AUDIT FIRM FOR THE 2018-2026 FISCAL PERIOD

Milan, September 26th, 2018

The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Equita Group S.p.A. (the "Company"), held today in second call and under the chairmanship of Francesco Perilli, has approved unanimously (i) pursuant to Article 13 of the Legislative Decree no. 39/2010 and Article 7 of the DM 261/2012, the mutual termination of the appointment conferred to the independent auditor KPMG S.p.A. for the 2018-2020 fiscal period, effective from the starting date of negotiations of ordinary shares of the Company on the MTA market, and (ii) pursuant to Articles 13 and 17 of the Legislative Decree No. 39/2010, the appointment of KPMG S.p.A. as independent audit firm for the 2018-2026 fiscal period, effective from the starting date of negotiations of ordinary shares of the Company on the MTA market.

