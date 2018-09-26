Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Equita S p A : The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Equita Group S.p.A. has approved unanimously the appointment of KPMG S.p.A. as independent audit firm for the 2018-2026 fiscal period

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 04:11pm CEST

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF EQUITA GROUP S.P.A. HAS APPROVED UNANIMOUSLY THE APPOINTMENT OF KPMG S.P.A. AS INDEPENDENT AUDIT FIRM FOR THE 2018-2026 FISCAL PERIOD

Milan, September 26th, 2018

The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Equita Group S.p.A. (the "Company"), held today in second call and under the chairmanship of Francesco Perilli, has approved unanimously (i) pursuant to Article 13 of the Legislative Decree no. 39/2010 and Article 7 of the DM 261/2012, the mutual termination of the appointment conferred to the independent auditor KPMG S.p.A. for the 2018-2020 fiscal period, effective from the starting date of negotiations of ordinary shares of the Company on the MTA market, and (ii) pursuant to Articles 13 and 17 of the Legislative Decree No. 39/2010, the appointment of KPMG S.p.A. as independent audit firm for the 2018-2026 fiscal period, effective from the starting date of negotiations of ordinary shares of the Company on the MTA market.

* * *

Equita Group

Close to Media

Investor Relations - Andrea Graziotto

Ufficio Stampa - Adriana Liguori

investor@equitagroup.it

adriana.liguori@closetomedia.it

Equita is an independent investment bank, reference partner for Italian companies and institutional investors, with 45 years of experience. The business model is clear and focused: Sales & Trading on equities, bonds and derivatives for domestic and international institutional customers is combined with a high profile Investment Banking platform dedicated to advisory to companies and financial institutions. Proprietary Trading, with market making activities and advice on valuation of financial instruments, and Alternative Asset Management, providing traditional portfolio management on concentrated positions along with innovative private debt and private equity portfolio management, such as the special acquisition vehicle (SPAC), complete the range of specialized and synergic services offered. Moreover, all business lines are continuously supported by a Research team recognized for its excellence. Independent advice and deep knowledge of capital markets grant Equita credibility among domestic and international institutional investors, ensuring a unique positioning in the Italian market, with a focus on mid & small caps.

Equita Group S.p.A.| Via Turati, 9 - 20121 Milan | Tel. +39 02 6204.1 |investor@equitagroup.it| www.equitagroup.it

1

Disclaimer

Equita Group S.p.A. published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 14:10:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:26pAGILYSYS : Mobile-First Technology Strategies Are on The Rise for Restauranteurs
PU
04:26pKAPSCH TRAFFICCOM : modernisiert Reiseinformationssystem in Dallas-Fort Worth.
PU
04:26pFIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - FRC192 - Interest Payment Notification
PU
04:26pIJM BHD : Changes in Substantial Shareholdings (EPF)
PU
04:26pFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : 3 Strategies for Winning the Bidding War
PU
04:26pI WANT MY CTV : Four CTV Publishers and a DSP…
PU
04:26pKONCAR ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D D : 26.09.2018. KONČAR – Electrical Industry Inc. – Notice regarding the acquisition of own shares
PU
04:25pNANOTECH SECURITY : Makes 2018 Growth 500 List, Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies
AQ
04:25pZUTEC : Athanase invests in the global real estate software company Zutec
AQ
04:25pJONES ENERGY INC. : Regains Compliance with NYSE Continued Listing Requirements
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADIDAS : Nike profit tops targets but margins disappoint some
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : In a U.S. manufacturing hub, no illusions about tariffs and jobs
3U.S. says Canada not making concessions needed for NAFTA deal
4GENMAB : GENMAB : 2018 Capital Markets Day
5TILRAY INC : TILRAY : Impact on Cannabis Market Volatility, According to Analysts

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.