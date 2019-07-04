Equita S p A : and Euromobiliare AM SGR further strengthen their relationship by launching Euromobiliare Equity Selected Dividend fund

JOINT PRESS RELEASE

EQUITA AND EUROMOBILIARE ASSET MANAGEMENT SGR (CREDEM GROUP) FURTHER STRENGTHEN THEIR RELATIONSHIP BY LAUNCHING "EUROMOBILIARE EQUITY SELECTED DIVIDEND" FUND

T HE SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD OF "E UROMOBILIARE E QUITY S ELECTED D IVIDEND " ENDED WITH A FINAL CLOSE OF E URO 229 MILLION

Milan, 4th July, 2019

Equita, the leading Italian independent investment bank, and Credem Group have strengthened their business relationship with a new fund launched by Euromobiliare Asset Management SGR, subsidiary of the Credem Group, and managed by Equita SIM, subsidiary of Equita Group.

The subscription period of the new fund Euromobiliare Equity Selected Dividend (the "Fund") ended on June 28th, 2019, with a final close of Euro 229 million, fully placed by the Credem Group's network to its clients.

The Fund follows a "flexible" investment strategy and focuses on investing in Italian and European listed companies which pay high dividends. The Fund, now closed and with no additional subscription expected, has a tenure of seven years and the objective to increase the capital invested within the first six years.

The Fund will leverage on Equita's fifteen years of experience in the asset management of Italian equities and its track record managing the "Euromobiliare Equity Mid Small Cap"1 fund. It will also benefit from the Equita research team's expertise and knowledge of European listed companies, the latter developed by the team headed by Gianmarco Bonacina.

Andrea Vismara, Chief Executive Officer of Equita, declared: "This initiative is another important step for Equita and Credem Group to reinforce their existing business relationship by combining experience and multidisciplinary competences to best serve clients. With this new fund Equita further increases its assets under management, exceeding one billion euro".

Matteo Ghilotti, Co-Head of Alternative Asset Management and Head of Portfolio Management at Equita, commented: "The Euromobiliare Equity Selected Dividend fund will benefit from the portfolio management skills of the Equita team and the deep knowledge of Italian and European issuers. The Fund's key objective is to build a portfolio that pays a yearly, although not-guaranteed,variable cash-flowof up to 3 per cent of the initial investment".

Giuseppe Rovani, Chief Executive Officer of Euromobiliare Asset Management SGR, declared: "We are very satisfied with the closing figures of our new fund Euromobiliare Equity Selected Dividend. One of our main goals is to offer to our distribution networks and to our customers a wide range of products and we seek to find the best portfolio managers for each strategy we offer. We believe that the relationship between Credem Group and Equita is a perfect example of our commitment to excel and of our "We Create Value Over Time" mission statement".

1 The fund launched by Euromobiliare Asset Management SGR in November 2018 and managed by Equita SIM.