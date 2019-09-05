Equita S p A : launches Capital SGR, its new management company that will optimize the Alternative Asset Management activities of the Group

EQUITA LAUNCHES EQUITA CAPITAL SGR, ITS NEW MANAGEMENT COMPANY THAT WILL OPTIMIZE THE ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT ACTIVITIES OF THE GROUP

B ANK OF I TALY AUTHORIZES E QUITA C APITAL SGR TO COMMENCE ITS ACTIVITIES

ANK OF TALY AUTHORIZES QUITA APITAL TO COMMENCE ITS ACTIVITIES T HE MANAGEMENT COMPANY WILL ACCELERATE THE GROWTH STRATEGY OF THE G ROUP ASSISTING INSTITUTIONAL CLIENTS AND BANKS WITH NEW INVESTMENT SOLUTIONS

Milan, 5th September 2019

Equita, the leading Italian independent investment bank, announces the establishment of Equita Capital SGR ("Equita Capital SGR", "Management Company" or "SGR"), the new Management Company of the Group that will offer its expertise in the management of liquid and illiquid assets to institutional investors and banking networks looking for customized investment solutions. As part of its asset management activities, the Management Company will take into consideration all the relevant ESG factors affecting Italian SMEs and will cooperate with a team of sustainability experts from Equita and Altis - Università Cattolica, the Graduate Business School and Society of the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore with which Equita has signed a partnership in February 2019.

The authorization of Bank of Italy, dated 23 July 2019, allows Equita Capital SGR to commence its activities and optimize what Equita has done in recent years with the Alternative Asset Management division. The latter represents the third key business of the Group and offers remarkable growth opportunities in the near future thanks to the synergies it has with

other areas like the Research Team.

Equita Capital SGR will start its activities with more than Euro 1 billion of assets under management, including the discretionary accounts and the two flexible funds managed on behalf of the Credem Group, in addition to the "Equita Private Debt Fund", one of the first private debt funds launched in Italy in 2016.

As manager of discretionary accounts since 2003, Equita has always followed an investment philosophy focused on concentrated portfolios, where bets on sectors and stock picking are based on fundamental analysis and ongoing dialogue with the analysts of the Research Team. Focus on small and mid-caps is key as it represents the most significant area in terms of assets under management (Euro 130 million invested in or dedicated to these companies) with a strong track record in terms of returns over time (+13.6% average gross annual return over the last ten years)1. Then, from 2018 till today, two flexible funds launched by Euromobiliare Asset Management SGR (subsidiary of the Credem Group) have been added to the assets managed by Equita: the first one ("Euromobiliare Equity Mid Small Cap"), whose fundraising closed in December 2018 with Euro 392 million, was followed in June 2019 by a second fund ("Euromobiliare Equity Selected Dividend") which raised Euro 229 million.

Equita distinguished himself among the first players that launched a private debt fund in Italy (the "Equita Private Debt Fund"), raising - between 2016 and 2017 - Euro 100 million from a group of institutional investors including banks, insurance companies and family offices. Over the last three years, the team has been able to identify several interesting investment opportunities and, by working in partnership with top Italian and foreign private equity funds, has been able to build a portfolio that as of today records a gross expected return above 9%, despite the limited risk profile. On the back of the results achieved, in November 2018 Equita's private debt team was named "Private Debt Team of the year" at the 2018 Financecommunity Awards and selected as one of the most well-structured and organised teams in the sector.

Equita Capital SGR will offer several solutions, from alternative products - such as private debt funds dedicated to professional investors - to asset management of liquid and illiquid instruments. Thanks to its thorough knowledge of the

1 Past performance is not representative of future performance