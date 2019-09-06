Equitable Financial : Announces June 2019 Quarterly Results Revised

News Announcement Contact: Tom Gdowski 308-382-3136 For immediate release tgdowski@equitableonline.com Date: September 3, 2019

Grand Island, Nebraska

Equitable Financial Corp, parent company of Equitable Bank, reported fourth quarter profits of $235,000, or $0.07 per share, compared to $838,000, or $0.25 per share. During the previous period a return to provision was recorded in the amount of $302,000. This did not occur in the fourth quarter June 2019 because in June 2018 provision was reversed on one loan.

In June 2019 there were one-time expenses related to the conversion to a new core software. These expenses approximated $300,000. The Bank does not expect these expenses to occur in the next few quarters.

one-time expenses related to the conversion to a new core software. These expenses approximated $300,000. The Bank does not expect these expenses to occur in the next few quarters. Earnings for the fiscal year end for Equitable increased to $1,571,000 an increase of 12% over the prior year. Earnings were driven by a combination of loan and deposit growth.

Total assets were $330.2 million as of June 30, 2019, an increase of $46.7 million, or 16% from June 30, 2018.

Loans increased $35.3 million, or 13% to $300.1 million as of June 30, 2019 from $264.8 million as of June 30, 2018.

During the same period deposits grew $46.3 million, to $283.3 million at June 30, 2019 from $237.0 at June 30, 2018.

Measures of asset quality remain healthy as levels of past dues and nonperforming loans continue to remain low.

During the quarter we repurchased 21,272 shares of stock for a total of $252,350. Average price per share was $11.86.

"In the last quarter we continued with the implementation of our new core operating system while also growing additional loan and deposit relationships. To continue growing our business while dealing with installation challenges of a new software is a credit to our team! We believe the new software system will position the Bank for future growth and the ability of offering products and services our customers desire. While our earnings were impacted by some one-time conversion expenses the long-term benefits will be worthwhile. Our overall asset growth has been profitable, and our loan quality remains acceptable. Overall, we are pleased with our results and continued progress" said Tom Gdowski, President and CEO.

About Equitable Financial Corp.

Equitable Financial Corp. is the holding company for Equitable Bank, which is a Nebraska-based community bank headquartered in Grand Island. Equitable Bank has been in operation since 1882. A full-service bank with 4 branches in Grand Island, North Platte and Omaha, Equitable offers consumer, commercial and Ag loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts, financial planning and retirement services.