Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Equities drop as evidence mounts of deep global recession

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 09:52am EDT
Pedestrian wearing a face mask walks near an overpass with an electronic board showing stock information in Shanghai

World equity markets began the new quarter with steep losses on Wednesday as evidence mounted that the coronavirus pandemic was sending the global economy into a deep recession.

Traders headed for the safety of government bonds, the dollar [USD/] and gold [GOL/] following sharp slowdowns in manufacturing activity in Japan and Germany, one day after data showed U.S. consumer confidence fell to 3-year lows.

The pan-European STOXX 600 sank 2.7% [.EU], while MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> shed 1.11%. Tokyo's Nikkei <.N225> slumped 4.5% after the worst plunge in factory activity in almost a decade.

On Wall Street, major benchmarks opened sharply lower after President Donald Trump warned late Tuesday that maintaining social distancing guidelines for the next 30 days would be a "matter of life and death."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 755.87 points, or 3.45%, to 21,161.29, the S&P 500 lost 89.48 points, or 3.46%, to 2,495.11 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 209.88 points, or 2.73%, to 7,490.22.

"President Trump's warning about two dreadful weeks ahead and 100,000 - 240,000 deaths in the coming months is definitely putting a negative tone on the market," said Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes. "It is pretty risk-off out there. It is definitely a day of lower bonds yields, falling equity indexes and tin hats."

U.S. markets ended the first quarter on Tuesday, marked by the largest quarterly fall since 1987 for the Dow Jones and the steepest for the benchmark S&P 500 since the financial crisis. The fact it all happened in a month and from record highs made it feel all the more brutal.

U.S. economic activity is likely to be "very bad" and the unemployment rate could rise above 10% because of efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester told CNBC. [L1N2BO2UT]

In currency markets, the dollar's safe-haven appeal saw it continue to rise.

"In my view, markets have still not fully priced in the damage from the coronavirus, with some people still talking about V-shaped recovery," said Masahiko Loo, portfolio manager at Alliance Bernstein in Tokyo.

"The U.S. and Europe are hit by the first wave now, but as you can see in Asia, there could be more waves from re-imported cases. Human psychology also does not quickly recover either after an experience like this."

Traders jumped toward the perceived safety of government bonds, pushing the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note to 0.5957% from 0.699% late on Tuesday.

Commodity markets were much rougher. Brent crude fell nearly 6% at one point to as low as $24.80 per barrel as the United States, Russia, and Saudi Arabia jostled over a massive oversupply of oil. [O/R]

Crude oil benchmarks ended the first quarter with their biggest losses in history. Both U.S. and Brent futures got hammered throughout March by the pandemic and a Saudi-Russia price war.

Global demand has been cut sharply by travel restrictions. Forecasters at major merchants and banks see demand slumping by 20% to 30% in April, and for weak consumption to linger for months.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Global assets in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

Global currencies vs. dollar http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Global bonds dashboard (DO NOT USE UNTIL UPDATE FOUND) http://tmsnrt.rs/2fPTds0

Emerging markets in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2ihRugV

MSCI All Country Wolrd Index Market Cap http://tmsnrt.rs/2EmTD6j

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

By David Randall
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -3.23% 21239.89 Delayed Quote.-21.76%
NASDAQ 100 -2.43% 7604.654087 Delayed Quote.-13.11%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.49% 7476.428882 Delayed Quote.-16.39%
NIKKEI 225 -4.50% 18065.41 Real-time Quote.-18.04%
S&P 500 -3.42% 2499.33 Delayed Quote.-18.70%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -2.68% 311.19 Delayed Quote.-25.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:02aS.African insurer Discovery, Vodacom set up online virus consultation service
RE
10:01aUNITED STATES : ISM Manufacturing PMI better than estimates at 49.1
10:01aU.S. dollar gains as steep global economic slump looms
RE
10:00aU.S. dollar gains as steep global economic slump looms
RE
09:57aTSX falls amid increasing signs of economic duress
RE
09:56aUNITED STATES : Final Manufacturing PMI worse than estimates at 48.5
09:55aEquities drop as evidence mounts of deep global recession
RE
09:52aEquities drop as evidence mounts of deep global recession
RE
09:51aKroger comparable sales surge 30% in March, borrows $1 billion
RE
09:50aU.S. private payrolls post first drop in two-and-a-half years
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : working on COVID-19 vaccine using tobacco leaves
2ROTHSCHILD & CO : ROTHSCHILD : warns of financial hit from virus as it halts dividends
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : Carrefour teams up with Uber Eats for lockdown deliveries
4AMS AG : AMS : Places 15 Million Shares Related to Rights Issue With Investors
5FINGERPRINT CARDS AB (PUBL) : Fingerprints and FEITIAN enter global software license and sensors volume agreem..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group