Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Equities drop, bond yields rise on ECB statement, mixed earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 02:03pm EDT
A worker shelters from the rain as he passes the London Stock Exchange in London

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks backed off record highs and bond yields rose following mixed earnings and rosier-than-expected economic sentiment from the European Central Bank's governor.

The ECB signalled its intention to explore monetary easing but did not cut interest rates, and bank President Mario Draghi sounded more upbeat on the economy than investors expected, sending equities lower and boosting government debt yields.

"The ECB's rosier outlook may be giving the market a bit of a chill," said Chuck Carlson, chief executive of Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana. "The market continues to hope for dovish central banks and the actions of one central bank lead the market to wonder what that means for the Federal Reserve."

A mixed bag of earnings reports from a wide range of U.S. companies pulled Wall Street lower a day after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit all-time highs, painting a picture of profit beats amid underwhelming guidance.

"Earnings have been decent, but the guidance isn't what the market is looking for," Carlson added.

Downbeat guidance points to an economic slowdown in the midst of the protracted U.S.-China trade war, which should encourage the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut interest rates next Wednesday for the first time in a decade.

"The Fed has kind of backed itself into a corner to cut rates in July," said Carlson. "But there are people at the Fed who are asking 'why are we cutting rates again?' You've got a market at all-time highs. That tug of war is going to go on."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 169.35 points, or 0.62%, to 27,100.62, the S&P 500 lost 17.65 points, or 0.58%, to 3,001.91 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 79.87 points, or 0.96%, to 8,241.63.

European stocks reversed their initial gains in reaction to the ECB's easing intentions after Draghi said the risk of a recession in the euro zone was "pretty low" and the central bank would wait for more data before "taking action."

The pan-European STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> declined 0.56% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> fell 0.55%.

U.S. Treasury yields rose after Draghi said the ECB sees a low risk of a recession in the euro zone, even as he acknowledged a worsening outlook.

Benchmark 10-year notes <US10YT=RR> were last down 8/32 in price to yield 2.0775%, compared with 2.05% late on Wednesday.

The 30-year bond <US30YT=RR> last fell 21/32 in price to yield 2.6083%, compared with 2.578% late on Wednesday.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of other world currencies, inched higher, while the euro gave up earlier gains to show a nominal decline.

The dollar index <.DXY> rose 0.11%, with the euro down 0.02% at $1.1137.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.45% versus the greenback at 108.70 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at $1.2452, down 0.23% on the day.

Oil prices rose as Middle East tensions and a substantial drop in U.S. crude stocks raised supply concerns.

U.S. crude rose 1% to $56.44 per barrel and Brent was last at $63.75, up 0.9% on the day.

Spot gold dropped 0.8% to $1,414.60 an ounce.

Copper fell 0.28% to $5,982.00 a tonne.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange eased 0.03% to $1,825.50 a tonne.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; additional reporting by Marc Jones and Saikat Chatterjee in London and Swati Pandey in Sydney; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

By Stephen Culp
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.60% 27145.8 Delayed Quote.16.90%
NASDAQ 100 -0.86% 7946.366174 Delayed Quote.25.67%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.81% 8257.828394 Delayed Quote.24.36%
S&P 500 -0.43% 3007.7 Delayed Quote.19.89%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.56% 389.52 Delayed Quote.15.96%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.08% 97.77 End-of-day quote.1.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Interest Rates"
02:15pEquities drop, bond yields rise on ECB statement, mixed earnings
RE
02:03pEquities drop, bond yields rise on ECB statement, mixed earnings
RE
01:22pHow far and fast can Turkey cut interest rates from here?
RE
11:17aTurkey Slashes Rates in Dash for Growth -- 3rd Update
DJ
09:01aTurkey Slashes Rates in Dash for Growth--2nd Update
DJ
07:53aTurkey Slashes Rates in Dash for Growth--Update
DJ
05:42aGerman government borrowing rates sub-zero for record period
RE
07/24Fed to cut rates for first time in a decade this month - Reuters poll
RE
07/24Investors bet SNB will go more negative on interest rates after ECB
RE
07/23Bank of England's Haldane 'very cautious' about cutting rates
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : needs more time to turn profit; founding engineer steps down
2SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: As expected Siltronic started into a muted H1 2019
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen second-quarter operating profit up 30% as SUV push pays off
4TOTAL : TOTAL : plans $5 billion of asset sales to future-proof business
5Nokia beats forecasts as 5G sales start to kick in

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group