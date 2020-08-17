Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Equities edge higher, bonds stable after Chinese stocks rally

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 12:49pm EDT
A man walks a dog in the shade past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during hot weather in New York

Global equities markets edged higher and perceived safe havens such as U.S. Treasuries gained on Monday as investors weighed further financial stimulus in China against tightening economic restrictions in Italy after a resurgence of coronavirus cases among young people.

Chinese blue chips <.CSI300> led the way with gains of 2.35% as the country's central bank provided more medium-term loans to the financial system. Beijing also granted a patent for a CanSino Biologics COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Ad5-nCOV.

Coronavirus cases in Italy have doubled over the past two weeks, prompting the country to reimpose restrictions on bars and nightclubs.

Rabobank strategist Bas Van Geffen said the past few months had seen optimism build about a strong economic bounce-back, but the reimposition of restrictions was an indication of challenges.

"We have already cautioned that this is not going to be a V- shaped recovery... and perhaps this is a sort of a sign to the markets that it is not going to be (a quick recovery)," Van Geffen said.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> gained 0.42% following broad rallies in Asia and slight gains in Europe.

In midday trading on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 61.72 points, or 0.22%, to 27,869.3, the S&P 500 gained 10.53 points, or 0.31%, to 3,383.38 and the Nasdaq Composite added 83.93 points, or 0.76%, to 11,103.23

The U.S. second-quarter earnings season wraps up with major retailers, including Walmart, Home Depot and Kohls, reporting this week.

Sino-American relations remain a sticking point with U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday saying he could exert pressure on more Chinese companies such as technology major Alibaba after he moved to ban TikTok.

Investors are looking ahead to Wednesday, when the Federal Reserve will release minutes from its latest policy meeting.

"Market participants will be looking for insight into the details and exact timing of when the Fed's Monetary Policy Review will be completed, and also for more clarity with respect to the potential timing and structure of any changes to forward guidance," analysts at NatWest Markets noted.

Speculation is rife that the Fed will adopt an average inflation target, which would seek to push inflation above 2% for some time to make up for the years it has run below that level.

That view combined with massive new debt supply to cause a sharp increase in longer-term bond yields last week, with 30-year yields rising 21 basis points as the curve steepened.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 11/32 in price to yield 0.6736%, from 0.709% late on Friday, while the dollar index <=USD> fell 0.175%, with the euro up 0.2% to $1.1865

U.S. crude recently rose 1% to $42.43 per barrel and Brent was at $44.96, up 0.36% on the day.

By David Randall

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 0.69% 255.83 Delayed Quote.19.74%
CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC. 13.90% 219.6 End-of-day quote.272.52%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.15% 27890.76 Delayed Quote.-2.13%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.13% 1.1867 Delayed Quote.5.60%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.13% 45.08 Delayed Quote.-31.76%
NASDAQ 100 0.99% 11274.961047 Delayed Quote.27.84%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.87% 11115.484915 Delayed Quote.22.81%
S&P 500 0.39% 3386.14 Delayed Quote.4.40%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. 2.68% 288.04 Delayed Quote.28.47%
WALMART INC. 2.29% 135.6592 Delayed Quote.11.58%
WTI 0.55% 42.505 Delayed Quote.-30.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Interest Rates"
12:49pEquities edge higher, bonds stable after Chinese stocks rally
RE
10:13aFlour Mills of Nigeria eyes bond sale within two months - exec
RE
07:40aChina's cabinet says to guide lending rates lower, avoid flood-like stimulus - state media
RE
07:27aItaly's bond spread tightens to pre-COVID 19 crisis level
RE
04:32aBonds in Belarus slide as political noise weighs; Turkey's lira at new lows
RE
03:50aItalian bond yield gap over Germany near tightest since March
RE
08/16China central bank injects 700 billion yuan of MLF loans, rates steady for fourth month
RE
08/14Argentina delays formal bond revamp offer until "early" next week -source
RE
08/14U.S. bond market's inflation gauge rises to six-month highs this week
RE
08/14Political crisis sends Belarus bonds tumbling
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : IBM rolls out newest processor chip, taps Samsung for manufacturing
2JD.COM, INC. : JD.com Announces 2020 Second Quarter and Interim Financial Results
3GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE and E energija Partner to Deliver 68.9 MW Wind Farm in Lithua..
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : executive in India files police complaint after report on content practices
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BAT : Jefferies remains Neutral

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group