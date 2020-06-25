Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Equities gain, safe havens rise in choppy trading as virus cases surge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 04:24pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing protective face mask walks in front of a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo

By David Randall

Global equity benchmarks moved higher in choppy trading on Thursday as investors gauged the potential economic impact of a surge in U.S. coronavirus cases and loosening restrictions on the U.S. banking sector, while perceived safe-haven assets, including U.S. Treasuries and the dollar, edged higher.

In the United States, Florida, Oklahoma and South Carolina reported record increases in new cases on Wednesday and Australia posted its biggest daily rise in two months.

The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut ordered travelers from eight other states to quarantine on arrival, a worry for investors who had mostly been expecting an end to pandemic restrictions.

Disney has delayed the re-opening of theme parks and resorts in California, and Texas is facing a "massive outbreak" and considering new localized restrictions, its governor said.

After a white-hot few months in which world stock markets rebounded nearly 40% <.MIWD00000PUS>, nervousness about the impact of COVID-19 continues to weigh on investor sentiment.

"There is a little bit of reality bites coming," said Damian Rooney, senior institutional salesman at stockbroker Argonaut in Perth. "I don't think there was a particular straw that broke the camel's back, but people are a little bit twitchy."

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> gained 0.49% following modest gains in Europe led by Germany, which reported rising consumer confidence.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 298.77 points, or 1.17%, to 25,744.71, the S&P 500 gained 33.34 points, or 1.09%, to 3,083.67 and the Nasdaq Composite added 107.84 points, or 1.09%, to 10,017.00.

U.S. banking stocks rose after regulators eased restrictions on cash levels and made it easier for institutions to make larger investments in venture capital funds.

Weekly jobless claims data showed weak demand is forcing U.S. employers to lay off workers, even as businesses reopen. Claims totaled a seasonally adjusted 1.480 million for the week ended June 20, and although down from 1.540 million the prior week, it was higher than the 1.3 million forecast in a Reuters poll.

Concerns about economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic helped bolster the dollar and government bonds.

The dollar index <=USD> rose 0.129%, with the euro down 0.25% to $1.1222.. Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 1/32 in price to yield 0.6806%, from 0.684% late on Wednesday.

The slight decline in U.S. jobless claims helped bolster oil prices. U.S. crude recently rose 2.74% to $39.05 per barrel and Brent was at $41.35, up 2.58% on the day

(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Dan Grebler and Alistair Bell)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.18% 25745.6 Delayed Quote.-8.35%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.29% 1.12195 Delayed Quote.0.89%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.03% 41.52 Delayed Quote.-35.85%
NASDAQ 100 0.99% 10101.834144 Delayed Quote.14.54%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.09% 10017.002548 Delayed Quote.10.44%
S&P 500 1.10% 3083.76 Delayed Quote.-5.59%
WTI 2.81% 39.08 Delayed Quote.-34.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:35pEquities gain, safe havens rise in choppy trading as virus cases surge
RE
04:34pH.R. 2748, SAFE Act
PU
04:34pCBO CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE : H.R. 5804, DHS Blue Campaign Enhancement Act
PU
04:29pWall Street ends choppy session higher as strength in banks offsets virus woes
RE
04:29pEquities gain, safe havens rise in choppy trading as virus cases surge
RE
04:29pGOODRICH PETROLEUM : '#hottakeoftheday' Podcast
PU
04:29pCMS : Clinicians can apply for COVID-19 MIPS exception
PU
04:29pRESEARCH REPORT : As Impacts of Conflict and Violence Spill Across Borders, International Community Has Stake in Solutions
PU
04:24pEquities gain, safe havens rise in choppy trading as virus cases surge
RE
04:21pDistrict of Columbia sues four oil majors for misleading consumers on climate change
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : 'THE MONEY'S GONE': Wirecard collapses owing $4 billion
2HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOG : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration says Huawei, Hikvision backed by Chines..
3SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE - : Cattolica's Shares Jump After Generali Commits to Become Major Sharehol..
4BAYER AG : BAYER AG : HSBC gives a Buy rating
5ROYAL MAIL PLC : ROYAL MAIL : Full Year Results 2019-20

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group