Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Equities slide as Fed heightens worry over growth slowdown

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/20/2018 | 10:20pm CET
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - World equity markets continued a week-long slide on Thursday, one day after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated it was set on its path to hike interest rates next year despite signs that global economic growth is stuttering.

The Fed's move on Wednesday largely to adhere to its plan for additional rate hikes over the next two years raised worries for market participants from Asia to Europe, and major indexes fell to their lowest in two years as investors flocked to the relative safety of government debt.

European shares fell nearly 1.5 percent <.STOXX> on Thursday, with benchmark indexes in Germany, Britain <.FTSE> and France <.FCHI> all hitting their lowest since late 2016. Indexes in Japan and South Korea fell into a bear market, defined as a 20 percent decline from recent highs, joining benchmark indexes in Shanghai and Hong Kong.

MSCI's global equity index <.MIWD00000PUS> fell to its lowest since May 2017, shedding nearly 1.5 percent as it headed for a fifth straight day of losses.

"All people are talking about today is the aftermath of the Fed hike. The Fed just killed the notion that they are here to backstop the market," said Michael Antonelli, managing director, institutional sales trading at Robert W. Baird in Milwaukee.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 464.06 points, or 1.99 percent, to 22,859.6, the S&P 500 lost 40.14 points, or 1.60 percent, to 2,466.82 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 108.42 points, or 1.63 percent, to 6,528.41.

The Fed on Wednesday stuck by a plan to keep withdrawing support from an economy it considers robust raised key overnight lending rates as expected by 0.25 percentage point.

It said "some further gradual" rate hikes would be needed in the year ahead, with policymakers projecting two rises on average next year instead of the three predicted in September.

Although largely in line with expectations, that tweak did little to soothe investor concerns over slowing world growth, U.S. trade tensions with China and tightening monetary conditions for companies in the world's biggest economy.

"It appears that risky asset markets wanted a stronger 'put' from the Fed given the ongoing recession obsession taking over the market sentiment," said Salman Ahmed, global investment strategist at Lombard Odier Investment Managers.

The equity losses added to the worst year for world stock markets since the 2008 global financial crisis, with MSCI's 47-country world stocks index <.MIWD00000PUS> down 10 percent.

Nearly $7 trillion has been wiped off global stock markets this year, with emerging markets trampled flat by a charging dollar.

The angst in equity markets pushed investors toward the safety of government bonds.

German 10-year government bond yields, the euro zone benchmark, fell to their lowest in nearly seven months. Other high grade euro zone bond yields also fell.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes <US10YT=RR> last fell 7/32 in price to yield 2.8012 percent, from 2.776 percent late on Wednesday.

Oil prices, meanwhile, slumped as worries about oversupply and worldwide demand for energy pushed prices back toward their lowest in over a year. U.S. crude fell more than 4 percent to $46.14 per barrel, while Brent fell 4.1 percent to $54.87 per barrel.

"Growth concerns continue to percolate in the background, and you can see that with oil prices coming off," said Alvin Tan, a foreign exchange strategist at Societe Generale.

The dollar index <.DXY> fell 0.68 percent, with the euro up 0.7 percent to $1.1455.

(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Bernadette Baum, James Dalgleish and Dan Grebler)

By David Randall
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.99% 22859.6 Delayed Quote.-5.65%
NASDAQ 100 -1.57% 6243.1948 Delayed Quote.-0.84%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.63% 6528.4067 Delayed Quote.-3.86%
S&P 500 -1.58% 2467.42 Delayed Quote.-6.23%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.70% 96.36 End-of-day quote.4.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:00pNMPF NATIONAL MILK PRODUCERS FEDERATION : DEC. 20 - NMPF Thanks President Trump for Signing Farm Bill
PU
10:55pNFU NATIONAL FARMERS UNION : Farmers Union Applauds 2018 Farm Bill Approval
PU
10:55pNFU NATIONAL FARMERS UNION : EPA Continues to Undermine RFS with Hardship Waivers
PU
10:54pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Closes Down More Than 450 Points As Fed And Government-shutdown Fears Punish Bulls
DJ
10:54pU.S. Treasurys Fall Ahead of Government Bond Auction
DJ
10:53pNew Jersey Senate President Rebuffs Discussion of Tax Increases
DJ
10:50pPGA TOUR : Ping says its Blueprint Forged irons are not hollow-bodied
PU
10:45pWall St slides on Fed plans; Nasdaq flirts with bear territory
RE
10:40pUNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER : Students from Physician Assistant Studies Program Raise $500 for Le Bonheur Children's Hospital
PU
10:40pNATIONAL COTTON COUNCIL OF AMERICA : New Farm Law Will Underpin U.S. Agriculture
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FTSE 100 : British shares falter as Fed, oil play Scrooge
2PIAGGIO & C. SPA : PIAGGIO GROUP: Massimo Rivola to be Aprilia Racing CEO
3CRÉDIT AGRICOLE : Deutsche, Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse charged by EU over alleged bond cartel
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : sued by Washington, D.C. over data breach accusations
5BANG & OLUFSEN A/S : BANG & OLUFSEN A/S : TV and stereo maker Bang & Olufsen shares tumble after warning

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.