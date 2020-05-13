Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Equities slide, bonds rise, on Fed warning of prolonged recession

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 09:59am EDT
Passersby wearing protective face masks, following an outbreak of the coronavirus, are reflected on a screen displaying stock prices outside a brokerage in Tokyo

By David Randall

Stock markets slid on Wednesday as fears about a second wave of coronavirus infections and as warnings from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that the U.S. faces a "significantly worse" recession than any since World War II weighed on investor sentiment and boosted safe-haven bonds.

Powell's comments come as parts of the global economy are starting to reopen following a deep freeze aimed at curbing the spread of the virus that has pushed unemployment rates to their highest since the Great Depression. Benchmark equity indexes are up 25% or more since their March lows in anticipation of further government stimulus programs to help the global economy recover.

"Earnings season is largely behind us and we have entered the phase two of COVID-19 as de-confinement of economies begins, and that is creating a lot of uncertainties on a daily basis, which is weighing on markets," said Francois Savary, chief investment officer at Swiss wealth manager Prime Partners.

"We don't think this is the start of a new correction. Markets went too far, too fast and this is the consolidation."

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.34% following broad losses in Europe and Asia.

In morning trading on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 109.35 points, or 0.46%, to 23,655.43, the S&P 500 lost 5.43 points, or 0.19%, to 2,864.69 and the Nasdaq Composite added 13.42 points, or 0.15%, to 9,015.97.

Leading U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Tuesday warned lawmakers that a premature lifting of lockdowns could lead to additional outbreaks of the deadly coronavirus, which has killed 80,000 Americans and brought the economy to its knees.

The mood was further soured by proposed legislation by a leading U.S. Republican senator that would authorize President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on China if it fails to give a full account of events leading to the coronavirus outbreak.

Safe-haven assets rose as investors positioned for an extended economic downturn. Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 8/32 in price to yield 0.6654%, from 0.692% late on Tuesday.

Oil markets, which have plummeted this year due to a combination of a collapse in demand and a supply glut, regained some ground on expectations of deeper production cuts.

U.S. crude was up 0.58% at $25.93 per barrel and Brent was at $30.01, up 0.1% on the day.

(Reporting by David Randall)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.83% 23619.08 Delayed Quote.-16.73%
NASDAQ 100 0.12% 9154.728416 Delayed Quote.5.58%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.04% 9029.074222 Delayed Quote.1.66%
S&P 500 -0.61% 2859.95 Delayed Quote.-11.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Interest Rates"
09:59aEquities slide, bonds rise, on Fed warning of prolonged recession
RE
09:53aINSTANT VIEW : Powell: Fed not looking at negative rates
RE
09:06aC$ rebounds as Wall Street mulls potential for negative rates
RE
08:22aTODAY ON WALL STREET: Markets, Powell and interest rates
06:39aDollar drifts as Fed's Powell seen wading into negative rates debate
RE
06:33aGerman court president defends decision on ECB bond programme - Die Zeit
RE
05/12Reserve Bank of New Zealand Doubles Bond Purchases to NZ$60 Billion
DJ
05/12Stock market rally pauses, bonds edge higher on fears of second virus wave
RE
05/12Stock market rally pauses, bonds edge higher on fears of second virus wave
RE
05/12Stock market rally pauses, bonds edge higher on fears of second virus wave
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Tencent reaps revenue of lockdown gaming boom
2ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO reports net loss of EUR 395 million in Q1 2020
3GENTING SINGAPORE LIMITED : GENTING SINGAPORE : 1Q Revenue Fell 36% on Covid Impact
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. airlines tell crews not to force passengers to wear masks
5APPLE INC. : Shares of sensor maker AMS dive after proposes capital hike for Osram takeover

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group