Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Equities surge, bonds tumble on surprise U.S. jobs gains

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 12:24pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London

By David Randall

An unexpected jump in U.S. employment sent world equities surging on hopes that the global economy has started to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, pulling investors out of perceived safe havens like government bonds and gold.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by 2.509 million jobs last month after a record plunge of 20.687 million in April. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the unemployment rate jumping to 19.8% in May and payrolls falling by 8 million jobs.

"The numbers are a huge surprise to the upside," said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors. "It has confirmed what many folks were suggesting: that the effects on the labor market from the pandemic were temporary and that when the economy reopened and the infection rates started to diminish, that these jobs would come back."

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> gained 2.24. The index is now down 4.5% for the year to date and trading at its highest level since early March, before the U.S. economy went into lockdown in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In midday trading on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 964.5 points, or 3.67%, to 27,246.32, the S&P 500 gained 89.61 points, or 2.88%, at 3,201.96 and the Nasdaq Composite added 196.66 points, or 2.05%, at 9,812.47.

The broad S&P 500 is now down less than 1% for the year to date.

Equity gains were widespread before the surprise jobs report. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside of Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> rose 0.9%, reversing early losses to stay near a 12-week high.

The index is up about 7.6% this week, on track for its best weekly showing since December 2011.

Emerging market stocks were up 0.7% and also on course for their best week since December 2011.

Hopes for a swift economic recovery sank U.S. government bonds, which had reached historic highs on fears that the pandemic would erode consumer demand. Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 32/32 in price to yield 0.9252%, from 0.82% late on Thursday.

"The sell-off in the bond market in the last few weeks seems to be justified," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale. "This is a tremendously positive step in the right direction, and probably points to a faster recovery, at least in the jobs market, than people had expected."

Bond investors will get further insight into the likely direction of the economy when the U.S. Federal Reserve holds its regular two-day policy meeting next week.

Europe has now clawed back two-thirds of the losses incurred following the coronavirus outbreak and Bank of America analysts said on Friday they expect European stocks to rise another 10% by the end of September on expectations of a pick-up in business activity.

Set for a third straight week of gains, the euro rose to $1.1380, its highest level since March 10 and was on course for a weekly jump of 2.5%.

The dollar index <=USD> made a tepid recovery, rising 0.08% to 96.84, but remained on track for its third consecutive week of losses and close to its lowest in nearly three months.

Hopes for an economic recovery sent oil prices surging. U.S. crude recently rose 4.73% to $39.18 per barrel and Brent was at $42.07, up 5.2% on the day.

(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Richard Chang)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD. 2.10% 68.2 End-of-day quote.-18.03%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 6.16% 28.3201 Delayed Quote.-26.21%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 3.53% 27212.15 Delayed Quote.-7.95%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.39% 1.12908 Delayed Quote.0.20%
LONDON BRENT OIL 5.58% 42.04 Delayed Quote.-40.24%
NASDAQ 100 2.12% 9823.662688 Delayed Quote.10.27%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.10% 9820.029355 Delayed Quote.7.17%
S&P 500 2.76% 3198.97 Delayed Quote.-3.67%
WTI 5.42% 39.187 Delayed Quote.-39.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Interest Rates"
12:24pEquities surge, bonds tumble on surprise U.S. jobs gains
RE
12:09pEquities surge, bonds tumble on surprise U.S. jobs gains
RE
12:09pEquities surge, bonds tumble on surprise U.S. jobs gains
RE
06/04Financials Up After ECB Increases Bond Buying -- Financials Roundup
DJ
06/04New Jersey Assembly Approves $5 Billion Emergency Bond Plan
DJ
06/04WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Bond investors look for Fed to justify steepening yield curve
RE
06/04Euro jumps to new three-month highs, Italy bonds rally as ECB revs up stimulus
RE
06/04ECB has not discussed 'junk' bond buying, but watching situation
RE
06/04Chinese Bond Yields Climb
DJ
06/03Bank of Canada holds rates steady, says COVID-19 impact has likely peaked
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : Pompeo calls Nasdaq's strict rules a model to guard against fraudulent Chinese companies
2DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Pressure builds on Mercedes-Benz over £10billion diesel emissions scandal - drivers cou..
3BAYER AG : BAYER : Court Overturns EPA Approval of Bayer Weedkiller
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Tesla's Elon Musk calls for breakup of Amazon in tweet
5DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group