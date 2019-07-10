Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Equity Group Investments : Partners with Lanter Delivery Systems to Drive Growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 11:24am EDT

Equity Group Investments (EGI), the private investment firm of Sam Zell, recently invested in and led a capital raise for Lanter Delivery Systems, a privately held company providing overnight unattended delivery service of time-sensitive parts for major auto, agriculture, and heavy-duty truck original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and industrial supply and equipment distributors. Mark Sotir, Co-President of EGI, and Evan Harwood, Managing Director at EGI, will join the Lanter board of directors. Further terms and other investors in the transaction were not disclosed.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190710005623/en/

“We see Lanter as a great asset for a long-term investment,” commented Sam Zell, Chairman of Equity Group Investments. “The company has strong leadership in founder Steve Lanter and is poised for growth with a robust pipeline. In addition, this recession-resistant business has high barriers to entry due, in part, to its long-tenured blue-chip customer base.”

Lanter, based in Madison, IL, leases and operates nearly 100 cross-dock facilities across the U.S. The Company leverages its facility network to design shared delivery solutions for leading OEMs and global companies, many of which are among the Fortune 500.

“This infusion of capital positions us well to pursue new growth opportunities,” commented Steve Lanter, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “EGI’s long-term capital is well suited for a family business and will support us for years to come. Our partnership with EGI will provide us with invaluable resources as we look towards the next phase of Lanter’s story.”

Lanter provides its overnight unattended delivery service to the dealer and branch locations of its OEM and distribution customers with nearly all deliveries completed by 8am the following day.

“We’re attracted to Lanter’s ability to maintain strong service levels while providing a more cost-effective alternative to the traditional dedicated delivery model,” Zell added. “At a time when industry capacity constraints continue to put pressure on carrier rates, we believe Lanter is well-positioned to provide a unique solution.”

About Lanter

Lanter Delivery Systems is a privately held company providing services for the overnight unattended delivery of time-sensitive parts and components for major auto, agriculture, and heavy-duty truck OEMs and industrial supply and equipment distributors. For more information visit lanterdeliverysystems.com.

About Equity Group Investments

Equity Group Investments (EGI) is the private investment firm founded by Sam Zell 50 years ago. Based in Chicago, EGI invests opportunistically across industries and geographies and throughout the capital structure. Current portfolio investments are in transportation and logistics, energy, waste and infrastructure, manufacturing, communications, healthcare, agribusiness, insurance, and real estate. EGI provides flexible capital and employs an engaged ownership approach to maximize the potential of its investments. For more information on EGI, visit www.egizell.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:32aCITY MERCHANTS HIGH YIELD TRUST : Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
11:31aULTIMATE SOFTWARE : Fortune Ranks Ultimate Software #1 on 100 Best Workplaces for Millennials List for Third Consecutive Year
BU
11:31aEP Wealth Advisors Acquires Pathlight Investors, LLC
BU
11:31aFormer U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Chief Operating Officer Tony Scardino joins Grant Thornton
BU
11:31aCustomer Behavior Data Is the Key to Improve Business Expansion Strategies | Read Quantzig's New Article for In-depth Insights
BU
11:31aVolta Finance Limited - Net Asset Value as 30 June 2019
GL
11:30aMacon-Bibb is Making Progress
GL
11:29aTHRIVE SENIOR LIVING : Expands Footprint With Acquisition of Savannah Commons
BU
11:29aARIA SYSTEMS : Concludes Record First Half of 2019 with Strong Growth and Execution Across All Key Metrics
BU
11:28aKUKA : Dr. Chengmao Xu as a new member of the KUKA Supervisory Board
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Partners With Yes Bank on Biometric Payment
3TOTAL : Total Sells U.K. Assets to Petrogas for $635 Million
4SK HYNIX INC : Japan, South Korea raise stakes in dispute over forced labor
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : From rotors and stators

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About