Equity Prime Mortgage : Announces New Chief of Staff, Eric Skates, and VP of Market Strategy, Leticia Lucio Vu

08/16/2018 | 06:01pm CEST

Equity Prime Mortgage is excited to announce and welcome Leticia Lucio Vu as the newest VP of Market Strategy. The hiring of Vu coincides with the promotion of VP of Marketing, Eric Skates, to Chief of Staff. The two moves come about in response to EPM’s exponential growth since its founding in 2008.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180816005478/en/

Equity Prime Mortgage's Chief of Staff, Eric Skates, and VP of Market Strategy, Leticia Lucio Vu (Ph ...

Equity Prime Mortgage's Chief of Staff, Eric Skates, and VP of Market Strategy, Leticia Lucio Vu (Photo: Business Wire)

Skates, who joined EPM in February 2015, as head of Marketing, oversees all functions including automation, lead generation, social media, graphic design, content creation, CRM campaigns, mobile app integration, reputation management, PR, SEO efforts, promotional marketing, trade show presence and special events.

“I am humbled and honored,” said Skates. “I appreciate working under such a great leader as Eddy Perez, and am fortunate to be part of the Equity Prime family. It is amazing to be part of our strategic growth initiative in the mortgage industry.”

In his new position of Chief of Staff, Skates will assist President Eddy Perez with a myriad of projects and work closely with the valued sales leaders in growing the brand with more in-depth strategy and business development.

“This is a special day for the organization with the promotion of Eric,” stated Perez. “He embodies what our core values are as an organization by making others successful, and we cannot describe in words how fortunate we are to have him as a leader.”

With over 20 years of industry experience, Vu comes to Equity Prime Mortgage aptly prepared to head up EPM’s new diversity and inclusion initiative. Introduced to the mortgage industry while purchasing her first home, Vu has since served almost every area of the business ranging from front desk to President of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals Houston chapter.

“As a past originator, my passion was helping first-time homebuyers. I look forward to leading the company in our initiative for strategic growth by serving not only this demographic, but our underserved markets. It is a dream come true for me!” declared Vu.

Over its ten years of business, EPM has taken immense pride in its dedication to diversity and inclusion. Equity Prime hopes to draw on Vu’s abundance of experience to drive forward its new initiative. In doing so, it aspires to launch EPM into new markets, and help the members of various minority communities achieve the dream of becoming homeowners.

Beginnings

Founded at the height of the mortgage crisis in 2008, Equity Prime Mortgage has grown to become one of the leading direct mortgage lenders in the U.S., operating 18 office locations across the nation. The vision of Equity Prime is “Fulfilling the American Dream with a clear vision toward homeownership: honesty, integrity and accountability throughout the process; one loan at a time.”

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Equity Prime Mortgage provides an array of lending resources such as Conventional, FHA, VA, 203K, Reverse and USDA loans as well as a trusted Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac & Ginnie Mae Seller/Servicer.

With a dedicated staff of highly experienced professionals, Equity Prime provides exceptional pricing for thousands of clients annually, without compromising follow through and customer service. Equity Prime is included in the recent Inc. 5000, placed 12 of their loan originators in the NAHREP top 250 and recognized as one of Atlanta’s Best & Brightest companies to work for. For more information about Equity Prime log on Equityprime.com or call toll-free at (877) 255-3554.

Equal Housing Lender


© Business Wire 2018
