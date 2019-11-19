Equity Trust Expands its Bullion Storage Options for IRA Holders By Offering Two Additional Depositories

Equity Trust Company, a leading custodian of self-directed IRAs, has strengthened its presence in the precious metals market by partnering with bullion storage providers International Depository Services Group (IDS) and Brinks Global Services. Together with its long-standing and current storage partner, Delaware Depository, Equity Trust will now have three bullion storage depository options with six locations across the country.

“Equity Trust is dedicated to offering best-in-class solutions for its customers, and to meeting the needs of our expanding business within the precious metals market,” said George Sullivan, Equity Trust Chief Executive Officer. “We’re pleased to now have relationships with three industry leaders in the deposit and secure storage of bullion assets, which enables us to significantly increase the number of storage options and locations available to our account holders.”

Selected for its experience in the precious metals market and high standard of customer care, IDS specializes in fully segregated storage of physical gold, silver, platinum, certified coins and other metals. Two of its three locations, IDS of Delaware and IDS of Texas, have been added as two additional options to protect, insure and store physical assets owned through Equity Trust retirement accounts. IDS Delaware is a licensed CME depository for gold, silver, platinum and palladium. Additionally, IDS locations in the United States are Associates of the London Bullion Market Association. IDS is privately owned by Dallas-based precious metals wholesaler, Dillon Gage.

In addition, Equity Trust has approved three locations of Brinks Global Services for the storage of precious metals on behalf of its account holders. Brink’s Global Services USA, Inc., is an affiliate of Brink’s, Incorporated, a leading international provider of secure logistics and security solutions.

IDS and Brinks join Equity Trust’s long-standing and current storage partner, Delaware Depository, which is a state-charted trust company and approved depository of the CME Group (COMEX and NYMEX Divisions) for the storage of gold, silver, platinum and palladium. Beyond its decades of experience and its personalized customer care, Delaware Depository employs “defense in depth” security controls and procedures to protect customer assets from theft or damage. These internal controls have been externally audited in accordance with SSAE-18 standards.

About Equity Trust Company

Equity Trust Company is a financial services company that enables individual investors and financial professionals to diversify investment portfolios using alternative asset classes such as real estate, private debt, private equity and precious metals. The Equity Trust family of companies offers custodial services for alternative investments and back-office solutions for Registered Investment Advisors, brokerage services, directed trustee services and more. Equity Trust Company is a directed custodian and does not provide tax, legal or investment advice. Equity Trust Company is the trusted custodian and administrator of $25 billion in assets on behalf of more than 170,000 clients as of Dec. 31, 2018. For more information, visit https://www.trustetc.com. Financial professionals visit https://www.equityinstitutional.com.

About Brink's Global Services

Brink’s Global Services USA, Inc.(BGS) is an affiliate of Brink’s, Incorporated, the leading global provider of secure transport of highly-valued commodities including diamonds, jewelry, precious metals, securities, currency, high-tech devices, electronics and pharmaceuticals. Our specialized diamond and jewelry operations have offices in the world’s major diamond and jewelry centers. The Brink’s global network is comprised of approximately 1,200 facilities, 13,500 vehicles and 62,400 employees working in partnership with customers in more than 100 countries.

Utilizing this worldwide network, BGS specializes in creating and innovating customized solutions to support and enhance services throughout clients’ respective value chains. These services span areas such as secure transportation, customs brokerage, vaulting and handling of precious metals and other valuables on behalf of financial institutions, government bodies, retailers and industrial companies.

For more information about BGS, visit www.brinksglobal.com

About Delaware Depository

Delaware Depository is an Exchange-approved, precious metals depository providing a full range of specialized precious metals custody, accounting and shipping services. Customers include IRA custodians, investment banks, brokerage firms, refiners, manufacturers, commodity trading houses, major retailers, coin dealers and individual investors.

Delaware Depository is America’s largest precious metals depository located outside New York City. Delaware Depository is a licensed depository of the CME Group (COMEX and NYMEX Divisions) for the storage of gold, silver, platinum and palladium. The depository is also licensed by the ICE Futures US for the storage of gold & silver.

All bullion stored with Delaware Depository is fully allocated and held off-balance sheet, subject only to our customers’ instructions. This means that, at all times, our customers are recognized as the sole owners and title holders of the bullion. Delaware Depository never lends, pledges or encumbers any bullion in its care.

About International Depository Services Group

International Depository Services Group – the most trusted group of depositories for physical precious metals in the world – is a privately-owned and independently -operated subsidiary of Dillon Gage with locations in Delaware, Texas and Ontario. Each location is a state-of-the-art, custom-built, full-service depository that offers secure, efficient and insured precious metals, certified coin and cryptocurrency storage solutions with Class III vaults. Each focuses on custom business logistics solutions including storage, fulfillment, inventory management and many other value-added services. International Depository Services Group maintains several precious metals accreditations, including the commodity exchanges COMEX/CME and the Intercontinental Exchange Futures U.S./ICE; is an associate in the London Bullion Market Association, Industry Council for Tangible Assets and International Precious Metals Institute and is certified for CryptoCurrency Security Standards. IDS of Delaware, formerly Diamond State Depository, opened in 2010 in New Castle, Delaware. IDS of Canada opened in 2013 in Mississauga, Ontario. IDS of Texas opened in 2018 in Dallas, Texas. For more information, call 888-322-6150 or visit https://www.InternationalDepositoryServices.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005308/en/