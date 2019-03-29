Equus Total Return : Announces 2018 Year-End Net Asset Value

Contact:

Patricia Baronowski Pristine Advisers, LLC (631) 756-2486

EQUUS ANNOUNCES 2018 YEAR-END NET ASSET VALUE

HOUSTON, TX - March 29, 2019 - Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE: EQS) (the "Fund" or "Equus") reports net assets as of December 31, 2018, of $43.5 million, an increase of approximately $0.5 million since December 31, 2017. Net asset value per share increased to $3.22 as of December 31, 2018 from $3.18 as of December 31, 2017. Comparative data is summarized below (in thousands, except per share amounts):

As of the Quarter Ended 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 Net assets $43,495 $46,571 $44,132 $43,260 $43,007 Shares outstanding 13,518 13,518 13,518 13,518 13,518 Net assets per share $3.22 $3.45 $3.26 $3.20 $3.18

The following were the portfolio companies that had significant changes to their fair values during 2018:

•Increase in Value of PalletOne. Equus holds an 18.7% fully-diluted share interest in PalletOne, Inc. ("PalletOne") one of the nation's largest wooden pallet manufacturers and a major supplier of treated lumber in the southeastern United States. The fair value of the Fund's share interest in PalletOne increased from $16.7 million to $20.5 million during 2018, principally as a result of improved operational results, as well as the positive effect of accretive acquisitions and new initiatives undertaken during the year. The Fund received advice and assistance from a third-party valuation firm to support its determination of the fair value of this investment.

•Increase in the Value of Equus Energy. The Fund established Equus Energy, LLC ("Equus Energy") as a wholly-ownedsubsidiary in 2011 to be used as a platform for energy-relatedinvestments, with particular emphasis on oil and gas enterprises. Equus Energy owns various working interests, which are presently derived from 142 producing and non-producingoil and gas wells, including associated development rights of approximately 21,520 acres, situated on 11 separate properties in Texas and Oklahoma. The working interests range from a de minimus amount to 50% of the leasehold that includes these wells. Also included in the interests acquired by Equus Energy are working interests of 7.5% and 2.5% in the Burnell and North Pettus Units, respectively, which collectively comprise approximately 13,000 acres located in the area known as the "Eagle Ford Shale" play. During the third and fourth quarters of 2018, Equus Energy sold two separate working interests it held in the Permian Basin in west Texas for an aggregate selling price of $800,000. The net proceeds of these sales are currently held within Equus

1