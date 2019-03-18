Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Er Dong Pictures Holds “Aspirations for Sailing” Press Conference in Hongkong to Launch Global Strategy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 01:34pm EDT

On March 18, 2019, Er Dong Pictures held a large-scale press conference at the 23rd Hong Kong International Film and TV Market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190318005645/en/

Mr. Allen Chen, Chairman; Mr. Bruce Yang, President; Mr. Stanley Tong, Vice President; and Ms. Yuki ...

Mr. Allen Chen, Chairman; Mr. Bruce Yang, President; Mr. Stanley Tong, Vice President; and Ms. Yuki Zhang, General Manager of Er Dong Picture Group all attended the conference as hosts. (Photo: Business Wire)

Dr Albert Yeung Sau Shing, Chairman of the Emperor Group; Mr. William Li, Chairman of I DO Cultural Corporation; Mr. Bak-Ming Wong; Chairman of Pegasus Motion Pictures; Mr. Kang Li, COO of Entertainment Plus (Hong Kong) Limited; and Ms. Nancy Xu, Vice President of the American Branch of Starlight Culture Entertainment were invited to attend the event. Other participants included Mr. William Gersh, representative of the Gershs, and Mr. Brett Norensberg, senior agent and the partner of the Gersh Agency; Mr. Chris Lee, Mr. Gianni Nunnari, Mr. Harald Kloser, and Mr. Patrick Wachsberger, senior Hollywood producers.

At the conference, Er Dong Pictures Group, the Emperor Group, Entertainment Plus (Hong Kong) Limited, I DO Cultural Corporation, and Pegasus Motion Pictures released a joint deep strategic cooperation plan to expand their cooperation in all aspects of the entertainment industry in the future.

In the “Riding the Winds” session, Stanley Tang, Vice President of Er Dong Pictures Group, announced a list of key projects for the coming year, including P Storm, and the suspense movie “Powerful Four”.

As well as these two film, Er Dong Pictures also released several upcoming film projects: Song of Youth, Once Upon Time in Northeast China, Line Walker: The Prelude, Sons of the Neon Night, IP Man 4, Fatal Visit, Invitation From USA, Cold Detective, Crime Scene, and Dynasty Warriors.

At the conference, William Gersh and Brett Norensberg, on behalf of the Gersh Agency, well-known Hollywood talent Agency, launched an in-depth cooperation programme with Yuki Zhang, the general manager of Er Dong Pictures.

Alongside this key partnership with the talent agency, Er Dong Pictures announced its cooperation with Starlight Culture Entertainment Group, which include the creation of film projects with global directors. The film list released includes 12 projects featuring 10 top Hollywood directors such as Sentinel with James Wan, Smooth Stones and Empty Bones and Autoerotic with Sam Raimi, Melody with Jon M. Chu, and Special Forces with Sylvester Stallone.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:10pSHANTA GOLD : Posting of Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
02:10pSAINT GOBAIN : 2019 Share Capital Increase reserved for members of the Saint-Gobain Group employee savings plan
PU
02:10pGENERAL MILLS : Feeling lucky? Lucky Charms is giving away 15,000 boxes of rainbow and unicorn marshmallows
PU
02:09pLiberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. February 2019 Monthly Update
GL
02:08pPRGX GLOBAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
02:08pCORRECTION : BIC : Q4 and Full Year 2018 Results
GL
02:08pGLOBALITY : New Report Reveals Global Organizations Must Embrace the Transformative Power of AI
BU
02:08pCarnival Is Offering Its Private-Label Beer on All Vessels
DJ
02:07pIMN'S INAUGURAL INVESTORS' CONFERENCE ON CRE CLOS : Recap
BU
02:05pSOCIETE GENERALE : 18.03.2019 Registration Document 2019 (PDF 2754Ko)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP : ING GROEP : Told to Stop Tak on Italian Clients Over Antimoney-Launder Issues
2FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES : U.S. firm FIS buys Worldpay fo..
3ATOS : Shares in European payments companies rise on Worldpay takeover
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : What's wrong with Boeing 737-800 MAX aircraft?
5COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank merger talks with Commerzbank raise job fears, lift shares

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.