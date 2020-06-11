Log in
"Erawin" Field Development Plan

06/11/2020 | 12:38pm EDT

On Thursday, June 11, 2020, the National Oil Corporation 'NOC' and 'Zallaf Libya' Company for Exploration and Production of Oil and Gas held a meeting through Teams Video Conferencing Technology in the presence of Mr. Abulgasem Shengher, the NOC board of directors member for E&P and Dr. Khalifa Rajab Abdulsadek, Chairman of the Management Committee of ' Zallaf Libya', as well as, Members of the company's management committee, NOC, and Zallaf company Technical specialists.

During the company propose conducting a series of long-term tests for the field in order to optimize the field development plan. Both NOC and Zallaf agreed in principle on the long-term testing plan.

At the end of the meeting, it was decided that more meetings will be held for the NOC's specialists and 'Zallaf Company' for further clarification and strategy that guarantees the best results out this long-term testing plan.

Disclaimer

NOC - National Oil Corporation published this content on 11 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2020 16:37:02 UTC
