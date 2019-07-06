Log in
Erdogan Dismisses Governor of Turkey's Central Bank

07/06/2019 | 10:06am EDT

By David Gauthier-Villars

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has dismissed the governor of Turkey's central bank, sparking fresh investor concerns over the independence of an institution that has strained to combat runaway inflation.

A presidential decree released Saturday said Murat Cetinkaya, who had run the central bank since April 2016 and defied Mr. Erdogan to increase the central bank's main policy rate late last year, was replaced by his deputy, Murat Uysal. The decree didn't cite a reason for the reshuffle.

Independent on paper, the central bank has had to contend with an interventionist Mr. Erdogan, who disputes mainstream economic theory that inflation is best fought by tightening money supply with higher interest rates.

Mr. Cetinkaya's move in September to raise the main policy rate to 24% appeared to have helped annual inflation ease to 15.7% in June, from a peak of 25% last summer. At a briefing with foreign correspondents last month, however, Mr. Erdogan pledged to implement a "definitive solution" to rapidly lower the central bank's main policy rate.

The decree elicited disconcerted reactions, including by former allies of Mr. Erdogan.

"The method and the timing of this change is unfathomable to me," Ibrahim Turhan, an economist and former member of Mr. Erdogan's ruling Justice and Development Party, said on Twitter. "I have concerns that this can cause serious damage."

The new governor, Mr. Uysal, will face a credibility test as soon as July 25, when the central bank is scheduled to hold its next monetary policy meeting.

Analyst said the June inflation reading, the lowest in a year, could warrant a cut in central bank interest rates, but warned that any decision to loosen monetary policy will be interpreted as a sign of submission to political will.

"The assumption is the new [governor] was hired because he will cut rates on demand from the presidential palace," said Tim Ash, an analyst with BlueBay Asset Management in London.

In a statement, the central bank said Mr. Uysal would continue to operate independently and keep price stability as his primary objective.

Reducing inflation and stabilizing the lira is particularly important for the Turkish economy because Turkish corporations are saddled with more than $200 billion in foreign-currency debt, which are harder to repay with a weaker domestic currency.

Also clouding Turkey's economic outlook, are U.S. threats to punish Ankara when it receives delivery, possibly next week, of advanced Russian missile systems, which U.S. officials say represent a serious security risk for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Write to David Gauthier-Villars at David.Gauthier-Villars@wsj.com

