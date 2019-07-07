Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Erdogan says Turkish central bank chief ousted for refusing rate cuts - report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/07/2019 | 08:15am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Turkey's new central bank governor Murat Cetinkaya speaks during a brief ceremony in Ankara

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan sacked the central bank governor for refusing the government's repeated demands for rate cuts, Hurriyet newspaper on Sunday quoted Erdogan as telling a meeting with his party's lawmakers.

Governor Murat Cetinkaya, whose four-year term was due to run until 2020, was replaced by his deputy Murat Uysal, a presidential decree published early on Saturday in the official gazette showed.

"We told him repeatedly in economy meetings that he should cut rates. We told him that the rate cut would help inflation to fall. He didn't do what was necessary," Erdogan was quoted as saying.

The daily Hurriyet said Erdogan gave his explanation for sacking Cetinkaya, almost a year before his term was due to end, during a consultation meeting in Istanbul with the members of his ruling AK Party.

"We weren't on the same page," Erdogan added.

No official reason was given for the sacking, but government sources cited Erdogan's frustration that the bank has kept its benchmark interest rate at 24% since last September to support the ailing lira currency.

In a written statement on Saturday, Uysal said he would independently implement monetary policy instruments focused on achieving and maintaining the primary objective of price stability.

Despite the new governor's assurance, critics say the move once again showed that Erdogan was in full control of the monetary policy, and that Turkey would witness a period of rapid rate cuts.

"The sacking of the governor of the CBRT by presidential decree shows that Erdogan is in charge of monetary policy," said Wolfango Piccoli, of the London-based political risk consultancy Teneo.

"The decision significantly undermines whatever credibility the CBRT had left. It also signals that overall institutional degradation continues unabated," he added.

Under Turkey's new executive presidency, which came into effect last year, Erdogan does not need cabinet approval to change the central bank governor.

A senior Turkish economist also said Erdogan's surprise dismissal of Cetinkaya could further undermine perceptions of the bank's independence.

"While the debate regarding the central bank's independence continues, removing Cetinkaya, who apparently resisted some measures, and replacing him through an unusual method will only fuel this debate," the senior economist told Reuters.

"We will see how he can convince the markets for a rate cut at a time when the independence is increasingly doubtful."

The central bank has kept its benchmark rate unchanged since it increased the rate by 625 basis points to 24% in September to prevent a full-blown financial crisis.

Several economists were already expecting a rate cut at a July 25 monetary board meeting as inflation fell to 15.7% in June, its lowest level in one year.

"Newspapers have cited Erdogan saying that Cetinkaya did not do what he was told on rates. It casts a shadow on Uysal, but he will be quite aggressive on rate cuts," another Turkish economist told Reuters.

(Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Keith Weir)

By Ece Toksabay and Orhan Coskun

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:53aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : UN's Amina Mohammed pledges full support as Africa begins to implement AfCFTA
PU
08:48aTurkey's new central bank governor seen as interest rate dove
RE
08:15aErdogan says Turkish central bank chief ousted for refusing rate cuts - report
RE
08:13aEconomic 'game changer'? African leaders launch free-trade zone
RE
07:58aLagarde 'uniquely qualified' to head ECB - Coeure
RE
07:38aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF KAZ : Kazakhstan stands for effective use of EU-CA relations toolkit in light of new EU Strategy for region
PU
07:28a15TH EU-CENTRAL ASIA FOREIGN MINISTERS' MEETING BISHKEK, 7 JULY 2019 JOINT COMMUNIQUÉ "THE EU AND CENTRAL ASIA : Forging a Stronger Partnership Together"
PU
06:03aChina & Gulf expansion to boost Trade Bank of Iraq's revenues - chairman
RE
05:45aWhere to Invest When the Fed Cuts Rates
DJ
05:08aPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA : President Ramaphosa arrives in Niger to participate in the 12th Extraordinary Summit of the AU
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1URANIUM : Iran to Enrich Uranium Beyond Nuclear Deal Limits -- 3rd Update
2SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Greensill issued false statement on bonds sold by metals tycoon Gupta
3HAPAG-LLOYD AG : HAPAG LLOYD : CMA CGM says it has sufficient security to operate in Persian Gulf
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Saudi airline flyadeal won't continue with Boeing 737 MAX order
5AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Pentagon's Cloud Project Under Fire as Award Nears

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About