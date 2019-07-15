Log in
Ergodyne Launches New Line Of Ultra-Comfortable Hard Hats

07/15/2019 | 07:01pm BST

St. Paul, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Ergodyne announced a major addition to their Skullerz® lineup of personal protective equipment with the launch of their new hard hats, available in both full-brim or cap style and Class C or Class E protection. This line of hard hats is a first for the company.

“We’ve gotten some great feedback from our field testers that it’s the most comfortable hard hat they’ve ever worn,” says Chis Cota, Senior Product Manager, Ergodyne.

Built with a lightweight, flexible and airy 4-point suspension that can be easily adjusted for size with one hand, Skullerz® Hard Hats offer workers improved balance, ventilation and fit for all day comfort. Adjustable vents that workers can open or close dependent on the weather are also available in Class C models, while removable sweat bands and breathable, moisture-wicking top pads come standard with all models to counter the effects of working in the heat.

Answering a common issue when it comes to securing a headlamp to a hard hat, all Skullerz® Hard Hats are designed with a front and rear integrated slot to securely attach Ergodyne’s new removable, magnetic headlamp – which is available separately, or included with some models. Additional considerations like accessory slots to comfortably accommodate other common personal protective gear accessories such as ear protection, face shields and chin straps round out this hard hat’s offering of worker-first details.

Skullerz® Hard Hats are tested to meet and exceed industrial safety standards, and are certified to be worn forward or reverse donning.

“This is the next generation in head protection,” says Tom Votel, President and CEO, Ergodyne. “The hard hat has been around for 100 years so it’s nothing new, of course, but there’s always room for improvement – and everything we’ve heard from safety managers and workers so far suggests we’ve done that with this exciting new addition to the Skullerz® line.”

To learn more, email orders@ergodyne.com or call 800-225-8238 // (651) 642-9889.

ABOUT ERGODYNE

Since 1983, Ergodyne has pioneered the development of products that Make The Workplace A Betterplace. What started with just one product has grown into a line of top flight, battle-tested, Tenacious Work Gear®; all precision crafted to provide protection, promote prevention and manage the elements for workers on jobsites the world over. The current lineup is extensive and constantly growing: ProFlex® Hand Protection, ProFlex® Knee Pads, ProFlex® Supports, Skullerz® Head Protection, Skullerz® Eye Protection, Trex Footwear Accessories, Chill-Its® Cooling Products, N-Ferno® Warming Products, GloWear® Hi-Vis Apparel, Squids® Lanyards, Arsenal® Gear and Tool Storage, and SHAX® Portable Work Shelters.

Originally posted on: www.ergodyne.com

Attachment 

Ergodyne
(651) 642-9889
tenaciousnation@ergodyne.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
