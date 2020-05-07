Log in
Ergodyne Ups the Skin Protection Game with Launch of Krew'd™ Sunscreen Brand

05/07/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

St. Paul, MN, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ergodyne officially entered the sunscreen category with the announcement of its new KREW’D brand. The launch includes five SPF 50 products spanning three application forms and sizes — lotion (32oz, 8oz, 1.5oz), spray (5.5oz) and stick (1.5oz).

“Outdoor workers are 3.5 times more likely to develop skin cancer, a statistic alarming enough for OSHA to classify UV as a carcinogen,” says Alsie Nelson, Senior Product Manager for Ergodyne. “Knowing what we know, there’s no excuse to not apply sunscreen. By providing multiple capacities and formulations, we can increase the likelihood of workers properly protecting their skin whether they’re at the jobsite or on-the-go.”

KREW’D is an SPF 50, broad-spectrum (UVA/UVB), water-resistant sport sunscreen that provides even coverage for better protection. The dermatologist-tested and FDA-approved formula is lightweight, non-greasy, absorbs quickly and is free of paraben/phthalates and octinoxate/oxybenzone.

“Sunscreen is an incredibly integral piece of the skin protection puzzle,” said Tom Votel, Ergodyne President & CEO. “KREW’D rounds out our already-existing arsenal of UPF clothing, portable shelters and protective eyewear.”

To learn more, email orders@ergodyne.com or call 800-225-8238 // (651) 642-9889.

ABOUT ERGODYNE

Since 1983, Ergodyne has pioneered the development of products that Make The Workplace A Betterplace. What started with just one product has grown into a line of top flight, battle-tested, Tenacious Work Gear®; all precision crafted to provide protection, promote prevention and manage the elements for workers on jobsites the world over. The current lineup is extensive and constantly growing: ProFlex® Hand Protection, ProFlex® Knee Pads, ProFlex® Supports, Skullerz® Head Protection, Skullerz® Eye Protection, Trex Footwear Accessories, Chill-Its® Cooling Products, N-Ferno® Warming Products, GloWear® Hi-Vis Apparel, Squids® Lanyards, Arsenal® Gear and Tool Storage, and SHAX® Portable Work Shelters.

Originally posted on: www.ergodyne.com

Attachments 

Ergodyne
8002258238
tenaciousnation@ergodyne.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
