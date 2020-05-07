Ergodyne Ups the Skin Protection Game with Launch of Krew'd™ Sunscreen Brand
0
05/07/2020 | 02:01pm EDT
St. Paul, MN, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ergodyne officially entered the sunscreen category with the announcement of its new KREW’D™ brand. The launch includes five SPF 50 products spanning three application forms and sizes — lotion (32oz, 8oz, 1.5oz), spray (5.5oz) and stick (1.5oz).
“Outdoor workers are 3.5 times more likely to develop skin cancer, a statistic alarming enough for OSHA to classify UV as a carcinogen,” says Alsie Nelson, Senior Product Manager for Ergodyne. “Knowing what we know, there’s no excuse to not apply sunscreen. By providing multiple capacities and formulations, we can increase the likelihood of workers properly protecting their skin whether they’re at the jobsite or on-the-go.”
