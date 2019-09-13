Ergotron Receives Fourth Attendees' Choice Award at ErgoExpo

Ergotron, a global movement company, received its fourth Attendees’ Choice Award at this year’s ergonomics industry tradeshow ErgoExpo. The unreleased WorkFit Elevate was voted a new product that attendees believed to have “the best opportunity to increase productivity and profitability, while improving workplace health and safety.”

Ergotron WorkFit-TX Standing Desk Converter receives Attendees' Choice Award at this year's ergonomics industry tradeshow ErgoExpo (Photo: Business Wire)

This modern, wall-mounted desk transforms unused or underutilized space into flexible workstations for crowded healthcare environments, office common areas and more. The height-adjustable worksurface allows users to easily switch between sitting and standing for comfortable working, providing the full BIFMA ergonomic range of 26 inches. It’s also ideal for both individual work and collaboration. The WorkFit Elevate will launch in the fall of this year.

ErgoExpo is the ergonomics industry’s largest trade show. Each year, only four of the ergonomic and safety products on display are awarded the Attendees’ Choice Award.

“We’re honored that the ergonomic experts attending ErgoExpo this year see the potential in the WorkFit Elevate,” says Chad Severson, CEO at Ergotron. “And for the second year in a row, they have validated our efforts to seamlessly combine increased user productivity with superior ergonomics and wellness in the workplace.”

This latest win gets added to the long list of awards received by Ergotron products. It is the fourth ErgoExpo Attendees’ Choice Award, most recently received in 2018 for the WorkFit-TX Standing Desk Converter. Two of Ergotron’s other standing desk converters, the WorkFit-S and the WorkFit-A, also took top honors at ErgoExpo in previous years.

About Ergotron

Ergotron, Inc. is a global movement company focused on designing and manufacturing kinetic work environments so people can thrive as they work, learn, game and care for others. The way we interact with technology, collaborate with others and pursue our individual potential is changing. Ergotron supports this evolution with innovative solutions that eliminate constraint through movement in healthcare, education, contract furniture and general office environments. Through the custom solutions group, Ergotron provides unique product offerings to companies like Amazon, Haworth, GE Healthcare and Cisco Systems. The company has a 35-year history of innovation with more than 200 patents and a growing portfolio of award-winning brands including WorkFit™, CareFit™, LearnFit®, JŪV™ and OmniMount®. Ergotron is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota, with a global sales and marketing presence in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. All products are designed in the United States and produced in Ergotron's facilities in Saint Paul and China. Learn more at www.ergotron.com.

