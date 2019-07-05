Log in
Eric Bruno to lead North America commercial business at Dentsply Sirona

07/05/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

Eric Bruno has joined Dentsply Sirona as Senior Vice President of the North America Regional Commercial Organization. He is responsible for leading the company’s go-to-market strategy in North America to provide innovative solutions and clinical education supporting dental professionals and improving patient outcomes.

A 25-year veteran of medical device, pharmaceutical and consumer businesses, Eric Bruno brings his expertise and experience in delivering customer value, inspiring employee engagement and driving execution to his new post at Dentsply Sirona. In this capacity, he will be focused on providing strategic direction and driving sales force effectiveness with a strong focus on customers across North America. Bruno will be based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190705005287/en/

Eric Bruno joined Dentsply Sirona as Senior Vice President, North America Regional Commercial Organization. (Photo: Business Wire)

Eric Bruno joined Dentsply Sirona as Senior Vice President, North America Regional Commercial Organization. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are pleased that Eric has joined our company,” says Chief Commercial Officer Walter Petersohn. “His expertise makes him the ideal leader to support the development and execution of successful business strategies and build and lead results-oriented, high performing sales teams.”

Bruno comes to Dentsply Sirona from Alcon/Novartis, where he most recently served as General Manager for Vision Care. His prior experience includes a variety of commercial, franchise and brand management positions at Alcon/Novartis and Johnson & Johnson. Early in his career, he was a brand manager at Procter & Gamble and an engineer at Kraft Foods.

About Dentsply Sirona:
Dentsply Sirona is the world’s largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands.

Dentsply Sirona’s products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better and safer dental care.

Dentsply Sirona’s headquarter is located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s shares are listed in the United States on NASDAQ under the symbol XRAY.

Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.


© Business Wire 2019
