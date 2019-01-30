Eric Chandler Appointed Sterling Regional Director, Southwest Serving Arizona, New Mexico and Las Vegas

Sterling Administration, a leading administrator of HSA, HRA, FSA, POP, ERISA and COBRA, announced today that Eric Chandler has been appointed Regional Director, Southwest, leading business development efforts in Arizona, New Mexico and Las Vegas.

“We are excited for Eric to lead development efforts in the fast-growing Southwest market,” said Cora Tellez, CEO of Sterling Administration. “As the economy continues to grow in the Sun Belt, there is a greater need for HSA, HRA and FSA administrators, who can offer products that focus on financial wellness when accounting for the cost of health care. Eric brings a deep expertise in client service and a vast understanding of the challenges faced by middle market companies and their need for a benefits administration solution.”

As regional director, Chandler will work with companies and brokers throughout Arizona, New Mexico and Las Vegas to identify the HSA, HRA, FSA, POP, COBRA and Compliance products that address their needs. Prior to joining Sterling, he served in a variety of sales and benefits roles at Paychex and Bank of America, where he consistently exceeded sales goals. Chandler received an associate’s degree from California State University, Fresno and is based in Phoenix.

About Sterling Administration

Sterling Administration, based in Oakland, California is a minority and woman-owned healthcare administrator serving employer organizations and individuals nationwide. Sterling works with a variety of brokers to offer competitive and value-added HSAs, HRAs, FSAs, POPs and COBRA coverage, as well as expert compliance services for ERISA Wrap, Form 5500 Filing, non-discrimination testing and PPACA requirements. Founded in 2004, Sterling is large enough to offer the most advanced technology and services, yet small enough to provide a personalized experience. Sterling excels in translating the complex marketplace into practical and easily manageable financial wellness tools. For more information, visit sterlingadministration.com or call our customer service team at 800.617.4729.

