Eric Hutchings Joins HempWave Board of Advisors

PHOENIX, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HempWave today announced that Eric Hutchings has joined its Board of Advisors. Hutchings' experience will enable him to advise HempWave on both regulatory compliance and government relations.

Hutchings has significant experience in the financial industry and has held several securities licenses in both the U.S. and Australia. He is also currently the longest-serving Republican in the Utah State House of Representatives. As such he holds the position of Speaker Pro Tempore, and serves on committees including Executive Offices and Criminal Justice Appropriations Subcommittee, and the Criminal Code Evaluation Task Force. He also serves as the Co-Chair for the National Conference of State Legislatures, Law and Criminal Justice Committee.

"I am pleased to hear everything HempWave is doing to lead the development a truly legal and sustainable market in the quickly changing environment of the agricultural hemp industry today, and as we move into the future," said Hutchings. "HempWave is focused on empowering independent farmers, and promoting rural economic development as a vital pillar of this movement."

Hutchings also hopes to gather insights from HempWave to help various Utah agencies as they address both regulatory and criminal justice issues related to this new industry. This may include sharing best practices with state-level government relations which can set the highest standards and ultimately be shared with legislatures across the country.

HempWave and Celexus

As of February 2019, HempWave has agreed to be acquired by Celexus, Inc. and operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of that company. It is anticipated that the acquisition will be finalized in the coming months.

For more information about HempWave, becoming a HempWave agricultural partner or for insights into cannabidiol or CBD-derived products, please visit www.HempWave.com or email info@HempWave.com .

About HempWave

Formed in 2018, HempWave partners with farmers across the country to grow, cultivate, and harvest commercial-grade hemp plants and seeds to produce medicinal grade cannabidiol (CBD oils) and other hemp byproducts.

About Celexus

Celexus, Inc. (OTCBB:CXUS), a strategic partner for HempWave, is an acquisition, management and holding company for early and mid-stage high growth businesses and technologies within the hemp industry. It is the objective of Celexus to represent every aspect of the hemp-farming industry from seeds and extraction to wholesale and retail distribution. For more information, please visit the Celexus website at www.celexus-inc.com.

