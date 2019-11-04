Log in
Erica Wolff Joins Fringe Benefit Group as Vice President of Human Resources

11/04/2019 | 12:23pm EST

Fringe Benefit Group, an industry leader in the design, implementation and administration of benefit plans for hourly workers, today announced that Erica A. Wolff has joined the company as vice president of human resources (HR).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191104005756/en/

Erica Wolff has joined Fringe Benefit Group, an industry leader in the design, implementation and administration of benefit plans for hourly workers, as vice president of HR. (Photo: Business Wire)

Erica Wolff has joined Fringe Benefit Group, an industry leader in the design, implementation and administration of benefit plans for hourly workers, as vice president of HR. (Photo: Business Wire)

Wolff brings extensive experience in team leadership and benefits administration to Fringe Benefit Group, where she will oversee employee relations and work alongside the company’s executive management committee to ensure adherence to business strategies and regulatory measures.

“Erica is a fantastic addition to our growing team,” said Brian Robertson, executive vice president of Fringe Benefit Group. “In addition to implementing and managing our HR initiatives, she’s also highly experienced at working with part-time and hourly workers, which is the market segment we serve. She brings a wealth of experience and industry knowledge to the table and we are already benefitting from her insight and contributions.”

Fringe Benefit Group offers plan design, compliance, claims and benefits administration for insured and self-insured major medical, retirement, Minimum Essential Coverage (MEC), fixed indemnity and specialty benefits plans (e.g., dental, vision, life and disability coverage) to companies with hourly employees via its two national brands, The Contractors Plan and The American Worker. Fringe Benefit Group works closely with more than 600 brokers across the U.S. to provide working Americans with quality benefits.

Earlier this year, Fringe Benefit Group acquired Century Healthcare (CHC), a north Texas-based company specializing in customized benefit plans for employers of all sizes with hourly employees – creating one of the nation’s largest providers of limited benefit medical plans. The combination brought together two highly regarded Texas companies specializing in ACA-compliant, turnkey solutions for employers with hourly employees.

Wolff joined Fringe Benefit Group from Pitney Bowes in Austin. She spent 16 years at the Intercontinental Stephen F. Austin hotel, most recently as Director – Human Resources & Training, where she oversaw HR operations and collaborated with executive teams to outline business strategies. She also previously held director level HR and/or accounting positions at Easter Seals-Central Texas, The Driskill Hotel, The Mansion on Turtle Creek, and ZuZu Incorporated. She is a member of the Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM), the Austin Human Resource Management Association (AHRMA) and past president and treasurer of the Capitol Hotel Human Resources Management Association.

About Fringe Benefit Group

Fringe Benefit Group and its affiliate companies have designed and administered programs that simplify the benefits process for employers with hourly workers since 1983. Through its nationwide network of independent brokers and agents, Fringe Benefit Group offers products from the industry’s leading carriers and is recognized for its full-service suite of tools and services designed specifically for employers with hourly and part-time workers. For more information, visit www.fbg.com, www.thecontractorsplan.com or www.theamericanworker.com.


© Business Wire 2019
