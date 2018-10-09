Ericom’s Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) Solution to be Demonstrated at Cloud & Cyber Security Expo Singapore 2018

Ericom Software, a global leader in securely connecting the unified
workspace, today announced that it will showcase Ericom Shield™ at this
week’s Cloud & Cyber Security Expo 2018 in Singapore, at Booth P32.
Ericom Shield is a secure browsing solution that provides organizations
with the highest level of Internet security and protection against
web-borne threats, including ransomware, drive-by downloads and zero-day
attacks.
Singapore is a global leader in requiring separation between the public
Internet and secure internal networks and user devices for public sector
workers. Following the recent hacking of the country’s public healthcare
system agencies, many are recommending that the regulations be extended
to healthcare organizations and other critical sectors as well.
For this reason, as well as for increased awareness of the threat of
ransomware, cryptojacking and other browser-borne attacks, there is
growing demand in Singapore and in other countries worldwide for
user-friendly solutions that support seamless Internet use while
ensuring complete network separation and user endpoint protection.
Ericom Shield is just such a solution, providing end users with a
natural Internet browsing experience that is completely isolated from
the endpoint device.
Working in conjunction with existing IT policies, Ericom Shield executes
websites and other web-based content in a remote isolated environment,
inside a disposable Linux container. When the user closes a tab or stops
browsing, the container is discarded along with all code picked up from
the site – malicious and benign. The solution ensures a smooth and
seamless browsing experience from any standard browser and any device,
using any OS. Ericom Shield also ensures the safety of all files
downloaded from the web, using factory-integrated Content Disarm and
Reconstruction (CDR) technology to disarm downloaded content before
releasing it to the user’s device.
“Singapore is leading the region in adopting compulsory Internet
separation. As security experts increasingly recognize the need for
organizations to reduce the attack surface they expose to hackers, we
can expect increased adoption of similar policies in other industries
and regions,” said Ilan Paretsky, Ericom’s CMO. “With the introduction
of clientless remote browser isolation solutions such as Ericom Shield,
which is nearly transparent to users and easy to install and manage,
there is no reason for organizations to remain vulnerable to browser
borne attacks.”
Cloud & Cyber Security Expo Singapore attendees can visit Ericom
Software at Booth P32 or schedule a demo of Ericom Shield by emailing Shield@ericom.com.
For more information on Ericom Shield, visit: https://www.EricomShield.com.
About Ericom
Ericom is a global leader in securing and
connecting the unified workspace. Ericom empowers today’s connected
workforce and the IT organizations that support them by securing and
optimizing desktop, application, and web content delivery to any device,
anywhere. Founded in 1993, Ericom provides enterprise-grade secure
remote access and web security solutions to a global customer base of
more than 30,000 midsize to Fortune 100 organizations. With a focus on
application delivery, cloud enablement, and secure browsing, Ericom
advances secure connectivity—providing end users with a superior work
experience and optimizing enterprise productivity. With over 10 million
end users, Ericom has offices in the United States, United Kingdom and
EMEA and an extensive network of distributors and partners throughout
North America, Europe, APAC, and Africa.
