Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ericom’s Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) Solution to be Demonstrated at Cloud & Cyber Security Expo Singapore 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 12:43pm CEST

Ericom Shield Secures Browsing and Enables Compliance with Internet Surfing Separation (ISS) Regulations

Ericom Software, a global leader in securely connecting the unified workspace, today announced that it will showcase Ericom Shield™ at this week’s Cloud & Cyber Security Expo 2018 in Singapore, at Booth P32. Ericom Shield is a secure browsing solution that provides organizations with the highest level of Internet security and protection against web-borne threats, including ransomware, drive-by downloads and zero-day attacks.

Singapore is a global leader in requiring separation between the public Internet and secure internal networks and user devices for public sector workers. Following the recent hacking of the country’s public healthcare system agencies, many are recommending that the regulations be extended to healthcare organizations and other critical sectors as well.

For this reason, as well as for increased awareness of the threat of ransomware, cryptojacking and other browser-borne attacks, there is growing demand in Singapore and in other countries worldwide for user-friendly solutions that support seamless Internet use while ensuring complete network separation and user endpoint protection. Ericom Shield is just such a solution, providing end users with a natural Internet browsing experience that is completely isolated from the endpoint device.

Working in conjunction with existing IT policies, Ericom Shield executes websites and other web-based content in a remote isolated environment, inside a disposable Linux container. When the user closes a tab or stops browsing, the container is discarded along with all code picked up from the site – malicious and benign. The solution ensures a smooth and seamless browsing experience from any standard browser and any device, using any OS. Ericom Shield also ensures the safety of all files downloaded from the web, using factory-integrated Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) technology to disarm downloaded content before releasing it to the user’s device.

“Singapore is leading the region in adopting compulsory Internet separation. As security experts increasingly recognize the need for organizations to reduce the attack surface they expose to hackers, we can expect increased adoption of similar policies in other industries and regions,” said Ilan Paretsky, Ericom’s CMO. “With the introduction of clientless remote browser isolation solutions such as Ericom Shield, which is nearly transparent to users and easy to install and manage, there is no reason for organizations to remain vulnerable to browser borne attacks.”

Cloud & Cyber Security Expo Singapore attendees can visit Ericom Software at Booth P32 or schedule a demo of Ericom Shield by emailing Shield@ericom.com.

For more information on Ericom Shield, visit: https://www.EricomShield.com.

About Ericom
Ericom is a global leader in securing and connecting the unified workspace. Ericom empowers today’s connected workforce and the IT organizations that support them by securing and optimizing desktop, application, and web content delivery to any device, anywhere. Founded in 1993, Ericom provides enterprise-grade secure remote access and web security solutions to a global customer base of more than 30,000 midsize to Fortune 100 organizations. With a focus on application delivery, cloud enablement, and secure browsing, Ericom advances secure connectivity—providing end users with a superior work experience and optimizing enterprise productivity. With over 10 million end users, Ericom has offices in the United States, United Kingdom and EMEA and an extensive network of distributors and partners throughout North America, Europe, APAC, and Africa.

For more information about Ericom and its products, please visit our website. You can also follow Ericom Software on our blog, as well as on Twitter, Facebook, and our YouTube channel.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:18pTELECOM ARGENTINA : to slow investment due to economic woes
AQ
01:18pAppili Therapeutics Appoints Seasoned Infectious Disease Global Drug Development Executive Dr. Theresa Matkovits to Its Board of Directors
BU
01:17pTelekom and Telefonica agree fibre backhaul partnership
AQ
01:17pTELE2 : EC clears Tele2’s Com Hem buyout
AQ
01:17pTELENOR : enables LTE roaming for Zain Sudan
AQ
01:17pMEIRAGTX HOLDINGS PLC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
01:16pZIOPHARM ONCOLOGY INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:16pAurania Enters into Capital Markets Support Agreement with Noble Capital
AQ
01:16pAEROHIVE : reg; Delivers Cloud-Managed Secure Access Management and Network Access Control Solutions
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ELK PETROLEUM LIMITED : ELK PETROLEUM : AGM Web-Broadcast
2CECONOMY : CECONOMY : Cuts Outlook Again on Lower Contributions from MediaMarktSaturn
3COMMERZBANK : Riding e-commerce wave, Wirecard sees core profits growing sixfold by 2025
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : German firms would face billions in extra tariffs in hard Brexit - study
5Google drops out of bidding for $10 billion Pentagon data deal

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.