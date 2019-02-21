Ericsson Joins Linux Foundation Deep Learning Group As Premier Member

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The LF Deep Learning Foundation (LF DL), a Linux Foundation that supports and sustains open source innovation in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and deep learning (DL), announces Ericsson has become the newest Premier Member. Ericsson, a global leader in delivering ICT solutions, has been at the forefront of communications technology for 140 years.

Ericsson has already begun contributing to the LF Deep Learning Foundation through the Acumos project, working with partners like AT&T, Orange and the broader community to solve complex problems surrounding 5G and IoT through AI and ML.

In addition to participating in LF DL, Ericsson is also a member of LF Networking, DPDK, the Cloud Native Computing Foundation and LF Edge Foundation. Ericsson is strongly committed to these future-forward technologies, and to that end the company has built a Global AI Accelerator focused on tackling the complex business problems of today and tomorrow.



Joining the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Premier Member will provide Ericsson with a seat on the Board of Directors, as well as the Technical Advisory Council and Outreach Committee. Ericsson's membership gives them the opportunity to contribute to and benefit from a neutral space where all players are working together to make rapid advancement on capabilities and tools that solve real problems for customers as our world becomes more and more connected.

"Today and in the future, as we accelerate 5G commercialization, AI and ML technologies are necessary to solve operational efficiencies and real-time decision making challenges in a trustworthy, reliable and secure way," said Anita Frisell, VP, Head of Technology Development & Execution at Ericsson. "Collaboration is in our DNA at Ericsson and we see real value in being part of the LF Deep Learning Foundation and the open source community. We look forward to taking an active role in supporting the growth and evolution of the fast-growing open source AI and ML ecosystem, working with leaders across the industry to solve the complex challenges ahead."

"We are very pleased to welcome Ericsson to the LF Deep Learning Foundation," said Ibrahim Haddad, Executive Director, LF Deep Learning Foundation. "We are creating a sustainable open source AI ecosystem that makes it easier to create AI products and services using open technologies and look forward to having Ericsson play a role in contributing to that effort."

With the addition of Ericsson the LF DL board includes: Amdocs, AT&T, Baidu, Ericsson, Huawei, Nokia, Tech Mahindra, Tencent and ZTE. The LF Deep Learning Foundation is currently focused on a variety of projects including Acumos, a platform and open source framework that makes it easy to build, share and deploy AI apps; Angel ML, a flexible and Powerful Parameter Server for large-scale machine learning; EDL, an Elastic Deep Learning framework designed to help cloud service providers to build cluster cloud services using deep learning frameworks; Horovod, a framework for distributed training across multiple machines; and Pyro, a deep probabilistic programming framework that facilitates large-scale exploration of AI models.

About Ericsson

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com.

About LF Deep Learning

The LF Deep Learning Foundation, a Linux Foundation project, accelerates and sustains the growth of artificial intelligence, machine learning and deep learning open source projects. Backed by many of the world's largest technology leaders, LF Deep Learning is a neutral space for harmonization and ecosystem engagement to advance AI, DL and ML innovation. To get involved with the LF Deep Learning Foundation, please visit https://www.deeplearningfoundation.org. Our open source AI landscape is available at https://l.lfdl.io

About The Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the organization of choice for the world's top developers and companies to build ecosystems that accelerate open technology development and commercial adoption. Together with the worldwide open source community, it is solving the hardest technology problems by creating the largest shared technology investment in history. Founded in 2000, The Linux Foundation today provides tools, training and events to scale any open source project, which together deliver an economic impact not achievable by any one company. More information can be found at www.linuxfoundation.org.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage.

Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

Nancy McGrory

The Linux Foundation

nmcgrory@linuxfoundation.org

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ericsson-joins-linux-foundation-deep-learning-group-as-premier-member-300799559.html

SOURCE LF Deep Learning Foundation