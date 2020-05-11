Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ericsson raises forecasts for 5G subscriptions due to pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 04:32am EDT
An Ericsson logo is pictured at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai

Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson said on Monday it will lift its forecast for 5G subscriptions globally to around 2.8 billion by 2025 from 2.6 billion seen previously as a consequence of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The telecoms sector has been among few industries to experience a surge in demand despite the economic uncertainty linked to the pandemic, a result of more people work remotely from home to avoid contagion and adhere to lockdown rules.

Patrik Cerwall, head of strategic marketing at Ericsson, said that the 2020 forecast would also be raised, but gave no further detail. "Long-term we look at 2025, 2.8 billion 5G subscriptions", he told a web seminar held by the company.

Ericsson is competing against Nokia and China's Huawei Technologies to sign up telecoms customers looking to upgrade their networks to 5G.

The firm, due to publish its biannual Mobility Report next month, said in November 5G uptake was expected to be significantly faster than that of LTE, and that 5G subscriptions would account for 29 percent of all mobile subscriptions in 2025.

The new generation of mobile phone technology will bring faster data speeds and better accommodate a greater variety of connected devices.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Supantha Mukherjee; editing by Johannes Hellstrom and Niklas Pollard)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:59aStocks climb as investors cling to lockdown loosenings
RE
04:58aChina's M2 Grows at Strongest Pace in Over Three Years
DJ
04:57aEU watchdog wrong to let official move to banking lobby - Ombudsman
RE
04:56aChina car sales mark first rise in 22 months, but virus to still slam 2020
RE
04:51aStocks climb as investors cling to lockdown loosenings
RE
04:51aStocks climb as investors cling to lockdown loosenings
RE
04:49aSTATISTICAL OFFICE OF REPUBLIC OF SLOVENIA : The value of industrial production in March 2020 10.7% lower than in February 2020
PU
04:49aALTYN : Production up 130% on year
PU
04:46aChina car sales mark first rise in 22 months, but virus to still slam 2020
RE
04:42aAustralia expects China to keep barley issue separate from COVID-19
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Washington in talks with chipmakers about building U.S. factories
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
3NESTLÉ S.A. : NESTLE S A : Arabica coffee growers see harvest delays, possible losses due to coronavirus
4EASYJET PLC : EASYJET : Heathrow want early exit from UK quarantine rules
5CENTRICA PLC : CENTRICA : 05 May 2020 Lotus and Centrica agree partnership to redesign electric vehicle owners..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group