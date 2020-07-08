Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Erie, Pa. Wins Years-long Fight to Establish Community College

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 05:36pm EDT

ERIE, Pa., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Community college advocates in Erie County, Pa. have secured a long-fought victory to open the first new community college in Pennsylvania in 27 years, and only the third new community college established nationwide in the last decade.

The Pennsylvania State Board of Education on Wednesday approved a comprehensive community college plan developed by nonprofit advocacy group, Empower Erie, and sponsored by Erie County Government.

The approval concludes a three-year battle to establish the state's 15th community college as a means to energize workforce development and enhance the region's economic competitiveness. The community college will provide affordable, accessible education desperately needed in a city that includes one of the nation's poorest zip codes.

"We finally opened a door that had been slammed shut to underserved urban and rural communities in Erie County," said Empower Erie's co-founder Ron DiNicola. "We envision a world-class workforce development center that will serve as an economic engine to provide socio-economic mobility and equity for everyone in our community."

For decades, community college advocates have demanded the state make good on the promise of the Community College Act of 1963, which called for a community college within commuting distance of every Pennsylvanian.

The closest community college to Erie is 100 miles away in Butler, Pa. Research from Empower Erie determined that Erie is the only U.S. city of its size or larger without a free-standing community college.

"For decades, the citizens of Erie County have been paying state taxes to support 14 existing community colleges without reaping any of the benefits," said Erie County Councilman Carl Anderson III. "Today marks the first tangible step toward righting that wrong."

Once an industrial powerhouse, as the home to the largest natural harbor on the Great Lakes, Erie is in the midst of an economic transformation built around tourism, healthcare, manufacturing, and a growing number of start-ups.

Empower Erie built a diverse coalition of business and political leaders, Labor, educators, nonprofits, community advocates and faith leaders to mobilize against powerful political forces  opposed to the effort.

"Leaders of every faith community united behind the shared belief that this was the moral issue of our time in Erie County,"  said Empower Erie Board member Rev. Charles Mock. "Now hope of a better future is alive for everyone in our community, regardless of socio-economic status, race, or background."

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/erie-pa-wins-years-long-fight-to-establish-community-college-301090491.html

SOURCE Empower Erie


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pUniversity Village Thousand Oaks Retirement Community Certified as a Great Place to Work
GL
05:57pAMERICAN ASSETS TRUST : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information
AQ
05:55pFansUnite and Askott Entertainment Announce an up to $5.0 Million Brokered Private Placement Led by Canaccord Genuity Corp.
NE
05:54pRMMI CORP : . Announces Completion Of Hemp Biomass Purchase From Clearwater Canngrow And Share Issuance
AQ
05:54pCensus Takers to Start Follow Up With Nonresponding Households in Select Locations
BU
05:53pCRYPTOSTAR CORP : . Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units
AQ
05:52pBrazil's largest pork state Santa Catarina may end pandemic worker-safety law
RE
05:52pREITMANS CANADA : A list of some of the companies that have filed for CCAA since the pandemic
AQ
05:50pMedia Central Announces 2020 AGM Results
NE
05:50pINVENTIVA S A : announces the filing of an amended registration statement, including an estimated initial public offering price range
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group