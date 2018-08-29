Erika Pusillo of Spodak Dental Group Awarded Fellowship in The American Association of Dental Office Management

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug 29, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Spodak Dental Group is pleased to announce that Practice Optimizer Erika Pusillo has achieved the distinction of Fellow in the American Association of Dental Office Management (AADOM). The Fellowship achievement recognizes outstanding professional and educational achievements in dental practice administration and is awarded only to those who have completed rigorous requirements set forth by AADOM.



"Erika has been with the company for nine years and I have seen tremendous growth in both her leadership skills and desire for continuing her education," said Dr. Craig Spodak, general dentist and owner of Spodak Dental Group. "She started out as an assistant but was determined to learn all aspects of dentistry and help grow not only the business but also team members."



The convocation and induction ceremony was held in San Antonio, Texas on July 20, 2018 at the 14th Annual AADOM Conference. There were a total of 63 inductees this year, from across the nation, making it the largest Fellowship class since its inception in 2010.



AADOM Fellowship is the only professional designation specifically for dental practice management professionals. Regardless of their title, Office Manager, Practice Administrator, Operations Manager, etc., the Fellowship Designation follows their name just like designations for the clinical team. Erika Pursillo, FAADOM is recognized in the industry as an individual who has made the effort to invest in herself professionally.



Becoming an AADOM Fellow is a detailed process that requires an investment in time and commitment, and just like doctors and hygienists, AADOM Fellows are required to maintain their CE levels each year to maintain their fellowship status.



Spodak Dental Group will benefit from Erika's extensive knowledge in leadership and personal growth, dental insurance management, patient relations and practice optimization, which will directly benefit not only the patients, but also the team members.





About Spodak Dental Group:



Since 1976, the Spodak Dental Group has evolved to become South Florida's premier, comprehensive dental facility, and comprises a world-class association of dental professionals poised to provide full-service dental care second-to-none in both scope and skill. The Spodak Dental Group team includes General and Restorative Dentists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Prosthodontists, Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, Master Ceramic Artists and Anesthesiologists, as well as one of the nation's only in-office labs.



Spodak Dental Group is located at 3911 W. Atlantic Ave. in Delray Beach, Fla. Please visit https://www.spodakdental.com/ or call (561) 498-0050 for more information or to make an appointment.



About AADOM:



The American Association of Dental Office Management (AADOM) is an organization of professional office managers, practice administrators, patient coordinators, insurance and financial coordinators, and treatment coordinators of general and specialized dental practices. AADOM is the nation's largest education and networking association dedicated to serving dental practice management professionals. For more information please call 732-842-9977 or visit https://www.dentalmanagers.com/.



