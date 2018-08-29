Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Erika Pusillo of Spodak Dental Group Awarded Fellowship in The American Association of Dental Office Management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 11:35pm CEST

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 29, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Spodak Dental Group is pleased to announce that Practice Optimizer Erika Pusillo has achieved the distinction of Fellow in the American Association of Dental Office Management (AADOM). The Fellowship achievement recognizes outstanding professional and educational achievements in dental practice administration and is awarded only to those who have completed rigorous requirements set forth by AADOM.

Erika Pusillo of Spodak Dental

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug 29, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Spodak Dental Group is pleased to announce that Practice Optimizer Erika Pusillo has achieved the distinction of Fellow in the American Association of Dental Office Management (AADOM). The Fellowship achievement recognizes outstanding professional and educational achievements in dental practice administration and is awarded only to those who have completed rigorous requirements set forth by AADOM.

"Erika has been with the company for nine years and I have seen tremendous growth in both her leadership skills and desire for continuing her education," said Dr. Craig Spodak, general dentist and owner of Spodak Dental Group. "She started out as an assistant but was determined to learn all aspects of dentistry and help grow not only the business but also team members."

The convocation and induction ceremony was held in San Antonio, Texas on July 20, 2018 at the 14th Annual AADOM Conference. There were a total of 63 inductees this year, from across the nation, making it the largest Fellowship class since its inception in 2010.

AADOM Fellowship is the only professional designation specifically for dental practice management professionals. Regardless of their title, Office Manager, Practice Administrator, Operations Manager, etc., the Fellowship Designation follows their name just like designations for the clinical team. Erika Pursillo, FAADOM is recognized in the industry as an individual who has made the effort to invest in herself professionally.

Becoming an AADOM Fellow is a detailed process that requires an investment in time and commitment, and just like doctors and hygienists, AADOM Fellows are required to maintain their CE levels each year to maintain their fellowship status.

Spodak Dental Group will benefit from Erika's extensive knowledge in leadership and personal growth, dental insurance management, patient relations and practice optimization, which will directly benefit not only the patients, but also the team members.


About Spodak Dental Group:

Since 1976, the Spodak Dental Group has evolved to become South Florida's premier, comprehensive dental facility, and comprises a world-class association of dental professionals poised to provide full-service dental care second-to-none in both scope and skill. The Spodak Dental Group team includes General and Restorative Dentists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Prosthodontists, Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, Master Ceramic Artists and Anesthesiologists, as well as one of the nation's only in-office labs.

Spodak Dental Group is located at 3911 W. Atlantic Ave. in Delray Beach, Fla. Please visit https://www.spodakdental.com/ or call (561) 498-0050 for more information or to make an appointment.

About AADOM:

The American Association of Dental Office Management (AADOM) is an organization of professional office managers, practice administrators, patient coordinators, insurance and financial coordinators, and treatment coordinators of general and specialized dental practices. AADOM is the nation's largest education and networking association dedicated to serving dental practice management professionals. For more information please call 732-842-9977 or visit https://www.dentalmanagers.com/.

Twitter: @spodakdental @AADOMRocks #AADOMfellowship #DentalOfficeManagement

News Source: Spodak Dental Group

Related link: https://www.spodakdental.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/erika-pusillo-of-spodak-dental-group-awarded-fellowship-in-the-american-association-of-dental-office-management/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:02aECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND : Adopting Territorial Dimension is Key Perspective for Development in Latin America and the Caribbean
PU
12:02aSCHUMER ANNOUNCES : Following his all-out push, the international trade commission has voted to remove tariffs on canadian groundwood paper imports; senator calls decision a major victory for american jobs and community newspapers everywhere
PU
12:02aDEMOCRATIC PARTY OF GEORGIA : Brian Kemp Uses Tourism Forum to Tout Legislation That’s Bad for Georgia’s Economy
PU
12:02aCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Charges Forex Trader and Firm with Fraud and Registration Violations
PU
12:02aPRINTING INDUSTRIES OF AMERICA : ITC Votes Unanimously Against Newsprint Tariff
PU
12:02aARIZONA FARM BUREAU : Pecan Power in Arizona Farming
PU
08/29Argentina burns reserves, asks for early IMF help as peso crashes
RE
08/29MEXICO SHOULD SEEK TARIFF EXCLUSION BEFORE CLOSING NAFTA : steel lobby
RE
08/29Trump says NAFTA talks with Canada likely to meet Friday deadline
RE
08/29Mexico's Pena Nieto 'optimistic' on trilateral NAFTA deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CROWN POINT ENERGY INC : CROWN POINT ENERGY : Announces Operating and Financial Results for the Three and Six ..
2WOW UNLIMITED MEDIA INC : WOW UNLIMITED MEDIA : Announces Financial Results For The Second Quarter Of 2018
3Hammer-Schlagen® Stump Registers As Trademark
4MERCURY SYSTEMS INC : MERCURY SYSTEMS INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of M..
5TINLEY BEVERAGE COMPANY INC : TINLEY BEVERAGE : Launches Moscow Mule Cannabis-Infused Cocktail

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.