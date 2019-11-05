Log in
Erin Essenmacher Named President and Chief Strategy Officer of NACD

11/05/2019 | 01:00pm EST

WASHINGTON, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 20,000 corporate board members, today announced that Erin Essenmacher has been appointed NACD’s president and chief strategy officer and will lead the premier board member association in conjunction with CEO Peter Gleason.

Erin Essenmacher has served as NACD’s chief programming officer for eight years. She is credited with playing an instrumental role in conceptualizing, growing, and executing NACD’s annual Global Board Leaders’ Summit, the premier event for board directors that brings together thousands of directors from around the world to network and deepen their governance education. Essenmacher is also responsible for pioneering new territory with NACD initiatives such as the NACD CES® Experience, the Future Fluency podcast series, and the NACD Directorship Certification™ program, the nation’s first such program, which will be launching soon.

Essenmacher has 20 years of experience as an award-winning writer, director, and producer with a strong focus on documentary presentations. She has written, directed, and produced films for the Public Broadcasting Service, The Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, the History Channel, and more.

She is an independent director of Eileen Fisher Inc. and Docs in Progress, and has served on the boards of the Gandhi Brigade and Women in Film and Video.

“Erin has a knack for inspiring and championing strategic initiatives that have helped position NACD as the go-to organization for directors,” said Peter Gleason, CEO of NACD. “In her new role, Erin will partner with me on aligning NACD’s strategic priorities across the organization to ensure we deliver the most high-impact services for our members.”

About NACD
The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) empowers more than 20,000 directors to lead with confidence in the boardroom. As the recognized authority on leading boardroom practices, NACD helps boards strengthen investor trust and public confidence by ensuring that today’s directors are well prepared for tomorrow’s challenges. World-class boards join NACD to elevate performance, gain foresight, and instill confidence. Fostering collaboration among directors, investors, and corporate governance stakeholders, NACD has been setting the standard for responsible board leadership for 40 years. To learn more about NACD, visit www.NACDonline.org.

Contact:
Susan Oliver
susanboliver@gmail.com
703-216-4078

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8d6ae5e-eada-4a1b-bc6f-693169106d90

Primary Logo

Erin Essenmacher

President and Chief Strategy Officer, NACD

© GlobeNewswire 2019
