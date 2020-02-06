ErisX : Announces Addition of Chief Risk Officer with Hiring of Vidhu Singh

ErisX today announced the addition of a Chief Risk Officer, Vidhu Singh, to their C-Suite leadership team. As institutions continue to recognize the value of traditional infrastructure, ErisX finds itself creating new roles, growing its staff and evolving the digital asset space.

Vidhu Singh is a seasoned capital markets risk management expert. He was most recently Business Operations Manager at Hudson River Trading, which acquired Sun Trading, where he was Chief Risk Officer and Director of Analytics. At Sun Trading, Singh built out a team of risk management professionals that monitored risk related to low latency algorithmic trading in the global equity and futures markets. Prior to Sun Trading, Vidhu held similar positions at Stark Investments and UBS Investment Bank.

“ErisX is evolving to enhance the way individuals and institutions gain exposure to digital assets with their innovative platform for spot and regulated futures,” said Vidhu Singh, Chief Risk Officer at ErisX. “I followed the productive year they had in 2019 with the launch of their digital asset markets, completion of their technology stack and the ability to secure a derivatives clearing organization (DCO) license. I look forward to joining the team of market professionals at ErisX and assisting in the next chapter of growth while managing the unique risks associated with a regulated digital asset platform.”

Reporting to Liz James, the head of Eris Clearing, Singh will drive all aspects of credit, market and liquidity risk management of the firm as well as integrate risk management priorities into the Clearinghouse's strategic plan and roadmap. Singh will also help in establishing quantitative metrics for risk mitigation as well as the ongoing development and enforcement of Eris Clearing’s policy and reporting framework.

“We welcome Vidhu to the team and look forward to leveraging his background to assist us in the evolution of our markets and products,” said Thomas Chippas, CEO of ErisX. “Our team comes from traditional as well as digital financial backgrounds and the skill set they bring to the table will enable a robust group of market participants to enjoy an enhanced trading and investing experience in the digital asset space.”

About ErisX

ErisX offers individuals and institutions a single, innovative platform to access digital asset spot and futures markets. By combining professional tools, advanced technology, sophisticated regulatory oversight, and a diverse product set, ErisX offers compliant, capital markets friendly workflows to digital market participants. Backed by some of the worlds largest trading firms and financial institutions, ErisX brings transparency and reliability to the digital asset class. ErisX, Eris Exchange, and the ErisX and Eris Exchange logos are trademarks of the Eris Exchange group of companies.

ErisX Futures are offered through Eris Exchange, LLC, a Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) registered Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Eris Clearing, LLC, a registered Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO). The CFTC does not have regulatory oversight authority over virtual currency products including spot market trading of virtual currencies. ErisX Spot Market is not licensed, approved or registered with the CFTC and transactions on the ErisX Spot Market are not subject to CFTC rules, regulations or regulatory oversight. ErisX Spot Market may be subject to certain state licensing requirements.

