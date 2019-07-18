ErisX : Announces Membership to Chamber of Digital Commerce

ErisX today announced that they have become members of the Chamber of Digital Commerce, the world’s leading trade association representing the digital asset and blockchain industry. The Chamber of Digital Commerce promotes and advocates for the acceptance and use of digital assets as well as blockchain technologies.

ErisX joins a prestigious group of global innovators, operators and investors in the digital asset and blockchain technology ecosystem that are committed to supporting and helping the space thrive. Current members include finance, technology, blockchain and digital asset industry pioneers.

“The Chamber of Digital Commerce and its member initiatives are very much aligned with our objective to improve the digital asset trading and investing landscape,” said Thomas Chippas, CEO of ErisX. “We are pleased they recognize our dedication to help bring mainstream adoption and accessibility to this space through an intermediary-friendly model and unified platform for spot and regulated futures.”

“ErisX represents the advent of institutional flow into the digital asset space and we are excited to welcome them as members,” said Perianne Boring, Founder and President of the Chamber of Digital Commerce. “We look forward to bringing ErisX’s experience as a regulated market to the Chamber and to their participation in our efforts to educate policymakers as well as advocate for digital assets and blockchain technology.”

ErisX has integrated digital asset products and technology into reliable, regulated and robust capital market workflows. If you are interested in accessing the ErisX spot market or learning more about the forthcoming futures market on digital assets, we invite you to sign up for updates here. Institutions are invited to email business.development@erisx.com.

About ErisX

ErisX will offer individuals and institutions a single, innovative platform to access digital asset spot and futures markets. By combining professional tools, advanced technology, sophisticated regulatory oversight, and a diverse product set, ErisX offers compliant, capital markets friendly workflows to digital market participants. Backed by some of the worlds largest trading firms and financial institutions, ErisX brings transparency and reliability to the digital asset class. ErisX, Eris Exchange, and the ErisX and Eris Exchange logos are trademarks of the Eris Exchange group of companies.

ErisX Futures will be offered through Eris Exchange, LLC, a Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) registered Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Eris Clearing, LLC, a registered Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO). The CFTC does not have regulatory oversight authority over virtual currency products including spot market trading of virtual currencies. ErisX Spot Market is not licensed, approved or registered with the CFTC and transactions on the ErisX Spot Market are not subject to CFTC rules, regulations or regulatory oversight. ErisX Spot Market may be subject to certain state licensing requirements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190718005041/en/