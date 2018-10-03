ErisX : Announces New Exchange for Digital Asset Investors and Traders

ErisX today announced plans to launch a derivatives exchange (DCM) and
clearing organization (DCO) that will include fully regulated digital
asset futures and spot contracts on one platform.
This new venture is backed by both new and existing investors spanning
the traditional capital markets and digital asset markets including DRW
Venture Capital, Valor Equity Partners, TD Ameritrade (AMTD), Virtu
Financial (VIRT), NEX Opportunities, Cboe Global Markets (CBOE), CTC
Group Investments, Digital Currency Group, Nico Trading, Pantera Capital
and Third Stone Partners. ErisX is proud to launch with the support of
CMT Digital, Susquehanna International Group, XR Trading, C2 Capital
Management and ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc. who also participated in
the investment round.
ErisX is designed to bring a regulated, transparent and stable venue to
the digital asset market with the reliability and trusted infrastructure
of a centralized exchange. Thomas Chippas, former head of global
quantitative execution at Citi, has joined as CEO of ErisX. Neal Brady
has been named Executive Chairman of ErisX.
“Closing this round of funding enables us to accelerate investments in
the platform and our team,” said Chippas. “Leveraging our heritage and
experience with exchange infrastructure, our market participants will
benefit from modern trading tools on a fair and transparent platform.
ErisX’s enhanced experience will provide the opportunity for new
participants to enter the digital asset market and existing participants
a superior venue for their execution and clearing needs.”
The investors each bring unique expertise and input to the project
across a diverse range of capabilities in the traditional financial and
nascent digital asset spaces.
“ErisX will eliminate many of the impediments to institutional adoption
and usher in a new wave of market participants,” said Don Wilson,
founder and CEO of DRW, which includes Cumberland, a global leader in
the cryptoasset markets. “This further develops the digital asset space
and brings more transparency to these evolving markets.”
“To function efficiently, financial markets must demonstrate security
and compliance, two critical gaps in today’s digital asset markets,”
said Antonio Gracias, founder and managing partner at Valor Equity
Partners “ErisX has recognized there is a monumental opportunity to
re-imagine digital asset trading, and they’ve developed a platform to
deliver a highly secure yet revolutionary experience that will work
better, and for more participants.”
“As investors in ErisX, as well as a strategic contributor in the
initiative, we are looking forward to advancing our innovation goals by
working with an established, CFTC-regulated exchange that will include
digital asset futures and spot contracts on a single platform,” said Tim
Hockey, president and CEO, TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. “Working
with these innovative companies gives us the opportunity to help them
develop cryptocurrency products that we believe will fill a gap for
retail investors within the digital currency ecosystem.”
"As a global liquidity provider, Virtu supports and engages products and
venues across various asset classes,” said Douglas Cifu, CEO of Virtu
Financial. “Given the transparent ErisX market model and regulatory
framework, it’s natural we would want to provide liquidity and grow this
digital asset market center.”
To learn more about ErisX please visit www.erisx.com
or contact info@erisx.com.
Aspects of this offering are pending regulatory approval.
Eris Interest Rate Swap Futures currently listed on Eris Exchange will
migrate to CME Group on December 2, 2018, including a transfer of open
interest. Neal Brady will serve as the CEO of Eris Innovations, Eris’
product licensing business.
To learn more about the Eris Swap Futures migration to CME Group, visit www.erisfutures.com.
About ErisX
With in-depth experience delivering and operating a fully regulated
market place, ErisX is entering into the digital asset space with a
broad offering of both spot and futures contracts on one platform. ErisX
is integrating digital asset products and technology into reliable,
compliant and robust capital markets workflows. With a regulated, liquid
and accessible offering, ErisX will enhance the digital asset space for
institutional and individual traders alike. ErisX is the trademark for
Eris Exchange and Eris Clearing. ErisX, Eris Exchange, and the ErisX and
Eris Exchange logos are trademarks of the Eris Exchange group of
companies.
