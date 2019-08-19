Erkki Liikanen Joins Systemic Risk Council

public policy new Today the Systemic Risk Council (SRC) announced that Erkki Liikanen, former Governor of the Bank of Finland, has become a member.

Welcoming the appointment, SRC Chair Paul Tucker said, “I am absolutely delighted that Erkki Liikanen is joining the Systemic Risk Council. Being able to draw on Erkki’s international stature and experience underlines our commitment to engaging with European and global policy makers at the highest levels in order to preserve a stable financial system.”

Erkki Liikanen was Governor of the Bank of Finland and a member of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank from 2004 to 2018. In 2012, at the request of the European Commission, he chaired a group of experts that reviewed and proposed significant structural reforms to the European banking sector. From 1995 to 2004, he served two terms as a Commissioner of the European Union, where he was responsible for Enterprise and Information Society, and earlier for Budget, Personnel and Administration. Prior to that, he was Finland’s Ambassador to the European Union, and Finance Minister. He currently serves as Chairman of the IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) Foundation Board of Trustees.

This press release can be found on the Systemic Risk Council website, along with other SRC materials.

