Ernest Borel : (1) CHANGE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND (2) APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Mr. Tao Li, aged 66, was the CEO of the Company from 12 October 2018 to 10 June 2019. Mr. Tao joined the Company in January 2018 and was the general manager of the Company and the vice-president of Ernest Borel S.A., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Tao was the vice president of Citychamp Watch & Jewellery Group Limited (''Citychamp'') from January 2005 to November 2014 in charge of the watch manufacturing and distribution of EBOHR brand owned by Citychamp and the executive director of Citychamp from November 2014 to January 2018 in charge of European watch brands acquired by Citychamp. Mr. Tao was the managing director of EBOHR Luxuries International Limited (''EBOHR'') from February 1991 to November 2014, a company acquired by Citychamp in 2004. Mr. Tao graduated from Beijing Foreign Trade Institute (currently known as China Foreign Economy and Trade University) majoring in Foreign Trade English. He is also a senior economist in Mainland China. He has over 30 years of experience in respect of business administration, international trading, brands building and marketing.

Mr. Tao has entered into a letter of appointment with the Company for his appointment as a non-executive Director of the Company for a term of 3 years from the date of his appointment. Mr. Tao will be entitled to a remuneration of HK$1,300,000 per annum, which was determined by arm's length negotiation between Mr. Tao and the Company with reference to the prevailing market conditions and his duties and responsibilities. The amount of the remuneration has been approved by the Remuneration Committee of the Company and the Board.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Tao is interested in 5,000,000 shares of Citychamp, representing approximately 0.11% of the issued share capital of Citychamp.

Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Tao (i) does not have any relationship with any Directors, senior management, or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company; (ii) does not have any interest in or is not deemed to be interested in any shares or underlying shares of the Company or its associated corporations within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO; and (iii) did not hold any other directorships in the last three years up to the date of this announcement in public companies, the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas.

Save as disclosed above, there are no other matters relating to the appointment of Mr. Tao that should be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and there is no other information that should be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules.

APPOINTMENT OF MR. HE

The Board further announces that Mr. He is appointed as the CEO of the Company with effect from 10 June 2019. Set out below is the biographical details of Mr. He.

Mr. He Wen, aged 45, graduated from Hunan University of Finance and Economics majoring in auditing in 1996. He is a certified public accountant in China. From March 1998 to September 2014, he worked in EBOHR and successively served as the personnel manager, financial manager, assistant to general manager, financial controller and operations director. From September 2014 to October 2016, he worked in Zhuhai Rossini Watch Industry