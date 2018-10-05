Ernest Borel : BLUE FORM OF CB OFFER ACCEPTANCE AND TRANSFER OF THE CONVERTIBLE BONDS ISSUED BY ERNEST BOREL HOLDINGS LIMITED

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this BLUE Form of CB Offer Acceptance, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this BLUE Form of CB Offer Acceptance.
BLUE FORM OF CB OFFER ACCEPTANCE AND TRANSFER FOR USE IF YOU WANT TO ACCEPT THE CB OFFER. ტɨν૧ટॶ̙౬ٰවՎࠅߒdሗԴ͉͜ᔝЍ̙౬ٰවՎࠅߒટॶʿཀ˒ڌࣸf
ERNEST BOREL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Աت༩છٰϞࠢʮ̡
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
€ίකਟ໊ࢥൗ̅ϓͭʘϞࠢʮ̡
(Stock Code: 1856)
€ٰ΅˾j1856
BLUE FORM OF CB OFFER ACCEPTANCE AND TRANSFER OF THE CONVERTIBLE BONDS
ISSUED BY ERNEST BOREL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Աت༩છٰϞࠢʮ̡೯Бʘ̙౬ٰවՎʘᔝЍ̙౬ٰවՎࠅߒટॶʿཀ˒ڌࣸ
To be completed in full ӊධѩ෬ᄳ
The company secretary, Ernest Borel Holdings Limited
Աت༩છٰϞࠢʮ̡ʮ̡।ࣣ
Unit 1612-18, Level 16,Tower I, Grand Century Place, 193 Prince Edward Road West, Mongkok, Kowloon, Hong Kong ࠰ಥɘᎲԉ˄ɿ༸Г193อ˰ߏᄿఙୋɓࢭ16ᅽ1612-18܃
Note: Insert the principal amount of the Convertible Bonds for which the CB Offer is accepted. If no principal amount is inserted or a principal amount in excess of your registered holding of the Convertible Bonds is inserted and you have signed this BLUE Form of CB Offer Acceptance, you will be deemed to have accepted the CB Offer for your entire registered holding of the Convertible Bonds.
ڝ ൗj ሗ ෬ ɪ ટ ॶ ̙ ౬ٰවՎࠅߒʘ̙ ౬ ٰ ව Վ ͉ ږ ᕘf ν ტɨʊᖦ͉ᔝ Ѝ ̙౬ٰවՎࠅߒટ ॶڌࣸШԨೌ෬ɪ͉ ږᕘאה෬͉ږᕘ൴ ཀ ტɨ೮াܵϞʘ ̙ ౬ ٰ ව Վ ͉ ږ ᕘd
ۆ ტɨਗ਼ൖމʊ
ఱΤɨ೮াܵϞʘΌ ̙౬ٰවՎટॶ̙ ౬ ٰ ව Վ ࠅ ߒf
|
FOR THE CONSIDERATION stated below, the "Transferor(s)" named below hereby accepts the CB Offer in respect of the Convertible Bonds held by the Transferor(s) specified below and transfers to "Transferee" such Convertible Bonds subject to the terms and conditions contained herein and in the Composite Document.
ɨ ࠑ˜ᔷ ᜫ ɛ™ᔫ Ϥ ఱ ˸ ɨ ൗ ᔷ ᜫ ɛ ה ܵ Ϟ ʘ ̙ ౬ ٰ ව Վ ટ ॶ ̙ ౬ ٰ ව Վ ࠅ ߒdԨ ܲ ɨ ΐ ˾ᄆ Σ ɨ ࠑ˜ו ᜫ ɛ™ᔷ ᜫ ᗫ ̙ ౬ ٰ ව Վdઓ ፭ ς ͉ ڌ ࣸ ʿ ၝ Υ ˖ ʫ ʘ ૢ ಛ ʿ ૢ f
|
Principal amount of the Convertible Bonds to which this acceptance relates (Note)
݊ධટॶऒʿʘ
̙౬ٰවՎ͉ږᕘ€ڝൗ
|
AMOUNT ږᕘ
|
WORDS ɽᄳ
|
Certificate number(s)
ᗇࣣᇁ
|
TRANSFEROR(S) name(s) and address in full
ᔷᜫɛ
ΌΤʿ༉ήѧ
(EITHER TYPEWRITTEN OR WRITTEN
IN BLOCK CAPITALS)
€ሗ ͜ ͂ ο ዚ א ͍ ฺ ෬ ᄳ
|
Family name(s) Ŋ Company name(s) ֑ˤŊʮ̡Τ၈
|
Forename(s)
Το
|
Registered address ೮াήѧ
Telephone number ཥ༑ᇁ
|
CONSIDERATION ˾ᄆ
|
HK$0.925 in cash for every HK$1 face value of the Convertible Bonds ఱӊ 1 ಥʩࠦ࠽ʘ̙౬ٰවՎʘ˾ᄆމତږ 0.925 ಥʩ
|
TRANSFEREE וᜫɛ
|
Name: Τ ၈jVBG Limited ყΤϞࠢʮ̡
Correspondence address:
ஷ ৃ ή ѧj Occupation: ᔖ ุj
Units 1902-04, Level 19, International Commerce Centre, 1 Austin Road West, Kowloon, Hong Kong ࠰ಥɘᎲݚɻӳ༸Г 1 ᐑଢ൱ᄿఙ 19 ᅽ 1902-04 ܃ Corporation جྠ
Signed by or on behalf of the Transferor(s) in the presence of: ᔷᜫɛאՉ˾ڌίɨΐԈᗇɛԈᗇɨᖦjSignature of witness Ԉᗇɛᖦ
Name of witness Ԉᗇɛ֑Τ
Address of witness Ԉᗇɛήѧ
Occupation of witness Ԉᗇɛᔖุ
Signature(s) of Transferor(s)/ Company chop (if applicable)
ᔷᜫɛᖦŊ
ʮ ̡ Ι ᛠ€ν ቇ ͜
Date of submission of this BLUE Form of CB Offer Acceptance ʹ͉ ᔝЍ ̙౬ٰවՎࠅߒટॶڌࣸʘ˚ಂ
ALL JOINT HOLDERS
MUST
SIGN HERE הϞᑌΤܵϞɛ ѩ͉ᙷ ࡈйᖦ
Do not complete ሗʶ෬ᄳ͉ᙷ
Signed by or on behalf of the Transferee in the presence of: וᜫɛאՉ˾ڌίɨΐԈᗇɛԈᗇɨᖦj
Signature of witness Ԉᗇɛᖦ
Name of witness Ԉᗇɛ֑Τ
Address of witness Ԉᗇɛήѧ
Occupation of witness Ԉᗇɛᔖุ
Date of transfer ᔷᜫ˚ಂ
* For identification purpose only
*
For and on behalf of ˾ڌ VGB Limited ყΤϞࠢʮ̡
Signature of Transferee or its duly authorised agent(s)
וᜫɛאՉ͍όᐏબᛆ˾ڌᖦ
සԶᗆй
THIS BLUE FORM OF CB OFFER ACCEPTANCE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION.
If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this BLUE Form of CB Offer Acceptance or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.
If you have sold or otherwise transferred all your Convertible Bond(s), you should at once hand this BLUE Form of CB Offer Acceptance and the accompanying Composite Document to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s) or to the bank, licensed securities dealer, registered institution in securities or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s).
CCBI is making the CB Offer on behalf of the Offeror. The making of the CB Offer to the overseas CB Holders may be prohibited or affected by the laws of the relevant jurisdictions. CB Holders who are citizens or residents or nationals of jurisdictions outside Hong Kong should inform themselves about and observe any applicable legal requirements. It is your own responsibility to satisfy yourself as to the full observance of the laws of the relevant jurisdiction in connection therewith, including the obtaining of any governmental, exchange control or other consents which may be required or the compliance with other necessary formalities or legal requirements and the payment of any transfer or other taxes or other required payments due in respect of such jurisdiction. The Offeror, the Company, CCBI, Astrum Capital, the Registrar, their respective ultimate beneficial owners, directors, officers, agents, advisers and associates and any other person involved in the CB Offer shall be entitled to be fully indemnified and held harmless by you for any taxes as you may be required to pay. Acceptance of the CB Offer by you will constitute a warranty by you to the Offeror, CCBI and the Company that you have observed and are permitted under all applicable laws and regulations to receive and accept the CB Offer, and any revision thereof, and that you have obtained all requisite governmental, exchange control or other consents in compliance with all necessary formalities and regulatory or legal requirements and have paid all issue, transfer or other taxes or other required payments due from you in connection with such acceptance in any territory, and that such acceptance shall be valid and binding in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations.
This BLUE Form of CB Offer Acceptance should be read in conjunction with the Composite Document.
HOW TO COMPLETE THIS BLUE FORM OF CB OFFER ACCEPTANCE
The CB Offer is unconditional. CB Holders are advised to read the Composite Document before completing this BLUE Form of CB Offer Acceptance. To accept the CB Offer made by CCBI on behalf of the Offeror, you should complete and sign this BLUE Form of CB Offer Acceptance overleaf and forward this entire form, together with the relevant certificate(s) of the Convertible Bonds and/or other document(s) of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof), for the principal amount of the Convertible Bonds in respect of which you wish to accept the CB Offer, by post or by hand, to the company secretary of the Company at Unit 1612-18, Level 16, Tower I, Grand Century Place, 193 Prince Edward Road West, Mongkok, Kowloon, Hong Kong as soon as possible, but in any event not later than 4:00 p.m. on Friday, 26 October 2018 or such later time and/or date(s) as the Offeror may determine and announce in accordance with the Takeovers Code. The provisions contained in Appendix I to the Composite Document are incorporated into and form part of this BLUE Form of CB Offer Acceptance.
Warning: If you are holding the Convertible Bonds on behalf of another person as nominee or otherwise, you should refer to the section headed "1. PROCEDURES FOR ACCEPTANCE - 1.2 The CB Offer" in Appendix I to the Composite Document in particular as to the matters which you should consider.
BLUE FORM OF CB OFFER ACCEPTANCE IN RESPECT OF THE CB OFFER
To: The Offeror and CCBI
-
1. My/Our execution of this BLUE Form of CB Offer Acceptance (whether or not such BLUE Form of CB Offer Acceptance is dated) shall be binding on my/our successors and assignees, and shall constitute:
-
(a) my/our irrevocable acceptance of the CB Offer made by CCBI on behalf of the Offeror, as contained in the Composite Document, for the consideration and on and subject to the terms and conditions therein and herein mentioned (including the terms set out under the heading "How to complete this Blue Form of CB Offer Acceptance", in respect of the principal amount of the Convertible Bonds specified in this BLUE Form of CB Offer Acceptance or, if no such principal amount is specified or a greater principal amount is specified than I/we am/are registered as the holder(s) thereof, in respect of such principal amount of the Convertible Bonds as to which I/we am/are registered as the CB Holders;
-
(b) my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to each of the Offeror and/or CCBI or their respective agent(s) to send a cheque crossed "Not negotiable - account payee only" drawn in my/our favour for the cash consideration to which I/we shall have become entitled under the terms of the CB Offer, by ordinary post at my/ our risk to the person and the address stated below or, if no name and address is stated below, to me/us or the first-named of us (in the case of joint registered holders) at the address as shown in the register of CB Holders maintained by the Company within seven Business Days of the date of receipt by the company secretary of the Company of all the relevant documents to render the acceptance under the CB Offer complete and valid;
(Note:Insert name and address of the person to whom the cheque is to be sent if different from the registered holder(s) of the relevant Convertible Bonds or the first-named of joint registered holders.)
Name: (in BLOCK LETTERS)
Address: (in BLOCK LETTERS)
-
(c) my/our undertaking to execute such further documents and to do such acts and things by way of further assurance as may be necessary or desirable to transfer my/ our Convertible Bonds tendered for acceptance under the CB Offer to the Offeror or such person or persons as it may direct free from all third-party rights, liens, claims, charges, equities, and encumbrances whatsoever and together with all rights accruing or attaching thereto on or after the date of the Composite Document; and
-
(d) my/our agreement to ratify each and every act or thing which may be done or effected by the Offeror and/or CCBI or their respective agent(s) or such person or persons as any of them may direct on the exercise of any rights contained herein.
-
2. I/We understand that acceptance of the CB Offer by me/us will be deemed to constitute a warranty by me/us to the Offeror and CCBI that the principal amount of Convertible Bonds specified in this BLUE Form of CB Offer Acceptance are sold free from all third-party rights, liens, claims, charges, equities, and encumbrances whatsoever and together with all rights accruing or attaching thereto on or after the date of the Composite Document.
-
3. In the event that my/our acceptance is not valid, or is treated as invalid, in accordance with the terms of the CB Offer, all instructions, authorizations and undertakings contained in paragraph 1 above shall cease and in which event, I/we authorise and request you to return to me/us my/our relevant certificate(s) of the Convertible Bonds and/or other document(s) of title (and/or satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof), together with this BLUE Form of CB Offer Acceptance duly cancelled, by ordinary post at my/our risk to the person and address stated in 1(b) above or, if no name and address is stated, to me or the first-named of us (in the case of joint registered holders) at the address as shown in the register of the CB Holders maintained by the Company.
Note:If you submit the transfer receipt(s) upon acceptance of the CB Offer and in the meantime the relevant certificate(s) in respect of the Convertible Bonds is/are collected by any of the Offeror and/or CCBI or any of their agent(s) from the Company or the Registrar on your behalf, you will be returned such certificate(s) in respect of the Convertible Bonds in lieu of the transfer receipt(s).
-
4. I/We enclose the relevant certificate(s) the Convertible Bonds and/or other document(s) of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof) for the whole or part of my/our holding of the relevant Convertible Bonds which are to be held by you on the terms and conditions of the CB Offer. I/ We understand that no acknowledgement of receipt of any BLUE Form of CB Offer Acceptance, certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) (if applicable) and/or other document(s) of title (and/or satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof) will be given. I/we further understand that all documents will be sent by ordinary post at my/our own risk.
-
5. I/We warrant and represent to the Offeror, CCBI and the Company that I am/we are the registered holder(s) of the Convertible Bonds specified in this BLUE Form of CB Offer Acceptance. I/we have the full right, power and authority to sell and pass the title and ownership of my/our Convertible Bonds to the Offeror by way of acceptance of the CB Offer.
-
6. I/We warrant to the Offeror, CCBI and the Company that I/we have observed and are permitted under all applicable laws and regulations where my/our address is located as set out in the register of the CB Holders to accept the CB Offer, and any revision thereof; and that I/we have obtained all requisite governmental, exchange control or other consents and made all registration or filing required in compliance with all necessary formalities and regulatory or legal requirements; and I/we have paid all issue, transfer or other taxes or other required payments due from me/us in connection with such acceptance; and that such acceptance shall be valid and binding in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations.
-
7. I/We warrant to the Offeror, CCBI and the Company that I/we shall be fully responsible for payment of any transfer or other taxes and duties payable by me/us in respect of the jurisdiction where my/our address is located as set out in the register of the CB Holders maintained by the Company in connection with my/our acceptance of the CB Offer.
-
8. I/We acknowledge that, save as expressly provided in the Composite Document and this BLUE Form of CB Offer Acceptance, all acceptance, instructions, authorities and undertakings hereby given shall be irrevocable.
-
9. I/We acknowledge that my/our Convertible Bonds sold to the Offeror by way of acceptance of the CB Offer will be registered under the name of the Offeror or its nominee.
͉ᔝЍ̙౬ٰවՎࠅߒટॶڌࣸɗࠠࠅ˖d ტɨуࣛஈଣf ტɨν࿁͉ᔝЍ̙౬ٰවՎࠅߒટॶڌࣸО˙ࠦאᏐમ՟ʘБਗϞОဲਪdᏐፔ༔ ტɨٙܵᗇՎʹਠאൗ̅ᗇՎዚeვБଣeܛࢪeਖ਼ ุึࠇࢪאՉ˼ਖ਼ุᚥਪf ტɨνʊਗ਼Τɨʘ̙౬ٰවՎΌਯ̈א˸Չ˼˙όᔷᜫdᏐͭуਗ਼͉ᔝЍ̙౬ٰවՎࠅߒટॶڌࣸஹΝᎇڝၝΥ˖ɓԻʹ൯˴אוᜫɛdא ʹ˓൯ርאᔷᜫʘვБeܵᗇՎʹਠeൗ̅ᗇՎዚאՉ˼˾ଣd˸کᔷʹ൯˴אוᜫɛf
ܔვყତ˾ڌࠅߒɛ̙̈౬ٰවՎࠅߒfΣऎ̮̙౬ٰවՎܵϞɛ̙̈౬ٰවՎࠅߒאึຫ˟אաՑϞᗫ̡جᛆਜʘجԷᅂᚤfԒމ࠰ಥྤ ̡̮جᛆਜʮ͏א֢͏א͏̙ٙ౬ٰවՎܵϞɛᏐə༆Ԩ፭ςОቇ͜جܛ֛f ტɨϞபఱϤᆽڭ͉ԒҁΌ፭ςϞᗫ̡جᛆਜٙجԷdܼ̍ ՟О̙ঐִ֛ٙ݁e̮ි၍ՓאՉ˼Νจא፭ςՉ˼̀ࠅجܛ˓ᚃאجܛ֛dԨ˕˹ОᔷᜫאՉ˼ධאᗫ̡جᛆਜٙՉ˼Ꮠ˹ٙ ֛ಛධfఱ ტɨ̙ঐᖮ˹ٙОධϾԊdࠅߒɛe͉ʮ̡eܔვყeڛ˻तࣦ༟͉eཀ˒೮াஈe־ഃІʘ௰ྼूኹϞɛeԫe৷ॴᔖࡰe ˾ଣɛeᚥਪʿᑌᖩɛ˸ʿОՉ˼ਞၾ̙౬ٰවՎࠅߒٙɛɻѩϞᛆᐏ ტɨԶΌᕘᏎᎵڭᗇԨᆽڭʔߧቊաฦf ტɨટॶ̙౬ٰවՎࠅߒd уϓ ტɨΣࠅߒɛeܔვყʿ͉ʮ̡ڭᗇ ტɨʊ፭ςהϞቇ͜جܛʿج˸ʿ࣬ኽהϞቇ͜جܛʿجᐏʪટϗʿટॶ̙౬ٰවՎࠅߒʿՉ ОࡌࠈdϾ ტɨʊ࣬ኽɓʲ̀ࠅ˓ᚃʿ፭ς္၍אجܛ֛՟ɓʲהცʘִ݁e̮ි၍ՓאՉ˼˙ࠦʘΝจdԨʊ˕˹ ტɨОήਜટॶϾ Ꮠ˹ʘהϞ೯Б൬eᔷᜫ൬אՉ˼ධאՉ˼הცಛධdϾϞᗫટॶ࣬ኽɓʲቇ͜جܛʿج᙮ϞࣖʿՈߒҼɢf
͉ ᔝЍ̙౬ٰවՎࠅߒટॶڌࣸᏐஹΝၝΥ˖ɓԻቡᚎf
͉ᔝЍ̙౬ٰවՎࠅߒટॶڌࣸʘ෬ᄳ˙ج
̙౬ٰවՎࠅߒމೌૢf̙౬ٰවՎܵϞɛ෬Ѽ͉ ᔝЍ̙౬ٰවՎࠅߒટॶڌࣸۃਕሗቡᛘၝΥ˖f ტɨν૧ટॶܔვყ˾ڌࠅߒɛ ̈ʘ̙౬ٰවՎࠅߒdᏐ෬Ѽʿᖦ͉ᔝЍ̙౬ٰවՎࠅߒટॶڌࣸߠࠫdஹΝ ტɨ૧ટॶ̙౬ٰවՎࠅߒʘ̙౬ٰවՎ͉ږᕘʘ̙౬ٰවՎᗫᗇ ࣣʿŊאՉ˼הϞᛆ˖€ʿŊאఱϤהცԨ˿ɛڦॶʘОᏎᎵڭᗇdɓԻ˸ඉאਖ਼ɛʹ˙όးҞ༺͉ʮ̡ʘʮ̡।ࣣdήѧމ࠰ಥɘᎲԉ ˄ɿ༸Г 193 อ˰ߏᄿఙୋɓࢭ 16 ᅽ 1612-18 ܃dೌሞνОʔ፰ɚཧɓɞϋɤ˜ɚɤʬ˚€ಂʞɨʹ̬͍ࣛאࠅߒɛ̙ঐ࣬ኽϗᒅςۆᔾ֛ʿʮ бʘ༰ܝࣛගʿŊא˚ಂf ၝΥ˖ڝɓה༱ʘૢ˖ʊ༱ɝԨϓ͉ᔝЍ̙౬ٰවՎࠅߒટॶڌࣸʘɓ΅f
ءจԫධjν ტɨ˸˾ΤɛאՉ˼Ԓ΅˾ڌ̤ɓЗɛɻܵϞ̙౬ٰවՎdหሗቡᚎၝΥ˖ڝɓ˜ 1. ટॶҏ - 1.2 ̙౬ٰවՎࠅߒ™ɓືdˈՉᗫ
ტɨᏐ̋˸Ͻᅇٙ༈ഃԫධf
̙౬ٰවՎࠅߒʘᔝЍ̙౬ٰවՎࠅߒટॶڌࣸ
ߧjࠅߒɛʿܔვყ
-
1. ͉ɛŊшഃɓᖦ͉ͭᔝЍ̙౬ٰවՎࠅߒટॶڌࣸ€ʔሞ ᔝЍ̙౬ٰවՎࠅߒટॶڌࣸ݊щൗ˚ಂd͉ɛŊшഃʘוᘱɛʿաᜫɛਗ਼աϤߒҼd Ԩڌͪj
-
(a) ͉ɛŊшഃܲၝΥ˖ʿ͉ᔝЍ̙౬ٰවՎࠅߒટॶڌࣸהࠑ˾ᄆdܲԨ፭ςʕהࠑૢಛʿૢ€ܼ̍༱ΐᅺᕚމ˜͉ᔝЍ̙౬ٰ වՎࠅߒટॶڌࣸʘ෬ᄳ˙ج™ɨٙૢಛdఱ͉ ᔝЍ̙౬ٰවՎࠅߒટॶڌࣸהൗʘ̙౬ٰවՎ͉ږᕘdʔ̙ΫήટॶၝΥ˖ה ༱͟ܔვყ˾ڌࠅߒɛ̈ʘ̙౬ٰවՎࠅߒdאν͊Ϟ෬ɪ༈ഃ͉ږᕘא෬ɪʘ͉ږᕘ൴ཀ͉ɛŊшഃ˸೮াܵϞɛΤ່ܵϞʘ͉ ږᕘdۆఱ͉ɛŊшഃЪމ̙౬ٰවՎܵϞɛΤɨ೮াܵϞʘϞᗫ̙౬ٰවՎ͉ږᕘટॶ̙౬ٰවՎࠅߒi
-
(b) ͉ɛŊшഃʔ̙ΫήܸͪʿબᛆࠅߒɛʿŊאܔვყא־ഃІʘ˾ଣdІఱ͉ɛŊшഃ࣬ኽ̙౬ٰවՎࠅߒʘૢಛᏐʘତږ ˾ᄆ˸˜ʔᔷᜫ - ̥ࡘɝױ᎘ɛሪ˒™˙όΣ͉ɛŊшഃක̈ྌᇞ˕ୃd್ܝІ͉ʮ̡ʘʮ̡।ࣣટᐏɓʲϞᗫ˖ߧԴ̙౬ٰව ՎࠅߒධɨʘટॶމҁʿϞࣖʘ˚ৎࠇɖࡈᐄุ˚ʫܲ˸ɨήѧ˸̻ඉ˙όʚ˸ɨɛɻiνೌ෬ɪ֑Τʿήѧdۆ͉ܲɛŊшഃί ͉ʮ̡ʘ̙౬ٰවՎܵϞɛΤ̅הͪήѧʚ͉ɛŊшഃאшഃʕΤΐЗ٫€ν᙮ᑌΤ೮াܵϞɛdඉႬࠬᎈ฿͉͟ɛŊшഃוዄi
€ڝൗjࡊϗ՟˕ୃʘɛɻԨڢᗫ̙౬ٰවՎʘ೮াܵϞɛאΤΐЗʘᑌΤ೮াܵϞɛdۆሗί͉ᙷ෬ɪ༈Τɛɻʘ֑Τʿήѧf
֑ Τj €ሗฺ͍͜෬ᄳ
ή ѧj €ሗฺ͍͜෬ᄳ
-
(c) ͉ɛŊшഃוፕ̀ცאΥ֝ࣛᖦͭϞᗫՉ˼˖ʿ፬ଣϞᗫՉ˼˓ᚃʿԫධd˸ਗ਼͉ɛŊшഃ࣬ኽ̙౬ٰවՎࠅߒʹટॶʘ̙౬ٰ වՎᔷᜫʚࠅߒɛאՉ̙ঐܸ֛ʘϞᗫɛɻd༈ഃ̙౬ٰවՎʔڝ੭ɓʲୋɧ˙ᛆлeवໄᛆe͡॰ᛆeץাeፅ̻ᛆʿପᛆࠋዄdԨஹ ΝၝΥ˖˚ಂאʘܝଢ଼ၑאڝ੭ʘɓʲᛆлiʿ
-
(d) ͉ɛŊшഃΝจႩࠅߒɛʿŊאܔვყא־ഃІʘ˾ଣא־ഃОɓ˙̙ঐܸ֛ʘϞᗫɛɻБԴ͉ڌࣸה༱Оᛆл̙ࣛঐ Ъ̈אආБʘ၇Бਗאԫ֝f
-
2. ͉ɛŊшഃ͉ͣɛŊшഃટॶ̙౬ٰවՎࠅߒਗ਼ൖމϓ͉ɛŊшഃΣࠅߒɛʿܔვყڭᗇ͉ ᔝЍ̙౬ٰවՎࠅߒટॶڌࣸהൗ̙౬ ٰවՎ͉ږᕘਗ਼ʔڝ੭ɓʲୋɧ˙ᛆлeवໄᛆe͡॰ᛆeץাeፅ̻ᛆʿପᛆࠋዄϾஹΝၝΥ˖˚ಂאʘܝଢ଼ၑאڝ੭ʘɓʲᛆлɓԻ̈ਯf
-
3. ࡊ߰࣬ኽ̙౬ٰවՎࠅߒʘૢಛd͉ɛŊшഃʘટॶೌࣖ€אൖމೌࣖdۆɪ˖ୋ 1 ݬה༱ɓʲܸͪeબᛆʿוፕѩѓ˟dίϤઋرɨd͉ɛ ŊшഃબᛆԨࠅӋ ტɨਗ਼͉ɛŊшഃʘᗫ̙౬ٰවՎᗇࣣʿŊאՉ˼ᛆᗇ˖€ʿŊאఱϤהცʘ˿ɛڦॶʘɓ΅אε΅ᏎᎵڭᗇࣣdஹ Νʊ͍όൗቖʘ͉ᔝЍ̙౬ٰවՎࠅߒટॶڌࣸɓԻΫɪ˖ 1(b) ΐʘɛɻʿήѧiνೌ෬ɪ֑Τʿήѧdۆ͉ܲʮ̡πໄ̙ٙ౬ٰවՎܵϞ ɛΤ̅הͪήѧd˸̻ඉ˙όΫ͉ɛאшഃʕΤΐЗ٫€ν᙮ᑌΤ೮াܵϞɛdඉႬࠬᎈ฿͉͟ɛŊшഃІБוዄf
ڝൗj ߰ ტɨટॶ̙౬ٰවՎࠅߒࣛʹཀ˒ϗኽdΝࣛࠅߒɛʿŊאܔვყОɓЗא־ഃʘО˾ଣʊ˾ڌ ტɨ͉ٙʮ̡אཀ ˒೮াஈϗ՟Ϟᗫᗫ̙౬ٰවՎᗇࣣdۆ ტɨਗ਼ᐏ೯ᒔϞᗫᗫ̙౬ٰවՎᗇࣣdϾԨڢɪࠑཀ˒ϗኽf
-
4. ͉ɛŊшഃধڝɪ͉ɛŊшഃהܵΌאʱᗫ̙౬ٰවՎʘᗫ̙౬ٰවՎᗇࣣʿŊאОՉ˼ᛆᗇ˖€ʿŊאఱϤהცО˿ɛڦॶ ʘɓ΅אε΅ᏎᎵڭᗇࣣd͟ ტɨ̙ܲ౬ٰවՎࠅߒʘૢಛʿૢʚ˸ڭπf͉ɛŊшഃͣਗ਼ʔึఱОᔝЍ̙౬ٰවՎࠅߒટॶڌࣸe ᗇࣣʿŊאཀ˒ϗኽ€ࡊቇ͜ʿŊאՉ˼ᛆᗇ˖€ʿŊאఱϤהცʘ˿ɛڦॶʘɓ΅אε΅ᏎᎵڭᗇࣣᐏ೯ϗஷࣣٝf͉ɛŊшഃ͵ͣ הϞ˖ਗ਼˸̻ඉ˙ό̈dඉႬࠬᎈ฿͉͟ɛŊшഃІБוዄf
-
5. ͉ɛŊшഃΣࠅߒɛeܔვყʿ͉ʮ̡ڭᗇʿڌd͉ɛŊшഃމ͉ᔝЍ̙౬ٰවՎࠅߒટॶڌٰܸ֛ࣸ΅ᅰͦʘ೮া̙౬ٰවՎܵϞɛd Ͼ͉ɛŊшഃኹϞΌᛆлeᛆɢʿᛆࠢdீཀટॶ̙౬ٰවՎࠅߒʘ˙όΣࠅߒɛ̈ਯʿᔷᜫ͉ɛŊшഃה̙ܵ౬ٰවՎʘהϞᛆʿኹϞᛆf
-
6. ͉ɛŊшഃΣࠅߒɛeܔვყʿ͉ʮ̡ڭᗇd͉ɛŊшഃʊ፭ς͉ɛŊшഃ̙౬ٰවՎܵϞɛΤ̅הΐήѧהίήʘהϞቇ͜جܛʿج ˸ʿ࣬ኽהϞቇ͜جܛʿجᐏʪટॶ̙౬ٰවՎࠅߒʿՉОࡌࠈiϾ͉ɛŊшഃʊ՟ɓʲהცִ݁e̮ි၍ՓאՉ˼˙ࠦʘΝจdʿ Ъ̈הϞ̀ࠅ˓ᚃא፭ς္၍אجܛ֛ה֛ʘɓʲ೮াאπᏦi˲͉ɛŊшഃʊ˕˹͉ɛŊшഃఱ༈ટॶᏐ˹ʘהϞ೯Б൬eᔷᜫ൬אՉ ˼ධאՉ˼הცಛධiϾϞᗫટॶਗ਼࣬ኽɓʲቇ͜جܛʿج᙮ϞࣖʿՈߒҼɢf
-
7. ͉ɛŊшഃΣࠅߒɛeܔვყʿ͉ʮ̡ڭᗇd͉ɛŊшഃఱ˕˹͉ʮ̡πໄ̙ٙ౬ٰවՎܵϞɛΤ̅ה͉ͪɛŊшഃήѧהί̡جᛆਜ ᗫ͉ɛŊшഃટॶ̙౬ٰවՎࠅߒᏐ˹ʘОᔷᜫ൬אՉ˼ධʿᅄ൬וዄΌபf
-
8. ͉ɛŊшഃᆽႩdৰڢၝΥ˖ʿ͉ᔝЍ̙౬ٰවՎࠅߒટॶڌࣸϞ˖֛dᔟ͉ڌࣸה֛ٙɓʲટॶeܸͪeબᛆʿוፕѩʔ̙Ϋf
-
9. ͉ɛŊшഃᆽႩ˸ટॶ̙౬ٰවՎࠅߒʘ˙όਯʚࠅߒɛʘ͉ɛŊшഃʘ̙౬ٰවՎਗ਼˸ࠅߒɛאՉ˾ΤɛΤ່೮াf
PERSONAL DATA
Personal Information Collection Statements
This personal information collection statement informs you of the policies and practices of the Offeror, CCBI, the Company and the Registrar and in relation to personal data and the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Ordinance").
-
1. Reasons for the collection of your personal data
To accept the CB Offer for your Convertible Bonds, you must provide the personal data requested. Failure to supply the requested data may result in the processing of your acceptance being rejected or delayed. It may also prevent or delay the despatch of the consideration to which you are entitled under the CB Offer.
-
2. Purposes
The personal data which you provide on this BLUE Form of CB Offer Acceptance may be used, held and/or stored (by whatever means) for the following purposes:
•
processing your acceptance and verification of compliance with the terms and application procedures set out in this BLUE Form of CB Offer Acceptance and the Composite Document;
•
•
•
registering transfers of the Convertible Bonds out of your name; maintaining or updating the relevant register of CB Holders; conducting or assisting to conduct signature verifications, and any other verification or exchange of information;
•
distributing communications from the Offeror and/or the Company and/or their respective agents, officers and advisers;
•
•
compiling statistical information and CB Holder profiles; establishing benefit entitlements of the CB Holders;
•
making disclosures as required by laws, rules or regulations (whether statutory or otherwise);
•
•
disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims on entitlements; any other purpose in connection with the business of the Offeror and the Company; and
•
any other incidental or associated purposes relating to the above and/or to enable the Offeror and/or CCBI and/or the Company to discharge its obligations to the CB Holders and/or under applicable regulations, and other purpose to which the CB Holders may from time to time agree to or be informed of.
-
3. Transfer of personal data
The personal data provided in this BLUE Form of CB Offer Acceptance will be kept confidential but the Offeror and/or CCBI and/or the Company and/or the Registrar may, to the extent necessary for achieving the purposes above or any of them, make such enquiries as they consider necessary to confirm the accuracy of the personal data and, in particular, they may disclose, obtain, transfer (whether within or outside Hong Kong) such personal data to, from or with any and all of the following persons and entities:
•
the Offeror, CCBI, the Company, any of their agents and the Registrar;
•
any agents, contractors or third party service providers who offer administrative, telecommunications, computer, payment or other services to the Offeror and/or CCBI and/or the Company and/or the Registrar;
•
any regulatory or governmental bodies;
•
•
any other persons or institutions with which you have or propose to have dealings, such as your bankers, solicitors, accountants or licensed securities dealers or registered institution in securities; and any other persons or institutions whom the Offeror and/or CCBI and/ or the Company and/or the Registrar considers to be necessary ordesirable in the circumstances.
-
4. Retention of Personal Data
The Offeror, CCBI and the Registrar will keep the personal data provided in this form for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes for which the personal data were collected. Personal data which is no longer required will be destroyed or dealt with in accordance with the Ordinance.
-
5. Access and correction of personal data
The Ordinance provides you with rights to ascertain whether the Offeror and/or CCBI and/or the Company and/or the Registrar hold your personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, and to correct any data that is incorrect. In accordance with the Ordinance, the Offeror and/or CCBI and/or the Company and/or the Registrar have the right to charge a reasonable fee for the processing of any data access request. All requests for access to data or correction of data or for information regarding policies and practices and the kinds of data held should be addressed to the Offeror, CCBI, the Company or the Registrar (as the case may be).
BY SIGNING THIS BLUE FORM OF CB OFFER ACCEPTANCE, YOU AGREE TO ALL OF THE ABOVE
ࡈɛ༟ࣘ
ϗණࡈɛ༟ࣘᑊ ͉ϗණࡈɛ༟ࣘᑊϙίٝึ ტ ɨ Ϟ ᗫ ࠅ ߒ ɛeܔ ვ ყe͉ ʮ ̡ ʿ ཀ ˒೮াஈϞᗫࡈɛ༟ࣘʿ࠰ಥجԷୋ 486 ࡈ ɛ ༟ ࣘ€ӷ ᒯૢ Է€˜༈ૢԷ™ ٙ ݁ ഄ ʿ ࿕ Էf
-
1. ϗණ ტɨࡈɛ༟ࣘٙࡡΪ
ν ტ ɨ ટ ॶ ̙ ౬ ٰ ව Վ ࠅ ߒ ʘ ̙ ౬ ٰ ව Վd ტ ɨ Զ ה ც ࡈ ɛ ༟ ࣘfࡊ ტ ɨ ͊ ঐ Զ ה ც ༟ ࣘdۆ ̙ ঐ ኬ ߧ ტɨٙટॶʔ ᐏ ա ଣ א Ϟ ה ַ ႬfՉ ͵ ̙ ঐ ڜ ᖟ א ַ ፰ ೯ ტɨ࣬ኽ̙౬ٰව Վ ࠅ ߒ Ϟ ᛆ ϗ ՟ ʘ ˾ ᄆf
-
2. ͜
ტɨ͉ ᔝЍ ̙౬ٰවՎࠅߒટॶڌࣸԶٙࡈɛ༟̙ࣘঐึఱ ɨ ΐ ͜ ̋ ˸ ༶ ͜eܵ Ϟ ʿ Ŋ א ˸ О ˙ ό ڭ πj
•
ஈ ଣ ტɨٙટॶʿࣨྼ፭ృ͉ ᔝ Ѝ ̙౬ٰවՎࠅߒટॶ ڌࣸʿၝΥ˖༱ΐٙૢಛʿ͡ሗ˓ᚃʘઋرi
•
•
•
೮া˸ ტɨΤ່̙ٙ౬ٰවՎᔷᜫi ڭπאһอϞᗫ̙౬ٰවՎܵϞɛΤ̅i ࣨ ྼ א п ࣨ ྼ ᖦ Τd˸ ʿ ආ Б О Չ ˼ ༟ ࣘ ࣨ ྼ א ʹ ౬i
•
•
•
•
•
І ࠅ ߒ ɛ ʿ Ŋ א ͉ ʮ ̡ ʿ Ŋ א ־ ഃ І ٙ ˾ ଣ ɛe৷ ॴ ᔖ ࡰʿᚥਪટϗה೯бٙஷৃi ᇜႡ୕ࠇ༟ࣘʿ̙౬ٰවՎܵϞɛᔊዝi ᆽ̙ͭ౬ٰවՎܵϞɛʘᐏूᛆлi ܲ ج Էe ۆ א Է€ೌ ሞ ج ֛ א ڢ ج ֛ ٫Ъ ̈ מ ᚣi מᚣϞᗫ༟ࣘ˸ک॰ᎵאԮϞᛆूi
•
Ϟ ᗫ ࠅ ߒ ɛ ʿ ͉ ʮ ̡ ุ ਕ ٙ О Չ ˼ ͜ iʿ
•
Ϟᗫɪ˖הࠑОՉ˼ᑗࣛאᗫஹ͜ʿŊא˸کࠅߒɛ ʿŊאܔვყʿŊא͉ʮ̡ᄵБ־ഃ࿁̙౬ٰවՎܵϞ ɛʿŊאቇ͜جධɨٙபʿ̙౬ٰවՎܵϞɛʔࣛΝ จ א ٝ ٙ Չ ˼ ͜ f
-
3. ᔷʹࡈɛ༟ࣘ
͉ ᔝЍ ̙౬ٰවՎࠅߒટॶڌࣸԶٙࡈɛ༟ࣘਗ਼Ъމዚ༟ࣘ Ѽ މ ڭ πdઓ ࠅ ߒ ɛ ʿ Ŋ א ܔ ვ ყ ʿ Ŋ א ͉ ʮ ̡ ʿ Ŋ א ཀ ˒ ೮ া ஈ މ ༺ ߧ ɪ ࠑ א Չ ʕ О ͜ d̙ ঐ Ъ ̈ Չ Ⴉ މ ̀ ც ٙ Ϟ ᗫ ݟ ༔d˸ ᆽ Ⴉ ࡈ ɛ ༟ ࣘ ٙ ᆽ dˈ Չ ̙ Σ א І ɨ ΐ О ʿ ה Ϟ ɛ ɻ ʿ ྼ מ ᚣeᐏ ՟ א ᔷ ʹ€ೌ ሞ ί ࠰ ಥ ྤ ʫ ̮༈ ഃ ࡈ ɛ ༟ ࣘj
•
ࠅ ߒ ɛeܔ ვ ყe͉ ʮ ̡e־ ഃ ʘ О ˾ ଣ ʿ ཀ ˒ ೮ া ஈi
•
ΣࠅߒɛʿŊאܔვყʿŊא͉ʮ̡ʿŊאཀ˒೮াஈ ఱ Զ Б ݁eཥ ৃeཥ ໘e˹ ಛ א Չ ˼ ਕ ٙ О ˾ ଣeו ̍ ਠ א ୋ ɧ ˙ ਕ Զ Ꮠ ਠi
•
О ္ ၍ א ݁ ִ ዚ i
•
•
ၾ ტɨආБʹאܔᙄආБʹٙОՉ˼ɛɻאዚd Էν ტ ɨ ֻ Ը ვ Бeܛ ࢪeึ ࠇ ࢪ א ܵ ᗇ Վ ʹ ਠ א ൗ ̅ ᗇ Վ ዚ iʿ ࠅߒɛʿŊאܔვყʿŊא͉ʮ̡ʿŊאཀ˒೮াஈί ᗫઋرɨႩމ᙮̀ცאቇٙОՉ˼ɛɻאዚf
-
4. ڭवࡈɛ༟ࣘ
ࠅ ߒ ɛeܔ ვ ყ ʿ ཀ ˒ ೮ া ஈ ਗ਼ ܲ ϗ ණ ࡈ ɛ ༟ ࣘ ה ც ͜ ڭ व
͉ ڌ ࣸ ה ϗ ණ ʘ ࡈ ɛ ༟ ࣘfೌ ც ڭ व ʘ ࡈ ɛ ༟ ࣘ ਗ਼ ึ ࣬ ኽ ૢ Է ቖ
์ א ஈ ଣf
-
5. ᐏ՟ʿһ͍ࡈɛ༟ࣘ
࣬ ኽ ༈ ૢ Է ٙ ֛d ტ ɨ ̙ ᆽ Ⴉ ࠅ ߒ ɛ ʿ Ŋ א ܔ ვ ყ ʿ Ŋ א ͉ ʮ̡ʿŊאཀ˒೮াஈ݊щܵϞ ტ ɨ ٙ ࡈ ɛ ༟ ࣘdԨ ᐏ ՟ ༈ ༟ ࣘ ਓ ͉d˸ ʿ һ ͍ О ʔ ͍ ᆽ ༟ ࣘf࣬ ኽ ༈ ૢ Է ٙ ֛dࠅ ߒ ɛ ʿ Ŋ אܔვყʿŊא͉ʮ̡ʿŊאཀ˒೮াஈ̙ఱᐏ՟О༟ࣘٙ ࠅ Ӌ ϗ ՟ Υ ଣ ˓ ᚃ ൬fᐏ ՟ ༟ ࣘ א һ ͍ ༟ ࣘ א ᐏ ՟ Ϟ ᗫ ݁ ഄ ʿ ࿕ Է ʘ ༟ ࣘd˸ ʿ ה ܵ ༟ ࣘ ᗳ й ٙ ה Ϟ ࠅ Ӌd ʹ ࠅ ߒ ɛeܔ ვ ყe͉ ʮ ̡eཀ ˒ ೮ া ஈ€ൖ ઋ ر Ͼ ֛f
ტɨɓᖦ͉ᔝЍ̙౬ٰවՎࠅߒટॶڌࣸуڌͪΝจɪࠑהϞૢಛ