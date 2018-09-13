Log in
Ernest Borel : TRADING HALT ANNOUNCEMENT

09/13/2018 | 04:18am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ERNEST BOREL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1856)

ANNOUNCEMENT TRADING HALT

At the request of Ernest Borel Holdings Limited (the ''Company''), trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited will be halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 13 September 2018 pending the publication of an announcement pursuant to The Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers which constitutes inside information of the Company.

By Order of the Board Ernest Borel Holdings Limited

Sit Yau Chiu

Chairman

Hong Kong, 13 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises of the following members:

Executive directors:

Mr. Sit Yau Chiu and Mr. Xiong Wei

Non-executive director:

Ms. Lou Liuqing

Independent non-executive

Mr. Lui Wai Ming, Mr. To Chun Kei and Ms. Chan Lai Wa

directors:

The directors of the Company jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading.

Disclaimer

Ernest Borel Holdings Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 02:17:08 UTC
