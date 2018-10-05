Ernest Borel : WHITE FORM OF SHARE OFFER ACCEPTANCE AND TRANSFER OF ORDINARY SHARE(S) OF HK$0.01 EACH IN THE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF ERNEST BOREL HOLDINGS LIMITED 0 10/05/2018 | 01:08am CEST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance. ࠰ಥʹ׸ʿഐၑהϞࠢʮ̡e࠰ಥᑌΥʹ׸הϞࠢʮ̡ʿ࠰ಥʕ̯ഐၑϞࠢʮ̡࿁͉ ͣЍ ٰ ΅ ࠅ ߒ ટ ॶ ڌ ࣸ ʘ ʫ ࢙ ฿ ʔ ࠋ பd࿁ Չ ๟ ᆽ ׌ א ҁ ዆ ׌ ͵ ʔ ೯ ڌ ΂ О ᑊ ׼dԨ ׼ ᆽ ڌ ͪ ฿ ʔ࿁Ϊ͉ ͣЍ ٰ΅ࠅߒટॶڌࣸΌ௅א΂О௅΅ʫ࢙Ͼପ͛אΪ࠿፠༈ഃʫ࢙Ͼˏߧʘ΂Оฦ̰וዄ΂Оப΂f Unless the context otherwise requires, all words and expressions used in this WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance shall bear same meanings as defined in the composite offer and response document dated 5 October 2018 (the "Composite Document") jointly issued by Ernest Borel Holdings Limited and VGB Limited. ৰ ˖ ່ ̤ Ϟ ה ܸ ̮d͉ ͣЍ ٰ΅ࠅߒટॶڌࣸה͜൚คၾԱت༩છٰϞࠢʮ̡ၾ਷ყΤ೐Ϟࠢʮ̡׵ɚཧɓɞϋɤ˜ʞ˚ᑌΥ̊೯ٙၝΥࠅߒʿΫᏐ˖΁€˜ၝΥ˖΁™ה ޢ ֛ ٫ Ո Ϟ ޴ Ν ଄ ່f WHITE FORM OF SHARE OFFER ACCEPTANCE AND TRANSFER FOR USE IF YOU WANT TO ACCEPT THE SHARE OFFER. ტ ɨ ν ૧ ટ ॶ ٰ ΅ ࠅ ߒdሗ Դ ͜ ͉ ͣ Ѝ ٰ ΅ ࠅ ߒ ટ ॶ ʿ ཀ ˒ ڌ ࣸf ERNEST BOREL HOLDINGS LIMITED Աت༩છٰϞࠢʮ̡ (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) €ίකਟ໊ࢥൗ̅ϓͭʘϞࠢʮ̡ (Stock Code: 1856) €ٰ΅˾໮j1856 WHITE FORM OF SHARE OFFER ACCEPTANCE AND TRANSFER OF ORDINARY SHARE(S) OF HK$0.01 EACH IN THE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF ERNEST BOREL HOLDINGS LIMITED Աت༩છٰϞࠢʮ̡ʊ೯Бٰ͉ʕӊٰࠦ࠽ 0.01 ಥʩʘ౷ஷٰٙͣЍٰ΅ࠅߒટॶʿཀ˒ڌࣸ To be completed in full ӊධѩ඲෬ᄳ Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office: Tricor Investor Services Limited ࠰ಥٰ΅ཀ˒೮াʱஈjՙԳᗇՎ೮াϞࠢʮ̡ Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong ࠰ಥެΧɽ༸؇183໮Υձʕː22ᅽ You must insert the total number of Offer Share(s) for which the Share Offer is accepted. If no number is specified or if the total number of Shares specified in this form is greater than the Shares tendered, as supported by the Share certificate(s), transfer receipt(s) and/or any other documents of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof), you are deemed to have accepted the Share Offer in respect of the Shares as shall be equal to the number of the Shares tendered by you, as supported by the relevant Share certificate(s), transfer receipt(s) and/or any other documents of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof). If the number specified in this form is smaller than the Shares tendered, as supported by the relevant Share certificate(s), transfer receipt(s) and/or any other documents of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof), you are deemed to have accepted the Share Offer in respect of the Shares as shall be equal to the number of the Shares specified in this form. ტɨ̀඲෬ɪટॶٰ΅ࠅߒʘ ࠅ ߒ ٰ ΅ ᐼ ᅰf ࡊ Ԩ ೌ ܸ ֛ ᅰ ͦאࡊ͉ڌࣸʫܸ֛ʘٰ΅ᐼ ᅰ ɽ ׵ ה ౤ ʹ ٰ ΅€˸ ٰ ୃeཀ ˒ϗኽʿŊא΂ОՉ˼הϞᛆ ˖ ΁€ ʿ Ŋ א ΂ О ఱ Ϥ ה ც ʘ ɓ΅אε΅˿ɛڦॶٙᏎᎵڭ ᗇ ࣣ ᗇ ׼ d ۆ ტɨਗ਼஗ൖ މʊఱ޴ഃ׵ ტɨה౤ʹᅰ ͦ ʘ ٰ ΅€˸ ޴ ᗫ ٰ ୃeཀ ˒ ϗ ኽʿŊא΂ОՉ˼הϞᛆ˖΁ €ʿŊא΂ОఱϤהცʘɓ΅ אε΅˿ɛڦॶٙᏎᎵڭᗇࣣ ᗇ ׼ટ ॶ ٰ ΅ ࠅ ߒf ࡊ͉ڌܸ֛ࣸʘᅰͦˇ׵ה౤ ʹ ٰ ΅€˸ ޴ ᗫ ٰ ୃeཀ ˒ ϗ ኽ ʿ Ŋ א ΂ О Չ ˼ ה Ϟ ᛆ ˖ ΁€ʿ Ŋא΂ОఱϤהცʘɓ΅אε ΅ ˿ ɛ ڦ ॶ ٙ Ꮞ Ꮅ ڭ ᗇ ࣣ ᗇ ׼ d ۆ ტɨਗ਼஗ൖމʊఱ޴ ഃ׵͉ڌࣸהܸ֛ᅰͦʘٰ΅ ટ ॶ ٰ ΅ ࠅ ߒf FOR THE CONSIDERATION stated below, the "Transferor(s)" named below does/do hereby transfer(s) to the "Transferee" named below the Share(s) of HK$0.01 each held by the Transferor(s) specified below, upon and subject to the terms and conditions contained herein and in the accompanying Composite Document. ࣬ ኽ ͉ ڌ ࣸ ʿ ᎇ ڝ ٙ ၝ Υ ˖ ΁ ༱ ΐ ٙ ૢ ಛ ʿ ૢ ΁dɨ ࠑ˜ᔷ ᜫ ɛ™ᔫ Ϥ ܲ ɨ ΐ ˾ᄆdΣ ɨ ࠑ˜ו ᜫ ɛ™ᔷ ᜫ ˸ ɨ ൗ ׼ ٙ ᔷ ᜫ ɛ ܵ Ϟ ٙ ӊ ٰ ࠦ ࠽ 0.01 ಥ ʩ ٙ ٰ ΅f Number of Shares to be transferred ਗ਼ʚᔷᜫٰٙ΅ᅰͦ FIGURES ᅰͦ WORDS ɽᄳ Share certificate number(s) ٰୃᇜ໮ TRANSFEROR(S) name(s) and address(es) in full ᔷᜫɛΌΤʿ༉୚ήѧ (EITHER TYPE-WRITTEN OR WRITTEN IN BLOCK LETTERS) €ሗ ͜ ͂ ο ዚ א ͍ ฺ ෬ ᄳ Family name(s) Ŋ Company name(s) ֑ˤŊʮ̡Τ၈ Forename(s) Το Registered address ೮াήѧ Telephone number ཥ༑໮ᇁ CONSIDERATION ˾ᄆ HK$1.85 in cash for each Offer Share ӊٰࠅߒٰ΅ତږ 1.85 ಥʩ TRANSFEREE וᜫɛ Company name ʮ̡Τ၈: VGB Limited ਷ყΤ೐Ϟࠢʮ̡ Correspondence address ஷৃήѧ: Units 1902-04, Level 19, International Commerce Centre, 1 Austin Road West, Kowloon, Hong Kong ࠰ಥɘᎲݚɻӳ༸Г 1 ໮ᐑଢ൱׸ᄿఙ 19 ᅽ 1902-04 ܃ Occupation ᔖุ: Corporation جྠ Signed by the Transferor(s) to this transfer, thisday of2018. ݊ϣᔷᜫʘᔷᜫɛ׵ɚཧɓɞϋ˜˚ ᖦ ໇f Signed by or on behalf of the Transferor(s) in the presence of: ᔷᜫɛאՉ˾ڌίɨΐԈᗇɛԈᗇɨᖦ໇j Signature of witness Ԉᗇɛᖦ໇ Name of witness Ԉᗇɛ֑Τ Address of witness Ԉᗇɛήѧ ALL JOINT REGISTERED HOLDERS MUST Occupation of witness Ԉᗇɛᔖุ Signature(s) of Transferor(s)/Company chop (if applicable) ᔷ ᜫ ɛ ᖦ ໇ Ŋ ʮ ̡ Ι ᛠ€ν ቇ ͜ SIGN HERE הϞᑌΤ೮া ܵϞɛѩ඲׵ ͉ᙷࡈйᖦ໇ Do not complete ሗʶ෬ᄳ͉ᙷ Signed by or on behalf of the Transferee in the presence of: וᜫɛאՉ˾ڌίɨΐԈᗇɛԈᗇɨᖦ໇j For and on behalf of ˾ڌ VGB Limited ਷ყΤ೐Ϟࠢʮ̡ Signature of witness Ԉᗇɛᖦ໇ Name of witness Ԉᗇɛ֑Τ Address of witness Ԉᗇɛήѧ Occupation of witness Ԉᗇɛᔖุ PLEASE DO NOT DATE ሗʶ෬ᄳ˚ಂ Date of transfer ᔷᜫ˚ಂ Signature of Transferee or its duly authorised agent(s) וᜫɛאՉ͍όᐏબᛆ˾ڌᖦ໇ * For identification purpose only * සԶᗆй THIS WHITE FORM OF SHARE OFFER ACCEPTANCE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser. If you have sold or otherwise transferred all your Offer Share(s), you should at once hand this WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance and the accompanying Composite Document to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s) or to the bank, licensed securities dealer, registered institution in securities or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s). CCBI is making the Share Offer for and on behalf of the Offeror. The making of the Share Offer to the overseas Independent Shareholders may be prohibited or affected by the laws of the relevant jurisdictions. Overseas Independent Shareholders should inform themselves about and observe any applicable legal requirements. It is your own responsibility to satisfy yourself as to the full observance of the laws of the relevant jurisdiction in connection therewith, including the obtaining of any governmental, exchange control or other consents which may be required or the compliance with other necessary formalities or legal requirements and the payment of any transfer or other taxes or other required payments due in respect of such jurisdiction. The Offeror, the Company, CCBI, Astrum Capital, the Registrar, their respective ultimate beneficial owners, directors, officers, agents, advisers and associates and any other person involved in the Share Offer shall be entitled to be fully indemnified and held harmless by you for any taxes as you may be required to pay. Acceptance of the Share Offer by you will constitute a warranty by you to the Offeror, CCBI and the Company that you have observed and are permitted under all applicable laws and regulations to receive and accept the Share Offer, and any revision thereof, and that you have obtained all requisite governmental, exchange control or other consents and have made all requisite registration and filing in compliance with all necessary formalities and regulatory or legal requirements and have paid all transfer or other taxes and duties or other required payments due from you in connection with such acceptance in any relevant jurisdiction, and that such acceptance shall be valid and binding in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations. You are recommended to seek professional advice on deciding whether or not to accept the Share Offer. This WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance should be read in conjunction with the accompanying Composite Document. HOW TO COMPLETE THIS WHITE FORM OF SHARE OFFER ACCEPTANCE The Share Offer is unconditional. Independent Shareholders are advised to read the Composite Document before completing this WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance. To accept the Share Offer made by CCBI for and on behalf of the Offeror to acquire your Offer Share(s), you should complete and sign this WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance overleaf and lodge this entire form, together with the relevant share certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or any other document(s) of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof), for the whole or in respect of part of your holding of Offer Share(s) or if applicable, for not less than the number of the Offer Shares in respect of which you intend to accept the Share Offer, with the Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong no later than 4:00 p.m. on Friday, 26 October 2018 (Hong Kong time) or such later time and/or date(s) as the Offeror may determine and announce in accordance with the Takeovers Code. The provisions of Appendix I to the Composite Document are incorporated into and form part of this WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance. Warning: If you are holding the Offer Shares on behalf of another person as nominee or otherwise, you should refer to the section headed "1. PROCEDURES FOR ACCEPTANCE - 1.1. The Share Offer" in Appendix I to the Composite Document in particular as to the matters which you should consider. WHITE FORM OF SHARE OFFER ACCEPTANCE IN RESPECT OF THE SHARE OFFER To: The Offeror and CCBI 1. My/Our execution of this WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance shall be binding on my/our successors and assignees, and shall constitute: (a) my/our irrevocable acceptance of the Share Offer made by CCBI for and on behalf of the Offeror, as contained in the Composite Document, for the consideration and subject to the terms and conditions therein and herein mentioned, in respect of the number of Shares specified in this Form of Acceptance and Transfer or, if no number is specified or if the total number of Shares specified in this form is greater than the Shares tendered as supported by the Share certificate(s), transfer receipt(s) and/or any other documents of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof), in respect of such number of the Shares tendered by me/us, as supported by the relevant Share certificate(s), transfer receipt(s) and/or any other documents of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof). If the number specified in this form is smaller than the Shares tendered as supported by the relevant Share certificate(s), transfer receipt(s) and/or any other documents of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof), I/we shall be deemed to have accepted the Share Offer in respect of the Shares as shall be equal to the number of the Shares specified in this WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance; (b) my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to each of the Offeror, CCBI and/or their respective agent(s) to collect from the Company or the Registrar on my/our behalf the share certificate(s) in respect of the Shares due to be issued to me/us in accordance with, and against delivery of, the enclosed transfer receipt(s) and/ or other document(s) of title (if any) (and/or satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof), which has/have been duly signed by me/us and to deliver the same to the Registrar and to authorise and instruct the Registrar to hold such share certificate(s), subject to the terms and conditions of the Share Offer, as if it/they were delivered to the Registrar together with this WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance; (c) my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to each of the Offeror and/or CCBI or their respective agent(s) to send a cheque crossed "Not negotiable - account payee only" drawn in my/our favour for the cash consideration to which I/we shall have become entitled to under the terms of the Share Offer (less seller's ad valorem stamp duty payable by me/us in connection with my/our acceptance of the Share Offer), by ordinary post at my/our risk to the person named at the address stated below or, if no name and address is stated below, to me or the first-named of us (in the case of joint registered Independent Shareholders) at the registered address shown in the register of members of the Company within seven Business Days after the date of the receipt of all the relevant documents by the Registrar to render the acceptance under the Share Offer complete and valid; (Note:Insert name and address of the person to whom the cheque is to be sent if different from the registered Independent Shareholder or the first-named of joint registered Independent Shareholders.) Name: (in BLOCK LETTERS) Address: (in BLOCK LETTERS) (d) my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to each of the Offeror and/or CCBI and/or such person or persons as any of them may direct for the purpose, on my/ our behalf, to make and execute the contract note as required by the Stamp Duty Ordinance (Chapter 117 of the Laws of Hong Kong) to be made and executed by me/us as the seller(s) of the Shares to be sold by me/us under the Share Offer and to cause the same to be stamped and to cause an endorsement to be made on this WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance in accordance with the provisions of that Ordinance; (e) my/our undertaking to execute such further documents and to do such acts and things by way of further assurance as may be necessary or desirable to transfer my/ our Offer Shares tendered for acceptance under the Share Offer to the Offeror or such person or persons as it may direct free from all encumbrances, rights of pre-emption and any other third party rights of any nature, and together with all rights accruing or attaching thereto, including, without limitation, the rights to receive dividends and other distributions, if any, declared, made or paid on or after the date of the Composite Document; and (f) my/our agreement to ratify each and every act or thing which may be done or effected by the Offeror and/or CCBI and/or the Company and/or their respective agent(s) or such person or persons as any of them may direct on the exercise of any rights contained herein;

2. I/We understand that acceptance of the Share Offer by me/us will constitute a warranty by me/us to the Offeror, CCBI and the Company that (i) the Shares held by me/us to be acquired under the Share Offer are sold free from all encumbrances, rights of pre-emption and any other third party rights of any nature, and together with all rights accruing or attaching thereto, including, without limitation, the rights to receive dividends and other distributions, if any, declared, made or paid on or after the date of the Composite Document and (ii) I/we have not taken or omitted to take any action which will or may result in the Offeror, CCBI, the Company or any other person acting in breach of the legal or regulatory requirements of any jurisdiction in connection with the Share Offer, and I am/we are permitted under all applicable laws and regulations to receive and accept the Share Offer, and any revision thereof, and such acceptance is valid and binding in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations.

3. In the event that my/our acceptance is not valid in accordance with the terms of the Share Offer, all instructions, authorisations and undertakings contained in paragraph 1 above shall cease, in which event I/we authorise and request you to return to me/us my/our share certificate(s), and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or any other document(s) of title (and/or satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof), together with this WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance duly cancelled, by ordinary post at my/our own risk to the person and address stated in paragraph 1(c) above or, if no name and address is stated, to me or the first-named of us (in the case of joint registered Independent Shareholders) at the registered address shown in the register of members of the Company. Note:If you submit the transfer receipt(s) upon acceptance of the Share Offer and in the meantime the relevant share certificate(s) is/are collected by any of the Offeror or CCBI or any of their agent(s) from the Company or the Registrar on your behalf, you will be returned such share certificate(s) in lieu of the transfer receipt(s).

4. I/We enclose the relevant share certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or any other document(s) of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof) for the whole/part of my/our holding of Shares which are to be held by you on the terms and conditions of the Share Offer. I/We understand that no acknowledgement of receipt of any WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance, share certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or any other document(s) of title (and/ or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof) will be given. I/We further understand that all documents will be sent by ordinary post at my/our own risk.

5. I/We warrant and represent to the Offeror, CCBI and the Company that I am/we are the registered Independent Shareholder(s) of the number of Shares specified in this WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance and I/we have the full right, power and authority to sell and pass the title and ownership of my/our Shares to the Offeror by way of acceptance of the Share Offer.

6. I/We warrant to the Offeror, CCBI and the Company that I/we have observed and are permitted under all applicable laws and regulations where my/our address is located as set out in the register of members of the Company to accept the Share Offer, and any revision thereof; and that I/we have obtained all requisite governmental, exchange control or other consents and made all registration or filing required in compliance with all necessary formalities, regulatory and/or legal requirements; and that I/we have paid all issue, transfer or other taxes and duties or other required payments due from me/us in connection with such acceptance; and that such acceptance shall be valid and binding in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations.

7. I/We warrant to the Offeror, CCBI and the Company that I/we shall be fully responsible for payment of any transfer or other taxes and duties payable by me/us in connection with my/our acceptance of the Share Offer.

8. I/We acknowledge that, save as expressly provided in the Composite Document and this WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance, all the acceptance, instructions, authorities and undertakings hereby given shall be irrevocable.

9. I/We acknowledge that my/our Shares sold to the Offeror by way of acceptance of the Share Offer will be registered under the name of the Offeror or its nominee. ͉ ͣ Ѝ ٰ ΅ ࠅ ߒ ટ ॶ ڌ ࣸ ɗ ࠠ ࠅ ˖ ΁d ტ ɨ ඲ у ࣛ ஈ ଣf ტ ɨ ν ࿁ ͉ ͣ Ѝ ٰ ΅ ࠅ ߒ ટ ॶ ڌ ࣸ ΂ О ˙ ࠦ א Ꮠ મ ՟ ʘ Б ਗ Ϟ ΂ О ဲ ਪdᏐ ፔ ༔ ტ ɨ ʘ ܵ ೐ ᗇ Վ ʹ ׸ ਠ א ൗ ̅ ᗇ Վ ዚ ࿴eვ Б ຾ ଣeܛ ࢪeਖ਼ ุ ึ ࠇ ࢪ א Չ ˼ ਖ਼ ุ ᚥ ਪf ტɨνʊਗ਼Τɨʘࠅߒٰ΅Ό௅ਯ̈אᔷᜫdᏐͭуਗ਼͉ͣЍٰ΅ࠅߒટॶڌࣸʿᎇڝʘၝΥ˖΁ɓԻ৔ʹ൯˴אוᜫɛdא৔ʹ຾˓൯ርאᔷᜫʘვБe ܵ ೐ ᗇ Վ ʹ ׸ ਠeൗ ̅ ᗇ Վ ዚ ࿴ א Չ ˼ ˾ ଣd˸ ک ᔷ ʹ ൯ ˴ א ו ᜫ ɛf ܔ ვ ਷ ყ ତ ˾ ڌ ࠅ ߒ ɛ ౤ ̈ ٰ ΅ ࠅ ߒfΣ ऎ ̮ ዹ ͭ ٰ ؇ ౤ ̈ ٰ ΅ ࠅ ߒ א ึ ஗ ຫ ˟ א ա Ց Ϟ ᗫ ̡ ج ᛆ ਜ ʘ ج Է ᅂ ᚤfऎ ̮ ዹ ͭ ٰ ؇ Ꮠ ə ༆ Ԩ ፭ ς ΂ О ቇ ͜ ج ܛ ஝ ֛f ტɨϞப΂ఱϤᆽڭ͉ԒҁΌ፭ςϞᗫ̡جᛆਜٙجԷdܼ̍՟੻΂О̙ঐ஝ִ֛ٙ݁e̮ි၍ՓאՉ˼Νจא፭ςՉ˼̀ࠅجܛ˓ᚃ א ج ܛ ஝ ֛dԨ ˕ ˹ ΂ О ᔷ ᜫ ೼ א Չ ˼ ೼ ධ א ޴ ᗫ ̡ ج ᛆ ਜ ٙ Չ ˼ Ꮠ ˹ ٙ ஝ ֛ ಛ ධfఱ ტ ɨ ̙ ঐ ඲ ᖮ ˹ ٙ ΂ О ೼ ධ Ͼ Ԋdࠅ ߒ ɛe͉ ʮ ̡eܔ ვ ਷ ყe ڛ ˻ त ࣦ ༟ ͉eཀ ˒ ೮ া ஈe־ ഃ ΢ І ʘ ௰ ୞ ྼ ू ኹ Ϟ ɛe໨ ԫe৷ ॴ ᔖ ࡰe˾ ଣ ɛeᚥ ਪ ʿ ᑌ ᖩ ɛ ˸ ʿ ΂ О Չ ˼ ਞ ၾ ٰ ΅ ࠅ ߒ ٙ ɛ ɻ ѩ Ϟ ᛆ ᐏ ტɨ౤ ԶΌᕘᏎᎵڭᗇԨᆽڭʔߧቊաฦ࢔f ტ ɨ ટ ॶ ٰ ΅ ࠅ ߒdу ࿴ ϓ ტ ɨ Σ ࠅ ߒ ɛeܔ ვ ਷ ყ ʿ ͉ ʮ ̡ ڭ ᗇ ტɨʊ፭ςהϞቇ͜جܛʿج஝˸ʿ࣬ ኽהϞቇ͜جܛʿج஝ᐏʪ஢ટϗʿટॶٰ΅ࠅߒʿՉ΂ОࡌࠈdϾ ტɨʊ࣬ኽɓʲ̀ࠅ˓ᚃʿ፭ς္၍אجܛ஝֛՟੻ɓʲהცʘִ݁e̮ි၍Փ א Չ ˼ Ν จ ʿ ፬ Ѽ ɓ ʲ ה ც ʘ ೮ া ʿ π ᏦdԨ ʊ ˕ ˹ ტɨ׵΂О޴ᗫ̡ج၍ᒍਜટॶϾᏐ˹ʘהϞᔷᜫ൬אՉ˼೼ධʿᅄ൬אՉ˼הცಛධdϾϞᗫ ટॶ࣬ኽɓʲቇ͜جܛʿج஝᙮ϞࣖʿՈߒҼɢf ტɨӔ֛݊щટॶאʔટॶٰ΅ࠅߒᏐፔ༔ਖ਼ุจԈf ͉ ͣЍ ٰ΅ࠅߒટॶڌࣸᏐஹΝᎇڝʘၝΥ˖΁ɓԻቡᚎf ͉ͣЍٰ΅ࠅߒટॶڌࣸʘ෬ᄳ˙ج ٰ ΅ ࠅ ߒ މ ೌ ૢ ΁fዹ ͭ ٰ ؇ ׵ ෬ ᄳ ͉ ͣ Ѝ ٰ ΅ ࠅ ߒ ટ ॶ ڌ ࣸ ۃdਕ ሗ ΋ ቡ ᛘ ၝ Υ ˖ ΁fމ ટ ॶ ܔ ვ ਷ ყ ˾ ڌ ࠅ ߒ ɛ ϗ ᒅ ტɨʘࠅߒٰ΅ה౤ٰ̈ٙ ΅ ࠅ ߒdሗ ෬ Ѽ ʿ ᖦ ໇ ߠ ࠫ ٙ ͉ ͣ Ѝ ٰ ΅ ࠅ ߒ ટ ॶ ڌ ࣸdԨ ਗ਼ ዆ ΅ ڌ ࣸdஹ Ν ఱ ტ ɨ ܵ Ϟ ٙ ה Ϟ א ௅ ʱ ࠅ ߒ ٰ ΅eא€ࡊ ቇ ͜ʔ ˇ ׵ ტɨϞจટॶٰ ΅ ࠅ ߒ ٙ ᅰ ͦ ٙ ࠅ ߒ ٰ ΅ ٙ Ϟ ᗫ ٰ ୃ ᗇ ࣣ ʿ Ŋ א ཀ ˒ ϗ ኽ ʿ Ŋ א ΂ О Չ ˼ ᛆ ᗇ ˖ ΁€ʿ Ŋ א ΂ О ఱ Ϥ ה ც ʘ ɓ ΅ א ε ΅ ˿ ɛ ڦ ॶ ٙ Ꮞ Ꮅ ڭ ᗇ ࣣdɓ Ի ৔༺ཀ˒೮াஈ ՙ Գ ᗇ Վ ೮ া Ϟ ࠢ ʮ ̡dή ѧ މ ࠰ ಥ ެ Χ ɽ ༸ ؇ 183 ໮Υձʕː 22 ᅽdઓ ೌ ሞ ν О ʔ ੻ ፰ ׵ ࠰ ಥ ࣛ ග ɚ ཧ ɓ ɞ ϋ ɤ ˜ ɚ ɤ ʬ ˚€݋ ಂ ʞ ɨ ʹ ̬ ࣛ ͍dא ࠅ ߒ ɛ ̙ ঐ ࣬ ኽ ϗ ᒅ ς ۆ ᔾ ֛ ʿ ʮ б ʘ ༰ ܝ ࣛ ග ʿ Ŋ א ˚ ಂfၝΥ˖΁ڝ፽ɓʘૢ˖ʊ༱ɝԨ࿴ϓ͉ ͣЍ ٰ΅ࠅߒટॶڌࣸʘɓ௅΅f ء จ ԫ ධjν ტ ɨ ˸ ˾ Τ ɛ א Չ ˼ Ԓ ΅ ˾ ڌ ̤ ɓ З ɛ ɻ ܵ Ϟ ࠅ ߒ ٰ ΅dห ሗ ቡ ᚎ ၝ Υ ˖ ΁ ڝ ፽ ɓ˜1. ટॶ೻ҏ - 1.1 ٰ ΅ ࠅ ߒ™ɓ ືdˈ Չ ݊ ᗫ ׵ ტɨ Ꮠ ̋ ˸ Ͻ ᅇ ٙ ༈ ഃ ԫ ධf ٰ΅ࠅߒʘͣЍٰ΅ࠅߒટॶڌࣸ ߧjࠅ ߒ ɛ ʿ ܔ ვ ਷ ყ 1. ͉ɛŊшഃɓ຾ᖦ͉ͭ ͣЍ ٰ ΅ ࠅ ߒ ટ ॶ ڌ ࣸd͉ ɛ Ŋ ш ഃ ʘ ו ᘱ ɛ ʿ ա ᜫ ɛ ਗ਼ ա Ϥ ߒ ҼdԨ ڌ ͪj (a) ͉ɛŊшഃʔ̙࿞Ϋήఱ͉ટॶʿᔷᜫڌࣸɪהൗ׼ʘٰ΅ᅰͦdܲ๫ʿ࣬ኽၝΥ˖΁ʿ͉ͣЍٰ΅ࠅߒટॶڌࣸהࠑʘ˾ᄆʿաՉૢ ಛʿૢ΁ה஝ࠢdટॶၝΥ˖΁ה༱͟ܔვ਷ყ˾ڌࠅߒɛ౤̈ʘٰ΅ࠅߒdאࡊԨೌܸ֛ᅰͦאࡊ͉ڌࣸʫܸ֛ʘٰ΅ᐼᅰɽ׵ה౤ ʹ ٰ ΅€˸ ٰ ୃeཀ ˒ ϗ ኽ ʿ Ŋ א ΂ О Չ ˼ ה Ϟ ᛆ ˖ ΁€ʿ Ŋ א ΂ О ఱ Ϥ ה ც ʘ ɓ ΅ א ε ΅ ˿ ɛ ڦ ॶ ٙ Ꮞ Ꮅ ڭ ᗇ ࣣᗇ ׼dۆ ఱ ͉ ɛ Ŋ ш ഃ ה ౤ ʹ Ϟ ᗫ ᅰ ͦ ʘ ٰ ΅€˸ ޴ ᗫ ٰ ୃeཀ ˒ ϗ ኽ ʿ Ŋ א ΂ О Չ ˼ ה Ϟ ᛆ ˖ ΁€ʿ Ŋ א ΂ О ఱ Ϥ ה ც ʘ ɓ ΅ א ε ΅ ˿ ɛ ڦ ॶ ٙ Ꮞ Ꮅ ڭ ᗇ ࣣ ᗇ ׼ટ ॶ ٰ ΅ ࠅ ߒfࡊ ͉ ڌ ࣸ ܸ ֛ ʘ ᅰ ͦ ˇ ׵ ה ౤ ʹ ٰ ΅€˸ ޴ ᗫ ٰ ୃeཀ ˒ ϗ ኽ ʿ Ŋ א ΂ О Չ ˼ ה Ϟ ᛆ ˖ ΁€ʿ Ŋ א ΂ О ఱ Ϥ ה ც ʘ ɓ ΅ א ε ΅ ˿ ɛ ڦ ॶ ٙ Ꮞ Ꮅ ڭ ᗇ ࣣᗇ ׼dۆ ͉ ɛ Ŋ ш ഃ ਗ਼ ஗ ൖ މ ʊ ఱ ޴ ഃ ׵ ͉ ͣЍ ٰ΅ࠅߒટॶڌࣸהܸ֛ᅰͦʘٰ΅ટॶٰ΅ࠅߒi (b) ͉ɛŊшഃʔ̙࿞Ϋήܸͪʿબᛆࠅߒɛeܔვ਷ყʿŊא־ഃ΢Іʘ˾ଣd΢І˾ڌ͉ɛŊшഃʹ˹ᎇڝ຾͉ɛŊшഃ͍όᖦ໇ʘཀ ˒ ϗ ኽ ʿ Ŋ א Չ ˼ ᛆ ᗇ ˖ ΁€ν Ϟ€ʿ Ŋ א ఱ Ϥ ה ც ΂ О ˿ ɛ ڦ ॶ ʘ ɓ ΅ א ε ΅ Ꮞ Ꮅ ڭ ᗇ ࣣdኯ Ϥ Σ ͉ ʮ ̡ א ཀ ˒ ೮ া ஈ ჯ ՟ ͉ ɛ Ŋ ш ഃఱٰ΅Ꮠᐏ೯ʘٰୃᗇࣣdԨਗ਼Ϟᗫٰୃᗇࣣ৔ʹཀ˒೮াஈd˸ʿબᛆʿܸͪཀ˒೮াஈܲ๫ʿ࣬ኽٰ΅ࠅߒʘૢಛʿૢ΁ܵϞ༈ ഃ ٰ ୃ ᗇ ࣣd೓ ν ༈ ഃ ٰ ୃ ᗇ ࣣ ʊ ஹ Ν ͉ ͣЍ ٰ΅ࠅߒટॶڌࣸɓԻʹΫཀ˒೮াஈሞi (c) ͉ ɛ Ŋ ш ഃ ʔ ̙ ࿞ Ϋ ή ܸ ͪ ʿ બ ᛆ ࠅ ߒ ɛ ʿ Ŋ א ܔ ვ ਷ ყ א ־ ഃ ΢ І ʘ ˾ ଣd΢ І ఱ ͉ ɛ Ŋ ш ഃ ࣬ ኽ ٰ ΅ ࠅ ߒ ʘ ૢ ಛ Ꮠ ੻ ʘ ତ ږ ˾ ᄆ€ϔ ৰ ͉ ɛ Ŋ ш ഃ Ϟ ᗫ ͉ ɛ Ŋ ш ഃ ટ ॶ ٰ ΅ ࠅ ߒ Ꮠ ˹ ʘ ር ˙ ੽ ᄆ Ι ڀ ೼˸˜ʔ ੻ ᔷ ᜫ - ̥ ࡘ ɝ ױ ᎘ ɛ ሪ ˒™˙ ό Σ ͉ ɛ Ŋ ш ഃ ක ̈ ྌ ᇞ ˕ ୃd ್ܝ׵ཀ˒೮াஈટᐏɓʲϞᗫ˖΁ߧԴٰ΅ࠅߒධɨʘટॶމҁ዆ʿϞࣖʘ˚ܝৎࠇɖࡈᐄุ˚ʫܲ˸ɨήѧ˸̻ඉ˙ό੔ʚ˸ɨɛɻi ν ೌ ෬ ɪ ֑ Τ ʿ ή ѧdۆ ܲ ͉ ʮ ̡ ʘ ٰ ؇ Τ ̅ ה ͪ ೮ া ή ѧ ੔ ʚ ͉ ɛ Ŋ ш ഃ א ш ഃ ຅ ʕ Τ ΐ ࠯ З ٫€ν ᙮ ᑌ Τ ೮ া Υ ༟ ࣸ ٰ ؇dඉ Ⴌ ࠬ ᎈ฿͉͟ɛאшഃאшഃ຅ʕΤΐ࠯З٫i €ڝ ൗjν ϗ ՟ ˕ ୃ ʘ ɛ ɻ Ԩ ڢ ೮ া ዹ ͭ ٰ ؇ א Τ ΐ ࠯ З ʘ ᑌ Τ ೮ া ዹ ͭ ٰ ؇dۆ ሗ ί ͉ ᙷ ෬ ɪ ༈ Τ ɛ ɻ ʘ ֑ Τ ʿ ή ѧf ֑ Τj€ሗ ͜ ฺ͍ ෬ ᄳ ή ѧj€ሗ ͜ ฺ͍ ෬ ᄳ (d) ͉ɛŊшഃʔ̙࿞ΫήܸͪʿબᛆࠅߒɛʿŊאܔვ਷ყʿŊא־ഃՉʕɓ˙̙ঐఱϤܸ֛ʘϞᗫɛɻ΢І˾ڌ͉ɛŊшഃ˸࣬ኽٰ ΅ ࠅ ߒ ̈ ਯ ٰ ΅ ʘ ር ˙ Ԓ ΅dࠈ ͭ ʿ ᖦ ໇ ࠰ ಥ ج Է ୋ 117 ௝ Ι ڀ ೼ ૢ Է ה ஝ ֛ ඲ ࠈ ͭ ʿ ᖦ ໇ ʘ ൯ ር ఊ ኽdԨ ࣬ ኽ ༈ ૢ Է ஝ ֛ ί ͉ ͣЍٰ ΅ࠅߒટॶڌࣸ̋ႊΙ௝ʿߠࣣᗇ׼i (e) ͉ɛŊшഃוፕ׵̀ცאቇ຅ࣛᖦͭϞᗫՉ˼˖΁Ԩમ՟ϞᗫБਗʿԫ֝d˸ආɓӉᆽڭ͉ɛŊшഃ࣬ኽٰ΅ࠅߒʘટॶᔷᜫʚࠅߒɛ א Չ ̙ ঐ ܸ ֛ ʘ ༈ Τ א ༈ ഃ ɛ ɻ ʘ ࠅ ߒ ٰ ΅dɗ е ৰ ɓ ʲ ପ ᛆ ࠋ ዄeᎴ ΋ ᛆ ʿ ΂ О ׌ ሯ ٙ ΂ О Չ ˼ ୋ ɧ ˙ ᛆ лdԨ ஹ Ν ఱ Ϥ ପ ͛ א ڝ ੭ ʘ ɓ ʲ ᛆ лd̍ ܼ Ш ʔ ࠢ ׵ ϗ ՟ ၝ Υ ˖ ΁ ˚ ಂ א ʘ ܝ ה ܁ ݼeЪ ̈ א ݼ ˹ ʘ ٰ ࢹ ʿ Չ ˼ ʱ ݼ€ν Ϟʘ ᛆ лiʿ (f) ͉ɛŊшഃΝจ৛ႩࠅߒɛʿŊאܔვ਷ყʿŊא͉ʮ̡ʿŊא־ഃ΢Іʘ˾ଣא־ഃ΂Оɓ˙̙ঐܸ֛ʘ༈Τא༈ഃɛɻd׵БԴ͉ ڌࣸה༱΂ОᛆлࣛהЪ̈אආБʘ΂ОБਗאԫ֝f

2. ͉ ɛ Ŋ ш ഃ ׼ ͣ ͉ ɛ Ŋ ш ഃ ટ ॶ ٰ ΅ ࠅ ߒ ਗ਼ ൖ މ ࿴ ϓ ͉ ɛ Ŋ ш ഃ Σ ࠅ ߒ ɛeܔ ვ ਷ ყ ʿ ͉ ʮ ̡ ڭ ᗇd(i) ͉ɛŊшഃהܵਗ਼࣬ኽٰ΅ࠅߒ஗ϗᒅ ʘ ٰ ΅d׵ ̈ ਯ ࣛ ɗ е ৰ ɓ ʲ ପ ᛆ ࠋ ዄeᎴ ΋ ᛆ ʿ ΂ О ׌ ሯ ٙ ΂ О Չ ˼ ୋ ɧ ˙ ᛆ лdԨ ஹ Ν ఱ Ϥ ପ ͛ א ڝ ੭ ʘ ɓ ʲ ᛆ лd̍ ܼ Ш ʔ ࠢ ׵ ၝ Υ ˖ ΁ ˚ ಂ א ʘ ܝ ה ܁ ݼeЪ ̈ א ݼ ˹ ʘ ٰ ࢹ ʿ Չ ˼ ʱ ݼ€ν Ϟʘ ᛆ лiʿ (ii) ͉ ɛ Ŋ ш ഃ Ԩ ೌ મ ՟ א ʔ મ ՟ ΂ О Б ਗ Ͼ ਗ਼ ˏ ߧ א ̙ ঐ ˏ ߧ ࠅ ߒ ɛeܔ ვ ਷ ყe͉ ʮ ̡ א ΂ О Չ ˼ ɛ ɻ ༼ ˀ ΂ О ̡ ج ၍ ᒍ ਜ ၾ ٰ ΅ ࠅ ߒ Ϟ ᗫ ʘ ج ܛ א ္ ၍ ஝ ֛d˲ ͉ ɛ Ŋ ш ഃ ࣬ ኽ ה Ϟ ቇ ͜ ج Է ʿ ج ஝ ᐏ ࡘ ϗ ՟ ʿ ટ ॶ ٰ ΅ ࠅ ߒ€ʿ Չ ΂ О ࡌ ࠈdϾ ࣬ ኽ ה Ϟ ቇ ͜ ج Է ʿ ج ஝d༈ ટ ॶ މ Ϟ ࣖ ʿ Ո Ϟ ߒ Ҽ ɢf

3. ࡊ ߰ ࣬ ኽ ٰ ΅ ࠅ ߒ ʘ ૢ ಛd͉ ɛ Ŋ ш ഃ ʘ ટ ॶ ೌ ࣖdۆ ɪ ˖ ୋ 1 ݬ ה ༱ ɓ ʲ ܸ ͪeબ ᛆ ʿ ו ፕ ѩ ѓ ୞ ˟dί Ϥ ઋ ر ɨd͉ ɛ Ŋ ш ഃ બ ᛆ Ԩ ࠅ Ӌ ტ ɨ ਗ਼ ͉ ɛ Ŋ ш ഃ ʘ ٰ ୃ ᗇ ࣣ ʿ Ŋ א ཀ ˒ ϗ ኽ ʿ Ŋ א ΂ О Չ ˼ ᛆ ᗇ ˖ ΁€ʿ Ŋ א ఱ Ϥ ה ც ʘ ˿ ɛ ڦ ॶ ʘ ɓ ΅ א ε ΅ Ꮞ Ꮅ ڭ ᗇ ࣣdஹ Ν ʊ ͍ ό ൗ ቖ ʘ͉ ͣЍ ٰ΅ࠅߒટॶڌࣸɓԻ੔Ϋɪ˖ୋ 1(c) ݬ ΐ ׼ ʘ ɛ ɻ ʿ ή ѧiν ೌ ෬ ɪ ֑ Τ ʿ ή ѧdۆ ܲ ͉ ʮ ̡ ٰ ؇ Τ ̅ ה ͪ ೮ া ή ѧd˸ ̻ ඉ ˙ ό ੔ Ϋ ͉ ɛ א ш ഃ ຅ ʕ Τ ΐ ࠯ З ٫€ν ᙮ ᑌ Τ ೮ া ዹ ͭ ٰ ؇dඉ Ⴌ ࠬ ᎈ ฿ ͟ ͉ ɛ Ŋ ш ഃ І Б ו ዄf ڝ ൗj ߰ ტ ɨ ׵ ટ ॶ ٰ ΅ ࠅ ߒ ࣛ ౤ ʹ ཀ ˒ ϗ ኽdΝ ࣛ ࠅ ߒ ɛ א ܔ ვ ਷ ყ ΂ О ɓ З א ־ ഃ ʘ ΂ О ˾ ଣ ʊ ੽ ˾ ڌ ტɨ͉ٙʮ̡אཀ˒೮াஈϗ ՟ Ϟ ᗫ ٰ ୃ ᗇ ࣣdۆ ტ ɨ ਗ਼ ᐏ ೯ ᒔ Ϟ ᗫ ٰ ୃ ᗇ ࣣdϾ Ԩ ڢ ɪ ࠑ ཀ ˒ ϗ ኽf

4. ͉ ɛ Ŋ ш ഃ ধ ڝ ɪ ͉ ɛ Ŋ ш ഃ ה ܵ Ό ௅ Ŋ ௅ ʱ ٰ ΅ ʘ Ϟ ᗫ ٰ ୃ ᗇ ࣣ ʿ Ŋ א ཀ ˒ ϗ ኽ ʿ Ŋ א ΂ О Չ ˼ ᛆ ᗇ ˖ ΁€ʿ Ŋ א ఱ Ϥ ה ც ΂ О ˿ ɛ ڦ ॶ ʘ ɓ ΅ א ε ΅ Ꮞ Ꮅ ڭ ᗇ ࣣd͟ ტ ɨ ܲ ๫ ٰ ΅ ࠅ ߒ ʘ ૢ ಛ ʿ ૢ ΁ ʚ ˸ ڭ πf͉ ɛ Ŋ ш ഃ ׼ ͣ ਗ਼ ʔ ึ ఱ ΂ О ͣЍ ٰ ΅ ࠅ ߒ ટ ॶ ڌ ࣸeٰ ୃ ᗇ ࣣ ʿ Ŋ א ཀ ˒ ϗ ኽ ʿ Ŋ א ΂ О Չ ˼ ᛆ ᗇ ˖ ΁€ʿ Ŋ א ఱ Ϥ ה ც ʘ ΂ О ˿ ɛ ڦ ॶ ʘ ɓ ΅ א ε ΅ Ꮞ Ꮅ ڭ ᗇ ࣣᐏ ೯ ϗ ৆ ஷ ٝ ࣣf͉ ɛ Ŋ ш ഃ ͵ ׼ ͣ ה Ϟ ˖ ΁ ਗ਼ ˸ ̻ ඉ ˙ ό ੔ ̈dඉ Ⴌ ࠬ ᎈ ฿ ͟ ͉ ɛ Ŋ ш ഃ І Б ו ዄf

5. ͉ ɛ Ŋ ш ഃ Σ ࠅ ߒ ɛeܔ ვ ਷ ყ ʿ ͉ ʮ ̡ ڭ ᗇ ʿ ڌ ׼d͉ ɛ Ŋ ш ഃ މ ͉ ͣЍ ٰ ΅ ࠅ ߒ ટ ॶ ڌ ࣸ ܸ ֛ ٰ ΅ ᅰ ͦ ʘ ೮ া ዹ ͭ ٰ ؇dϾ ͉ ɛ Ŋ ш ഃ ኹ Ϟ Ό ௅ ᛆ лeᛆ ɢ ʿ ᛆ ࠢdீ ཀ ટ ॶ ٰ ΅ ࠅ ߒ ʘ ˙ ό Σ ࠅ ߒ ɛ ̈ ਯ ʿ ᔷ ᜫ ͉ ɛ Ŋ ш ഃ ה ܵ ٰ ΅ ʘ ה Ϟ ᛆ ʿ ኹ Ϟ ᛆf

6. ͉ ɛ Ŋ ш ഃ Σ ࠅ ߒ ɛeܔ ვ ਷ ყ ʿ ͉ ʮ ̡ ڭ ᗇd͉ ɛ Ŋ ш ഃ ʊ ፭ ς ͉ ɛ Ŋ ш ഃ ׵ ͉ ʮ ̡ ٰ ؇ Τ ̅ ה ΐ ή ѧ ה ί ή ʘ ה Ϟ ቇ ͜ ج ܛ ʿ ج ஝ ˸ ʿ ࣬ ኽ ה Ϟ ቇ ͜ ج ܛ ʿ ج ஝ ᐏ ʪ ஢ ટ ॶ ٰ ΅ ࠅ ߒ ʿ Չ ΂ О ࡌ ࠈiϾ ͉ ɛ Ŋ ш ഃ ʊ ՟ ੻ ɓ ʲ ה ც ݁ ִe̮ ි ၍ Փ א Չ ˼ ˙ ࠦ ʘ Ν จdЪ ̈ ה Ϟ ̀ ࠅ ˓ ᚃ א ፭ ς ္ ၍ ʿ Ŋ א ج ܛ ஝ ֛ ה ஝ ֛ ʘ ɓ ʲ ೮ া א π Ꮶi˲ ͉ ɛ Ŋ ш ഃ ʊ ˕ ˹ ͉ ɛ Ŋ ш ഃ ఱ ༈ ટ ॶ Ꮠ ˹ ʘ ה Ϟ ೯ Б ൬eᔷ ᜫ ൬ א Չ ˼ ೼ ධ ʿ ᅄ ൬אՉ˼הცಛධiϾϞᗫટॶਗ਼࣬ኽɓʲቇ͜جܛʿج஝᙮ϞࣖʿՈߒҼɢf

7. ͉ ɛ Ŋ ш ഃ Σ ࠅ ߒ ɛeܔ ვ ਷ ყ ʿ ͉ ʮ ̡ ڭ ᗇd͉ ɛ Ŋ ш ഃ ඲ ఱ ˕ ˹ ᗫ ׵ ͉ ɛ Ŋ ш ഃ ટ ॶ ٰ ΅ ࠅ ߒ Ꮠ ˹ ʘ ΂ О ᔷ ᜫ ൬ א Չ ˼ ೼ ධ ʿ ᅄ ൬ ו ዄ Ό ௅ ப ΂f

8. ͉ ɛ Ŋ ш ഃ ᆽ Ⴉdৰ ڢ ၝ Υ ˖ ΁ ʿ ͉ ͣЍ ٰ ΅ ࠅ ߒ ટ ॶ ڌ ࣸ Ϟ ׼ ˖ ஝ ֛dᔟ ͉ ڌ ࣸ ה ஝ ֛ ٙ ɓ ʲ ટ ॶeܸ ͪeબ ᛆ ʿ ו ፕ ѩ ʔ ̙ ࿞ Ϋf

9. ͉ɛŊшഃᆽႩ˸ટॶٰ΅ࠅߒʘ˙όਯʚࠅߒɛʘ͉ɛŊшഃʘٰ΅ਗ਼˸ࠅߒɛאՉ˾ΤɛΤ່೮াf PERSONAL DATA Personal Information Collection Statement This personal information collection statement informs you of the policies and practices of the Offeror, CCBI, the Company and the Registrar in relation to personal data and the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Ordinance"). 1. Reasons for the collection of your personal data To accept the Share Offer for your Offer Share(s), you must provide the personal data requested. Failure to supply the requested data may result in the processing of your acceptance being rejected or delayed. It may also prevent or delay the despatch of the consideration to which you entitled to under the Share Offer. It is important that you should inform the Offeror and/or CCBI and/or the Company and/or the Registrar immediately of any inaccuracies in the data supplied.

2. Purposes The personal data which you provide on this WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance may be used, held and/or stored (by whatever means) for the following purposes: • processing of your acceptance and verification of compliance with the terms and application procedures set out in this WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance and the Composite Document; • registering transfer of the Offer Share(s) out of your name(s); • maintaining or updating the relevant register of Shareholders(s); • conducting or assisting to conduct signature verifications, and any other verification or exchange of information; • establishing your entitlements under the Share Offer; • distributing communications from the Offeror and/or CCBI and/or the Company or their respective agents, officers, advisers and the Registrar; • • compiling statistical code information and Shareholders profiles; making disclosures as required by laws, rules or regulations (whether statutory or otherwise); • • disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims or entitlements; any other purpose in connection with the business of the Offeror, CCBI, the Company and/or the Registrar; and • any other incidental or associated purposes relating to the above and/or to enable the Offeror and/or CCBI and/or the Company to discharge their obligations to the Shareholders and/or regulators and any other purposes to which the Shareholders may from time by time agree to or be informed of. 3. Transfer of personal data The personal data provided in this WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance will be kept confidential but the Offeror and/or CCBI and/or the Company and/or the Registrar may, to the extent necessary for achieving the purposes above or any of them, make such enquiries as they consider necessary to confirm the accuracy of the personal data and, in particular, they may disclose, obtain, transfer (whether within or outside Hong Kong) such personal data to, from or with any and all of the following persons and entities: • the Offeror, CCBI, the Company and/or their agents, officers and advisers and the Registrar; • any agents, contractors or third party service providers who offer administrative, telecommunications, computer, payment or other services to the Offeror and/or CCBI and/or the Company and/or the Registrar, in connection with the operation of their business; • the Stock Exchange, the SFC and any regulatory or governmental bodies; • any other persons or institutions with which you have or propose to have dealings, such as bankers, solicitors, accountants or licensed securities dealers or registered institutions in securities; and • any other persons or institutions whom the Offeror and/or CCBI and/ or the Company and/or the Registrar considers to be necessary or desirable in the circumstances.

4. Retention of Personal Data The Offeror, CCBI and the Registrar will keep the personal data provided in this form for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes for which the personal data were collected. Personal data which is no longer required will be destroyed or dealt with in accordance with the Ordinance.

5. Access and correction of personal data The Ordinance provides you with rights to ascertain whether the Offeror and/or CCBI and/or the Company and/or the Registrar hold your personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, and to correct any data that is incorrect. In accordance with the Ordinance, the Offeror and/or CCBI and/or the Company and/or the Registrar have the right to charge a reasonable fee for the processing of any data access requests. All requests for access to data or correction of data or for information regarding policies and practices and the kinds of data held should be addressed to the Offeror and/or CCBI and/or the Company and/or the Registrar (as the case may be). BY SIGNING THIS FORM OF ACCEPTANCE AND TRANSFER, YOU AGREE TO ALL OF THE ABOVE ࡈɛ༟ࣘ ϗණࡈɛ༟ࣘᑊ׼ ͉ϗණࡈɛ༟ࣘᑊ׼ϙίٝึ ტ ɨ Ϟ ᗫ ࠅ ߒ ɛeܔ ვ ਷ ყe͉ ʮ ̡ ʿ ཀ ˒೮াஈϞᗫࡈɛ༟ࣘʿ࠰ಥجԷୋ 486 ௝ ࡈ ɛ ༟ ࣘ€ӷ ᒯૢ Է€˜༈ૢԷ™ ٙ ݁ ഄ ʿ ࿕ Էf 1. ϗණ ტɨࡈɛ༟ࣘٙࡡΪ ν ტ ɨ ટ ॶ ٰ ΅ ࠅ ߒ ʘ ࠅ ߒ ٰ ΅d ტ ɨ ඲ ౤ Զ ה ც ࡈ ɛ ༟ ࣘf ࡊ ტ ɨ ͊ ঐ ౤ Զ ה ც ༟ ࣘdۆ ̙ ঐ ኬ ߧ ტɨٙટॶʔᐏաଣא Ϟ ה ַ ႬfՉ ͵ ̙ ঐ ڜ ᖟ א ַ ፰ ੔ ೯ ტɨ࣬ኽٰ΅ࠅߒϞᛆϗ՟ ʘ ˾ ᄆfν ה ౤ Զ ٙ ༟ ࣘ Ϟ ΂ О ʔ ๟ ᆽd ტ ɨ ඲ у ࣛ ٝ ึ ࠅ ߒ ɛ ʿŊאܔვ਷ყʿŊא͉ʮ̡ʿŊאཀ˒೮াஈf

2. ͜௄ ტɨ׵͉ ͣЍ ٰ΅ࠅߒટॶڌࣸ౤Զٙࡈɛ༟̙ࣘঐึఱɨΐ͜ ௄ ̋ ˸ ༶ ͜eܵ Ϟ ʿ Ŋ א ˸ ΂ О ˙ ό ڭ πj • ஈ ଣ ტɨٙટॶʿࣨྼ፭ృ͉ ͣ Ѝ ٰ΅ࠅߒટॶڌࣸʿ ၝΥ˖΁༱ΐٙૢಛʿ͡ሗ˓ᚃʘઋرi • • • • ೮া˸ ტ ɨ Τ ່ ٙ ࠅ ߒ ٰ ΅ ᔷ ᜫi ڭ π א һ อ Ϟ ᗫ ٰ ؇ Τ ̅i ࣨ ྼ א ՘ п ࣨ ྼ ᖦ Τd˸ ʿ ආ Б ΂ О Չ ˼ ༟ ࣘ ࣨ ྼ א ʹ ౬i ᆽ֛ ტɨ࣬ኽٰ΅ࠅߒϞᛆ՟੻ٙৣᕘi • • • • ІࠅߒɛʿŊאܔვ਷ყʿŊא͉ʮ̡א־ഃ΢Іٙ˾ଣ ɛe৷ ॴ ᔖ ࡰeᚥ ਪ ʿ ཀ ˒ ೮ া ஈ ટ ϗ ה ೯ б ٙ ஷ ৃi ᇜႡ୕ࠇ˾ᇁ༟ࣘʿٰ؇ᔊዝi ܲ ج Էe஝ ۆ א ஝ Է€ೌ ሞ ج ֛ א ڢ ج ֛ ٫Ъ ̈ מ ᚣi מᚣϞᗫ༟ࣘ˸ک॰ᎵאԮϞᛆूi • Ϟ ᗫ ࠅ ߒ ɛeܔ ვ ਷ ყe͉ ʮ ̡ ʿ Ŋ א ཀ ˒ ೮ া ஈ ุ ਕ ٙ ΂ О Չ ˼ ͜ ௄iʿ • Ϟᗫɪ˖הࠑ΂ОՉ˼ᑗࣛאᗫஹ͜௄ʿŊא˸کࠅߒɛ ʿŊאܔვ਷ყʿŊא͉ʮ̡ᄵБ־ഃ࿁ٰ؇ʿŊא္၍ ዚ࿴ٙப΂ʿٰ؇ʔࣛΝจאٝ઄ٙՉ˼͜௄f 3. ᔷʹࡈɛ༟ࣘ ͉ ͣЍ ٰ΅ࠅߒટॶڌࣸ౤Զٙࡈɛ༟ࣘਗ਼Ъމዚ੗༟ࣘѼމڭ πdઓ ࠅ ߒ ɛ ʿ Ŋ א ܔ ვ ਷ ყ ʿ Ŋ א ͉ ʮ ̡ ʿ Ŋ א ཀ ˒ ೮ া ஈ މ ༺ ߧ ɪ ࠑ א Չ ʕ ΂ О ͜ ௄d̙ ঐ Ъ ̈ Չ Ⴉ މ ̀ ც ٙ Ϟ ᗫ ݟ ༔d˸ ᆽ Ⴉ ࡈ ɛ ༟ ࣘ ٙ ๟ ᆽ ׌dˈ Չ ̙ Σ א І ɨ ΐ ΂ О ʿ ה Ϟ ɛ ɻ ʿ ྼ ᜗ מ ᚣeᐏ ՟ א ᔷ ʹ€ೌ ሞ ί ࠰ ಥ ྤ ʫ ̮༈ ഃ ࡈ ɛ ༟ ࣘj • ࠅ ߒ ɛeܔ ვ ਷ ყe͉ ʮ ̡ ʿ Ŋ א ־ ഃ ʘ ˾ ଣ ʿ ᚥ ਪ ʿ ཀ ˒ ೮ া ஈi • ΣࠅߒɛʿŊאܔვ਷ყʿŊא͉ʮ̡ʿŊאཀ˒೮াஈ ఱ Չ ุ ਕ ຾ ᐄ ౤ Զ Б ݁eཥ ৃeཥ ໘e˹ ಛ א Չ ˼ ؂ ਕ ٙ ΂ О ˾ ଣeו ̍ ਠ א ୋ ɧ ˙ ؂ ਕ Զ Ꮠ ਠi • ᑌ ʹ הeᗇ ္ ึ ʿ ΂ О ္ ၍ א ݁ ִ ዚ ࿴i • • ၾ ტɨආБʹ׸אܔᙄආБʹ׸ٙ΂ОՉ˼ɛɻאዚ࿴d Է ν ֻ Ը ვ Бeܛ ࢪeึ ࠇ ࢪ א ܵ ೐ ᗇ Վ ʹ ׸ ਠ א ൗ ̅ ᗇ Վ ዚ ࿴iʿ ࠅߒɛʿŊאܔვ਷ყʿŊא͉ʮ̡ʿŊאཀ˒೮াஈί ޴ᗫઋرɨႩމ᙮̀ცאቇ຅ٙ΂ОՉ˼ɛɻאዚ࿴f

4. ڭवࡈɛ༟ࣘ ࠅ ߒ ɛeܔ ვ ਷ ყ ʿ ཀ ˒ ೮ া ஈ ਗ਼ ܲ ϗ ණ ࡈ ɛ ༟ ࣘ ה ც ͜ ௄ ڭ व ͉ ڌ ࣸ ה ϗ ණ ʘ ࡈ ɛ ༟ ࣘfೌ ც ڭ व ʘ ࡈ ɛ ༟ ࣘ ਗ਼ ึ ࣬ ኽ ૢ Է ቖ ์ א ஈ ଣf

5. ᐏ՟ʿһ͍ࡈɛ༟ࣘ ࣬ ኽ ༈ ૢ Է ٙ ஝ ֛d ტ ɨ ̙ ᆽ Ⴉ ࠅ ߒ ɛ ʿ Ŋ א ܔ ვ ਷ ყ ʿ Ŋ א ͉ ʮ̡ʿŊאཀ˒೮াஈ݊щܵϞ ტ ɨ ٙ ࡈ ɛ ༟ ࣘdԨ ᐏ ՟ ༈ ༟ ࣘ ਓ ͉d˸ ʿ һ ͍ ΂ О ʔ ͍ ᆽ ༟ ࣘf࣬ ኽ ༈ ૢ Է ٙ ஝ ֛dࠅ ߒ ɛ ʿ Ŋ אܔვ਷ყʿŊא͉ʮ̡ʿŊאཀ˒೮াஈ̙ఱᐏ՟΂О༟ࣘٙ ࠅ Ӌ ϗ ՟ Υ ଣ ˓ ᚃ ൬fᐏ ՟ ༟ ࣘ א һ ͍ ༟ ࣘ א ᐏ ՟ Ϟ ᗫ ݁ ഄ ʿ ࿕ Է ʘ ༟ ࣘd˸ ʿ ה ܵ ༟ ࣘ ᗳ й ٙ ה Ϟ ࠅ Ӌd඲ ౤ ʹ ࠅ ߒ ɛ ʿ Ŋ א ܔ ვ ਷ ყ ʿ Ŋ א ͉ ʮ ̡ ʿ Ŋ א ཀ ˒ ೮ া ஈ€ൖ ઋ ر Ͼ ֛f ტɨɓ຾ᖦ໇͉ટॶʿཀ˒ڌࣸуڌͪΝจɪࠑהϞૢಛ Attachments Original document

