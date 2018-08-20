Ernie Lee, CEO of FirstVitals Inc., Joins Prestigious Timicoin/TimiHealth Advisory Board

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Timicoin/TimiHealth(www.timicoin.io), a healthcare Blockchain-as-a-Service company announced today that Ernie Lee, CEO of FirstVitals Health and Wellness Inc. will join its formidable advisory board. Ernie brings deep healthcare expertise, specializing in today's value-based ecosystem to TimiHealth's esteemed board.

Lee has over 35 years of experience in product development, sales and marketing, and third- party administration of healthcare benefit programs. Most recently he founded FirstVitals Health and Wellness Inc. In 2012, in partnership with AlohaCare, they received an award from Centers of Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) CMMI to implement and test a care coordination and health information technology plan to better regulate glucose levels for Medicaid-eligible patients with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes throughout Hawaii, who have the complication of peripheral neuropathy. That project ended in 2015.

"Ernie's commitment to the Hawaii healthcare community is felt in many ways. We are pleased to have him join our team as he has a very clear vision of how blockchain can deliver important changes into the healthcare ecosystem, which is why we're so bullish to forge ahead," said Will Lowe, Founder of Timicoin/TimiHealth.

"I spent a fair amount of time applying best practices to every part of the value-based ecosystem, yet confounding factors such as encumbered access to data by those who need it most are largely disenfranchised from data ownership, which in turn prevents effective patient self-management of their chronic health condition," said Lee.

"Since blockchain technology can provide patient-centric care management solutions, I spent significant time researching a blockchain technology solution for specific healthcare use cases, until I met with the Timicoin/TimiHealth team and found an organization with like minds and a coherent healthcare vision. This was a marriage made in blockchain heaven," said Lee.

Joyce Lignell, Timicoin/TimiHealth's Advisory Board Chair said, "Ernie has an innovative mindset relative to the changes healthcare must make to become more sustainable in every way. TimiChain Blockchain delivers on all fronts.

"Because Lee sees our value and can immediately articulate it to anyone, having him on the board will be extremely valuable."

The Blockchain-as-a-Service Platform provides decentralized healthcare data which can be accessed instantly from anywhere in the world. Timicoin/TimiHealth (Timicoin.io) is a patent-pending solution to securing patient data, while providing unprecedented portability. The company is actively deploying pilot programs in US, Mexico City and Monterrey, Mexico.

