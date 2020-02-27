Ernst Continues to Fight Relentlessly for Iowa's Biofuels Community

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) continues to fight relentlessly for the hardworking biofuels producers across Iowa. Most recently, Ernst and her colleague Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA), pressed the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to promptly process 2018-2019 biodiesel tax credit claims.

David Geiger with Iowa's Agribusiness Report, covered the senators' efforts, saying in part, 'Iowa Senators are calling for the IRS to move quickly on backlog tax credits.' Watch the full clip from WHO-TV below.

Click here on the image above to watch coverage of Ernst's letter to the IRS.

Biofuels International also covered the letter, noting that the 'Senators urge 'timely' payment of tax credit claims to support biodiesel industry.' You can read their full article here.

The Iowa Biodiesel Board, the National Biodiesel Board, and other Iowa farmers and producers are applauding Ernst's strong support for the biodiesel community:

Grant Kimberley, Iowa Biodiesel Board: 'There are no better friends to the biodiesel industry than Iowa Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst. We appreciate their initiative on our industry's behalf with this letter to IRS Commissioner Charles P. Rettig, urging his agency to process claims for 2018 and 2019 tax credits quickly. While interest will be paid on claims that take longer, our senators understand that our industry needs immediate action to help offset the impacts of uncertainty of recent years…We are optimistic the IRS will heed the plea of Senators Ernst and Grassley and process these claims quickly. We have every confidence in the industry's ability to recover and thrive.'

Dave Walton, owner of Walton Farms and Walton Farms Custom Ag: 'Renewal of the biodiesel tax incentive will help sustain and build an important market for Iowa's soybean growers, who faced a very tough season last year. We appreciate that Senators Ernst and Grassley stood with Iowa's farmers and biodiesel producers throughout the challenges.'

Tom Brooks, general manager of Western Dubuque Biodiesel: 'Last year, several of Iowa's biofuel producers were forced to close their doors due to the lapse of the biodiesel tax credit and the EPA's efforts to undermine the Renewable Fuel Standard. Senators Ernst and Grassley have been vocal and effective champions for the industry on both issues.'

Kurt Kovarik, National Biodiesel Board: 'On behalf of NBB's members and biodiesel producers across the United States, I thank Senators Ernst and Grassley for their constant and strong support of the biodiesel industry. The Senators stood with our industry to urge their colleagues to renew the credit, issued last-minute appeals to ensure its passage, and have now followed through to see that the credit provides a much-needed economic lifeline to biodiesel producers and farmers. We look forward to continuing to work with them as strong champions for the industry.'

