Ernst: Hold Canada and Mexico Accountable for Their Commitments to Iowa's Dairy Farmers

WASHINGTON-One month after the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMA) went into effect, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), chairman of the Senate Agriculture Subcommittee on Rural Development & Energy, is calling on the Administration to hold Canada and Mexico accountable for their trade obligations to Iowa's dairy farmers. In a letter
to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary and the U.S. Trade Representative, Ernst and her colleagues call on the officials to utilize the enforcement measures in the agreement to hold both countries accountable.
