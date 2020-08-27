Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ernst: Hold Canada and Mexico Accountable for Their Commitments to Iowa's Dairy Farmers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 10:38am EDT
WASHINGTON-One month after the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMA) went into effect, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), chairman of the Senate Agriculture Subcommittee on Rural Development & Energy, is calling on the Administration to hold Canada and Mexico accountable for their trade obligations to Iowa's dairy farmers. In a letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary and the U.S. Trade Representative, Ernst and her colleagues call on the officials to utilize the enforcement measures in the agreement to hold both countries accountable.

Disclaimer

Joni Ernst published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 14:37:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:59aPETROLIA : Half-year financial report 2020
AQ
10:58aERAMET : Information relative aux droits de vote au 31/07/2020
PU
10:58aSHAW BROTHERS : Announcement of the unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 june 2020
PU
10:57aEarthCam Celebrates 24 Years Helping People Stay Connected with Innovative Camera Technology
GL
10:55aTECHNOTRANS SE : Release according to Article 43, Section 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:55aStatewide Biohealth Industry Celebrated for Impact During BioForward's Annual Wisconsin Biohealth Summit
BU
10:54aAnt's Giant IPO Avoids U.S. Markets But Embraces U.S. Banks
DJ
10:53aCHINA ITS : Interim results announcement for the six-month period ended june 30, 2020
PU
10:53aGLOBALDATA : Brazil dominates global deployment of upcoming FPSOs, says GlobalData
PU
10:53aENDURANCE GOLD : 2nd Quarter MD & A for the period ended June 30, 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Hurricane Laura Stalks Gulf Coast, on Track to Rival Katrina -- 7th Update
2CARREFOUR : CARREFOUR : French retailer Carrefour to buy 172 stores in Spain
3XPENG : Chinese Tesla Rival to Raise $1.5 Billion in U.S. IPO -- Update
4AROUNDTOWN SA : AROUNDTOWN : Downgraded from Buy to Sell by Barclays
5APPLE INC. : APPLE : New season of "Fortnite" is here, Apple users miss out

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group