Ernst: Let's Get These Trade Deals Across The Finish Line

06/13/2019 | 06:24pm EDT

WASHINGTON-U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), a native of Southwest Iowa who grew up on her family farm and the chairman of the Senate Agriculture Subcommittee on Rural Development and Energy, continues to highlight the need to get trade deals across the finish line, specifically the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

During a Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry hearing today, Senator Ernst questioned Administration officials on the details of the USMCA, including its improvements in addressing non-tariff barriers to agriculture products and technical trade rules, and how they will translate to real benefits for Iowa's farmers and manufacturers.

Click here or the image above to watch Senator Ernst's full line of questioning.

Iowa's farmers continue to stand behind the president for holding China accountable for years of bad actions. However, China has the potential to provide tremendous market opportunity, especially as they cull their own domestic pork herds infected with African Swine Fever. During today's hearing, Senator Ernst asked officials about a path forward for a deal with China and how to address the tariffs that are currently in place.

Disclaimer

Joni Ernst published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 22:23:07 UTC
